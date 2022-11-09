ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 1

Related
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmaker says she wants to get rid of straight-party voting

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma state legislator wants to get rid of straight-party voting after nearly 480,000 Oklahomans voted that way in the midterm election. State Rep. Trish Ranson, a Democrat from Stillwater, said she wants to file legislation that will do away with this. “When we are looking...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Oklahoma election called "mandate on school choice"

(The Center Square) - School choice was not the only issue in the Oklahoma gubernatorial race, but it was one of the most prolific. Gov. Kevin Stitt vowed to "think outside the box" and "stand with parents over big unions" when asked about school vouchers during a debate with his opponent, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

StateImpact Oklahoma reporters react to midterm election results

Unlike some other states, Oklahoma’s midterm election results are in the books. The results have big implications for education, health, and the environment in our state. Managing editor Logan Layden discussed what the outcome means with the StateImpact Oklahoma reporters. TRANSCRIPT:. (LOGAN LAYDEN): Education reporter Robby Korth - we...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Christian leaders call for moratorium on death penalty in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Dozens of Christian leaders from different denominations have released a statement, calling for a moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma. The statement, titled "Christ and Capital Punishment," cites biblical principles of restorative justice and the sanctity of life while expressing their specific concerns with Oklahoma's capital punishment system.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

More than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked straight-party ballots in midterm, election officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Unofficial results show that more than 40% of Oklahoma voters marked a straight-party ballot during Tuesday's midterm election. Oklahoma State Election Board officials said in a news release Thursday that more than 480,000 voters selected the straight-party option. Of those who cast straight-party votes, 69.82% were for Republican candidates, 29.08% were for Democrats and 1.1% were for Libertarians.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Tribes hope Gov. Stitt's reelection will thaw relations

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma’s Native American tribes reacted to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday with unease. Gov. Stitt’s relations with Native tribes have been frosty at best. Many feel he doesn’t want to have relations with them, but their message to the governor is clear: all he has to do to gain their support is talk with them.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 midterm election in Oklahoma

It's Election Day, and voters have made big decisions that will impact Oklahoma's future. Watch the video player above as the KOCO 5 News Team breaks down the election as the results unfold. Oklahomans decided on important races, including for governor, both U.S. Senate seats and Oklahoma’s state superintendent of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Finalists announced

OKLAHOMA CITY – The 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year have been announced by Joy Hofmeister, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory

Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Beast

ACLU Fields Reports of Oklahoma Poll Workers Telling Voters to Vote Straight Party

Several Oklahoma voters were told to vote straight party tickets by poll workers Tuesday, according to the ACLU of Oklahoma. The ACLU said the reports originated from Oklahoma County and Cleveland County, two of the state’s three most-populous counties. Oklahoma voters have the option to select a straight party option on their ballots, allowing voters to vote for all candidates in their preferred party in partisan races. But poll workers aren’t allowed to influence a voter’s decisions. The ACLU said it contacted all county election boards, who “have in turn called and reminded their poll workers that they may not tell voters how to vote or who to vote for.” The Oklahoma State Election Board has yet to publicly respond to the claims.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Daily

Oklahoma elections 2022: Democrat Jacob Rosecrants wins 3rd term as Oklahoma House District 46 representative

Democrat incumbent Jacob Rosecrants secured a third term as Oklahoma House District 46’s representative on Tuesday, defeating Republican Kendra Wesson, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Rosecrants received 54.51 percent of votes cast, with Wesson obtaining 45.49 percent, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy