Trimble and Hilti Announce Product Integration to Help Contractors Streamline Tool Tracking and Job Cost Allocation

Trimble Announces 2022 Viewpoint Construction Award Winners
LAS VEGAS — Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today the winners of the annual Trimble Viewpoint Construction Awards, which honor the technological achievements of North American contractors as exhibited through the growth and improvements of their projects, people and processes over the past year. Honors were given in three categories:...
NEx Announces Partnership with GatorBar/Neuvokas Corporation
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich – NEx: An ACI Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials, announces GatorBar, also known as Neuvokas Corporation, as the newest Bronze Supporting Member. The organizations will work together to help drive NEx’s mission to collaborate globally on the use of nonmetallic building materials driving research, education, awareness, and adoption. As a new member, GatorBar will join NEx sustaining members Aramco and the American Concrete Institute (ACI), as well as a growing team of supporting members in achieving NEx’s mission.
Bentley Systems Enhances SYNCHRO Construction Management Solution with New Capabilities and Applications
Virtual construction, planning, and model-based workflows from the field to office. Image courtesy of Bentley Systems. Advancements in 4D/5D Models and Addition of Cost and Performance Management Make Model-based Construction Projects Easier to Deliver. EXTON, Pa. – Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced advancements...
NEx Announces Partnership with Owens Corning Infrastructure Solutions, LLC
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich – NEx: An ACI Center of Excellence for Nonmetallic Building Materials, announces Owens Corning Infrastructure Solutions, LLC as a new Bronze Supporting Member. NEx is excited to welcome Owens Corning to its expanding list of partners who are collaborating globally to drive the NEx mission of collaborating globally on the use of nonmetallic building materials, driving research, education, and adoption.
Woolpert to Provide Engineering, Survey and Consulting for American Samoa Airport Terminal
PAGO PAGO, Tutuila — Woolpert has been contracted by the American Samoa Government, Department of Port Administration, to evaluate, plan and design a new airport terminal at Pago Pago International Airport (PPG). Woolpert will provide engineering, planning, survey and consulting services for PPG, which serves the seven South Pacific islands of this U.S. territory.
AISC Releases Buy Clean Guidance to Help Legislators Maximize Structural Steel’s Unmatched Sustainability
CHICAGO – Hot-rolled structural steel is the greenest structural material on the market, thanks to its unsurpassed recycled content and ability to be recycled into new steel, over and over again, with no loss of properties. It’s an obvious choice for the Buy Clean movement, which advocates for environmental...
Shalonda A. Baldwin Named Senior Director for WSP USA Advisory Enterprise Management and Strategy Team
SAN FRANCISCO — WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, welcomes Shalonda A. Baldwin as senior director for the Advisory Enterprise Management and Strategy team. In her new role, Baldwin is collaborating with public and private transportation leadership teams across the U.S. She is leading transformative...
Mayer Brown expands digital infrastructure capabilities with addition of three-lawyer team led by Emily Naughton in DC
Mayer Brown announced today that Emily Naughton has joined the firm as a partner in its Real Estate Markets practice and Projects & Infrastructure team in Washington DC, along with associates Whitney Smith and Sarah Mernin. They join from Greenberg Traurig, LLP. “Structuring and negotiating transactions to support real estate...
QED Environmental Systems Highlights AutoPump® Ultra 4+ Aggressive Fluid Duty
Dexter, MI – Q.E.D. Environmental Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of innovative environmental products and subsidiary of Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG), highlights its AutoPump® Ultra 4+ Aggressive Fluid Duty landfill liquid pump that features upgraded materials that extends the pump’s service life and expands its use cases to a wider set of conditions.
A temporary wooden market hall gets a new life as a sports hall in Sweden’s largest reuse project
Östermalmshallen Padel is Sweden’s largest reuse project in the construction industry. A wooden building which had served as a temporary market hall in Östermalm in Stockholm was moved 500 kilometres southwest and converted into a padel hall by real estate company Wallenstam. This project is a great example of the suitability of Kerto® LVL elements for demounting and reuse in construction.
Superior Construction Launches ‘Superior Women in Construction’ Initiative
Members of the Superior Women in Construction pilot program attend their first meeting November 2, 2022. Credit: Renee Parenteau Photography. The pilot program is designed to support, empower and advance women in the historically male-dominated industry. JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, is launching an internal...
Montroy DeMarco Architecture Completes 18,000-square foot Office Expansion for a National Legal Services Not-for-Profit Organization in Manhattan
Montroy DeMarco Architecture has designed the expansion section of the national not-for-profit organization’s office in Manhattan for a total occupancy of 63, including 21 attorney offices, one double suite, and two open office areas that seat up to 27 administrative and support staff. The layout is functional and staff friendly, with multiple communal spaces, while incorporating acoustical control and natural light. Image/floor plan courtesy of Montroy DeMarco Architecture.
Hexagon’s Leica BLK2FLY named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022
Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies, today announced the Leica BLK2FLY has been named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2022. The BLK2FLY, recognised for its productivity and innovation, is the world’s first fully integrated autonomous flying laser scanner. It’s...
