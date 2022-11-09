Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker says she wants to get rid of straight-party voting
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma state legislator wants to get rid of straight-party voting after nearly 480,000 Oklahomans voted that way in the midterm election. State Rep. Trish Ranson, a Democrat from Stillwater, said she wants to file legislation that will do away with this. “When we are looking...
Washington Examiner
Oklahoma election called "mandate on school choice"
(The Center Square) - School choice was not the only issue in the Oklahoma gubernatorial race, but it was one of the most prolific. Gov. Kevin Stitt vowed to "think outside the box" and "stand with parents over big unions" when asked about school vouchers during a debate with his opponent, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
kosu.org
StateImpact Oklahoma reporters react to midterm election results
Unlike some other states, Oklahoma’s midterm election results are in the books. The results have big implications for education, health, and the environment in our state. Managing editor Logan Layden discussed what the outcome means with the StateImpact Oklahoma reporters. TRANSCRIPT:. (LOGAN LAYDEN): Education reporter Robby Korth - we...
KOCO
How did Tuesday night's election impact Oklahoma state House and Senate?
OKLAHOMA CITY — A lot of attention was given Tuesday night to the statewide races and federal offices that were on Oklahomans' ballots. But there also were dozens of state House and Senate seats up for grabs. Following Tuesday night's midterms, just two seats flipped at the Oklahoma state...
kosu.org
Gov. Stitt reelected, Walters becomes Superintendent, Behenna wins Oklahoma County DA race and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the reelection of Gov. Kevin Stitt, the election of Education Secretary Ryan Walters for State Superintendent and Republicans retaining control of all U.S. House, Senate and statewide offices.
KTUL
Christian leaders call for moratorium on death penalty in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Dozens of Christian leaders from different denominations have released a statement, calling for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma. The statement, titled "Christ and Capital Punishment," cites biblical principles of restorative justice and the sanctity of life while expressing their specific concerns with Oklahoma's capital punishment system.
KOCO
More than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked straight-party ballots in midterm, election officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Unofficial results show that more than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked a straight-party ballot during Tuesday's midterm election. Oklahoma State Election Board officials said in a news release Thursday that more than 480,000 voters selected the straight-party option. Of those who cast straight-party votes, 69.82% were for Republican candidates, 29.08% were for Democrats and 1.1% were for Libertarians.
‘They’ve been counted’: State Election Board answers voter questions
After election night, voters are flagging questions about the voter verification process here in Oklahoma.
KTUL
'American Dream is alive and well': Stitt, Republicans react to midterm wins
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While there are still some questions remaining when it comes to other states, Oklahoma’s election results are in. Nearly a third of the state showed up at the polls to cast their votes in the midterm elections, with record amounts showing up for early voting, according to reports.
It’s time for the national Democratic Party to invest in Oklahoma
Outcomes will never change without decisive action by the national Democratic Party that motivates and empowers the anemic, state-level party. The post It’s time for the national Democratic Party to invest in Oklahoma appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KTUL
Tribes hope Gov. Stitt's reelection will thaw relations
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma’s Native American tribes reacted to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday with unease. Gov. Stitt’s relations with Native tribes have been frosty at best. Many feel he doesn’t want to have relations with them, but their message to the governor is clear: all he has to do to gain their support is talk with them.
KOCO
Experts explain key factors leading to Gov. Kevin Stitt's big victory despite close poll numbers
OKLAHOMA CITY — The voters have spoken, and they want four more years of Gov. Kevin Stitt, who beat challenger Joy Hofmeister by nearly 14% in Tuesday's election. So, how did the Republican incumbent pull off such a big victory when so many polls showed a close race?. The...
KTUL
Three states reject recreational marijuana: Will Oklahoma pass SQ 820 in March?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Recreational marijuana will be on our ballot soon, but the fate of similar ballot questions failed in three of five states that voted on it Tuesday night. This leaves many questioning if State Question 820 here in Oklahoma will pass next year. Campaign Director for...
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 midterm election in Oklahoma
It's Election Day, and voters have made big decisions that will impact Oklahoma's future. Watch the video player above as the KOCO 5 News Team breaks down the election as the results unfold. Oklahomans decided on important races, including for governor, both U.S. Senate seats and Oklahoma’s state superintendent of...
city-sentinel.com
2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Finalists announced
OKLAHOMA CITY – The 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year have been announced by Joy Hofmeister, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
oklahomawatch.org
Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory
Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
KOCO
Oklahomans look forward to upcoming vote after other states decide on recreational marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — After one big election night, Oklahomans now look forward to a major choice they'll make in March on whether to legalize recreational marijuana. It's an issue five states faced Tuesday, with three – Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota – voting it down. Missouri and Maryland voted to legalize it.
KTUL
Survived and Sentenced: Are Oklahoma's laws failing domestic violence survivors?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Decades later, Brenda Golden vividly remembers the first time the father of her children hit her. Having recently enrolled in classes at The University of Oklahoma, she was holding their baby girl in the college dorm where they lived. “I was trying to fix her...
Daily Beast
ACLU Fields Reports of Oklahoma Poll Workers Telling Voters to Vote Straight Party
Several Oklahoma voters were told to vote straight party tickets by poll workers Tuesday, according to the ACLU of Oklahoma. The ACLU said the reports originated from Oklahoma County and Cleveland County, two of the state’s three most-populous counties. Oklahoma voters have the option to select a straight party option on their ballots, allowing voters to vote for all candidates in their preferred party in partisan races. But poll workers aren’t allowed to influence a voter’s decisions. The ACLU said it contacted all county election boards, who “have in turn called and reminded their poll workers that they may not tell voters how to vote or who to vote for.” The Oklahoma State Election Board has yet to publicly respond to the claims.
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma elections 2022: Democrat Jacob Rosecrants wins 3rd term as Oklahoma House District 46 representative
Democrat incumbent Jacob Rosecrants secured a third term as Oklahoma House District 46’s representative on Tuesday, defeating Republican Kendra Wesson, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Rosecrants received 54.51 percent of votes cast, with Wesson obtaining 45.49 percent, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma...
