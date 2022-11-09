Read full article on original website
NC panel takes step advancing teacher license, pay changes
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state commission agreed on Thursday to move forward with efforts to change how teachers are licensed and paid. In a close vote, members of the Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission voted to back a summary of licensure and compensation goals to pass along to the State Board […]
Raleigh News & Observer
The only Hispanic legislator in North Carolina lost his seat. These candidates won.
Ricky Hurtado, a Democratic incumbent, lost his Election Day bid to represent one of the state’s most competitive N.C. House districts to Republican Steve Ross. With his loss, the legislature next year looks likely to have no Hispanic representatives in a state where over 10.7% of the population identifies as Hispanic.
Full election results in North Carolina: It was a grand old party for sure
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The election totals won’t be final for a couple of weeks. Late-arriving mail ballots can be counted until 5 p.m. Monday, and then local county and state election boards must certify all the results. But you don’t need a computer or calculator to realize that this was a huge election to […]
RDU On the Rise: Midterms recap, and the best bakery in North Carolina
Missed Tuesday’s election? Catch up with all of the important races in this week’s RDU On the Rise. Plus, a statewide baked goods champion in Raleigh.
ocracokeobserver.com
Purple North Carolina turns red
Results of yesterday’s elections surprised many veteran pollsters and pundits. Despite some predictions of a national red tide of votes, control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives is still to be determined, although it appears that in the House, Republicans will take control by a slim margin.
nsjonline.com
Polls proved mostly on the mark in North Carolina US Senate race
RALEIGH — Throughout the last month of the 2022 election, most pollsters surveying the race between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley showed a close race but a stable lead for Budd. That’s how the race ended up, with final results showing a nearly four-point edge for the three-term U.S. Rep. Budd, who will now move to the U.S. Senate.
Who is responsible for removing campaign signs in NC? Not the candidates.
After elections, candidates get time to take their signs if they want them back. After that, anyone can take them. After that, taxpayers foot the bill.
WITN
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
North Carolina Republicans take supermajority in state Senate, fall short in of ‘super’ status in state House
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Republicans in the North Carolina House didn’t quite make it to the supermajority that they wanted on Election Day — but they did in the Senate. With about 98% of statewide precincts reporting, the GOP appears to have gained two seats needed in the Senate but to have fallen one […]
North Carolina 2022 Midterm Election Results
Today is Election day! As results trickle in, below you will find all you need to know about each race. Early voting in North Carolina began on October 20. The last day residents could vote early before Election Day was Saturday (November 5). More than 200,000 people voted early in the county, according to the […]
WFAE.org
NC Republicans fall one seat short of supermajorities in both chambers
North Carolina Republicans will return to Raleigh with a supermajority in the N.C. Senate but not the N.C. House next year, according to final but unofficial voting results Wednesday, as Democrats hang onto Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto power by a single seat in the House. Republicans picked up enough...
Ted Budd defeats Cheri Beasley for one of NC’s seats in US Senate
In the highest-profile race on North Carolina ballots, Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd is facing Democratic former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley for a six-year term in the U.S. Senate.
theappalachianonline.com
2022 Election: local unofficial results
All reported numbers will be from the North Carolina State Board of Elections or Watauga County Board of Elections. The Appalachian will not call winners of a race unless there is a statistical certainty that a candidate will win. In order for election results to become official, election officials must...
Election Night 2022 | Covering the vote in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday is North Carolina's General Election Day. Voters will decide who goes to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, the North Carolina State Senate, and State House of Representatives. We're giving you extended coverage Tuesday through 11 p.m. on our website, YouTube, and WFMY+ -...
Raleigh News & Observer
North Carolina dodged a GOP tsunami in the midterms, but it’s still bleeding red
It wasn’t a tsunami — and maybe it wasn’t quite a wave, either — but North Carolina is still seeing red. Despite a stronger night than expected for Democrats across the country, the Tar Heel state took a strong step to the right Tuesday. Republicans appear to have gained a supermajority in the state Senate, and GOP candidates swept statewide judicial races, including two critical seats on the N.C. Supreme Court.
What's next for Jen Kiggans' vacant state Senate seat?
NORFOLK, Va. — As Virginia Sen. Jen Kiggans gets ready to fill the role of Virginia's 2nd Congressional District in January, she is set to leave behind an empty seat for an entire 2023 year in the state Senate. This calls for a special election to fill the remainder...
WXII 12
Election Results 2022 | North Carolina general election race results
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Find out who will represent you in North Carolina and in the nation's capital as results come in for the 2022 general election. Voters have cast their ballots across the state while deciding on key races including the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, North Carolina Supreme Court, state legislature, local judges and prosecutors and a number of county offices including sheriff and county commissioner races.
Reports of voting intimidation; voting extended in Wilson, two other counties
"We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious."
Gov. Youngkin, Virginia Democratic Party react to election results
"I think the Republican Party showed well, but not as well as folks had hoped," Youngkin told News 3 on Wednesday morning.
wcti12.com
Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883
Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
