Zacks.com
Will Segmental Performance Aid Huntington's (HII) Q3 Earnings?
HII - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3 before market open. Huntington Ingalls delivered an earnings surprise of 29.45% in the last reported quarter. The company came up with a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 12.38%. Strong sales growth across most of its segments may have benefited its top line in the third quarter.
Virtu Financial (VIRT) Rises 4.2% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
VIRT - Free Report) shares rose 4.2% since it reported better-than-expected third-quarter results on Nov 3, 2022. Its results were supported by a huge jump in interest and dividends income. Also, improved performance in the Market Making unit benefited the results. However, the positives were partially offset by increased operating expenses.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 11th
MRCC - Free Report) : This non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days. Monroe Capital Corporation Price and Consensus.
What's in the Cards for FREYR Battery (FREY) in Q3 Earnings?
FREYR Battery (. FREY - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14 before the opening bell. FREYR Battery has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 63.65%, on average. Factors to Note. Due to recovering economic activities lately, the higher demand for battery storage is...
RLI to Hike Shareholders' Value, Okays Special Cash Dividend
RLI - Free Report) moved up 2.9% in the after-market trading session, reflecting shareholders’ optimism as the board of directors approved a special cash dividend of $7.00 per share. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) specialty property-casualty insurer has been paying special dividends since 2011. The latest approval marks the 13th straight special dividend.
Utilities Earnings Mixed in Q3: ETFs in Focus
The utilities sector has come up with mostly decent results this earnings season. 96.4% of S&P utilities companies in the sector have reported. About 63% beat on bottom line and 92.6% surpassed the top-line estimates, per the Earnings Trends issued on Nov 9, 2022. Earnings in Focus. In early November,...
What's in the Cards for NVIDIA (NVDA) This Earnings Season?
NVIDIA Corporation (. NVDA - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 16. For the fiscal third quarter, the company expects revenues of $5.9 billion (+/-2%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $5.99 billion, indicating a 15.7% decline from the year-ago reported figure.
What's in Store for Thermo Fisher (TMO) in Q3 Earnings?
TMO - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, before market open. In the last reported quarter, Thermo Fisher’s earnings of $5.51 per share exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.5%.
Ashland's (ASH) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Lag
ASH - Free Report) recorded profits from continuing operations of $60 million or $1.09 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 (ending Sep 30, 2022), up from $33 million or 55 cents in the prior-year quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings came in at $1.46 per share, up...
KBR Inc. (KBR) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
KBR Inc. (. KBR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Lennar (LEN) Moves 12.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
LEN - Free Report) shares rallied 12.6% in the last trading session to close at $88.40. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.6% gain over the past four weeks. Lennar...
Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
ULCC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10 per share. This compares to loss of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 40%. A...
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 11th
BGS - Free Report) is a manufacturer, seller and distributor of high quality, shelf stable, frozen food and household products across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 60 days. A.O. Smith (
Assurant (AIZ) Rewards Shareholders With 2.9% Dividend Hike
AIZ - Free Report) board of directors recently approved a 2.9% hike in its quarterly dividend in a bid to enhance shareholder value. The insurer will now pay out a quarterly dividend of 70 cents per share compared with 68 cents paid out in August 2022. The meatier dividend will be paid out on Dec 19, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Nov 28.
Sunoco's (SUN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
SUN - Free Report) reported third-quarter earnings of 75 cents per unit, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14. The bottom line significantly decreased from the year-ago quarter’s $1.00 per unit. Total quarterly revenues of $6,594 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,575 million. The top line, however,...
3 Stocks From the Promising SBIC & Commercial Finance Industry
ARCC - Free Report) , Main Street Capital Corporation (. HTGC - Free Report) are likely to gain from these favorable developments. The Zacks SBIC & Commercial Finance industry comprises companies that provide finance to small and mid-sized privately-held developing firms. These firms are typically underserved by traditional banks and other lenders. Additionally, firms suffering from financial distress are the primary target clients of these lenders. The industry players provide customized financing solutions ranging from senior-debt instruments to equity capital. This financing is provided for change of ownership transactions, strategic buyouts, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors, among others. Some of the other products offered by the industry participants are mezzanine loans that typically pay high-interest rates and could be converted into equity in the target firm.
Charles River (CRAI) Stock Rises 3.8% on Q3 Earnings Beat
CRAI - Free Report) , reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Solid full-year revenue guidance might have impressed investors as the stock has risen 3.8% since the earnings release on Nov 3. For 2022, on a constant-currency basis relative to 2021, Charles River raised its revenue guidance between $600 million and $608 million (prior view: $585 million and $605 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is, however, pegged below the updated guided range at $595.35 million.
Stratasys (SSYS) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Lags Revenues
SSYS - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein adjusted earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues fell short of the same. The company’s third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 5 cents per share topped the consensus mark of 3 cents and marked a five-fold improvement from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of a penny.
Fidelity National (FNF) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag, Shares Up
FNF - Free Report) gained 2.9% in the last two trading sessions despite missing estimates. The bullish sentiment likely reflected investors’ confidence in the title insurer's inherent strength. FNF reported third-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $1.07, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.5%. The bottom line...
Wall Street Analysts See a 75% Upside in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
RCUS - Free Report) have gained 3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $27.93, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $48.88 indicates a potential upside of 75%.
