Dare County, NC

FOX8 News

NC panel takes step advancing teacher license, pay changes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state commission agreed on Thursday to move forward with efforts to change how teachers are licensed and paid. In a close vote, members of the Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission voted to back a summary of licensure and compensation goals to pass along to the State Board […]
ocracokeobserver.com

Purple North Carolina turns red

Results of yesterday’s elections surprised many veteran pollsters and pundits. Despite some predictions of a national red tide of votes, control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives is still to be determined, although it appears that in the House, Republicans will take control by a slim margin.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
nsjonline.com

Polls proved mostly on the mark in North Carolina US Senate race

RALEIGH — Throughout the last month of the 2022 election, most pollsters surveying the race between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley showed a close race but a stable lead for Budd. That’s how the race ended up, with final results showing a nearly four-point edge for the three-term U.S. Rep. Budd, who will now move to the U.S. Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
WITN

Power shifts in North Carolina legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTAM/WBTFM

North Carolina 2022 Midterm Election Results

Today is Election day! As results trickle in, below you will find all you need to know about each race. Early voting in North Carolina began on October 20. The last day residents could vote early before Election Day was Saturday (November 5). More than 200,000 people voted early in the county, according to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
theappalachianonline.com

2022 Election: local unofficial results

All reported numbers will be from the North Carolina State Board of Elections or Watauga County Board of Elections. The Appalachian will not call winners of a race unless there is a statistical certainty that a candidate will win. In order for election results to become official, election officials must...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

North Carolina dodged a GOP tsunami in the midterms, but it’s still bleeding red

It wasn’t a tsunami — and maybe it wasn’t quite a wave, either — but North Carolina is still seeing red. Despite a stronger night than expected for Democrats across the country, the Tar Heel state took a strong step to the right Tuesday. Republicans appear to have gained a supermajority in the state Senate, and GOP candidates swept statewide judicial races, including two critical seats on the N.C. Supreme Court.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WXII 12

Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wcti12.com

Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883

Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

