Read full article on original website
Related
11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon
It's so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon -- especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items....
theindustry.fashion
The fashion industry is on the cusp of major sustainability transformation
Fashion comes under the spotlight today at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh. Experts will be debating the impact of the industry on the planet at the Sustainability in Fashion session. Among them will be Siobhan Gehin, who heads up the retail and consumer goods practice for global strategy consultancy Roland Berger in the UK.
theindustry.fashion
Richemont sees 16% sales rise in H1 and incurs costs related to YNAP sale
Luxury group Richemont, owners of Cartier and Chloé, has revealed that H1 sales reached £8.47 billion (€9.7 billion), an increase of 16% at constant exchange rates. Operating profit for the period ending 30 September increased by 26% to £2.36 billion (€2.7 billion), presenting an improved operating margin of 28.1%.
theindustry.fashion
Castore opens huge new distribution centre with advanced technology
Premium British sportswear brand Castore has opened a new 125,000 sq ft automated distribution centre in the North West, which features advanced technology to boost the brand’s continued growth. The modern fully integrated warehouse facility, which is generating 150 new jobs in the region, features advanced robotic technology facilitating...
Comments / 0