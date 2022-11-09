Read full article on original website
Can Kraft Heinz Stock Rise After Earnings?
KHC - Free Report) . The company is set to report its Q3 earnings on October 26. Kraft Heinz is one of the largest consumer packaged food and beverage companies in North America. The company’s popular brands include Kraft, Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, and Capri Sun. Investors will want to...
4 Electric Power Stocks to Buy From the Promising Industry
The Zacks Utility – Electric Power industry stocks continue their transition toward clean sources of fuel and focus on lower carbon emissions. Utilities are benefiting from rate hikes and efficient cost management. The utility stocks are also focused on strengthening the grid as well as transmission and distribution infrastructure. The huge infrastructure of the utilities faces the impact of the hurricane season each year. Infrastructure enhancement around the year increases the resilience of the entire system, reduces outages and allows operators to restore power quickly for customers affected by storms.
Top Stock Reports for Amazon.com, Sanofi & Target
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Sanofi (SNY) and Target Corporation (TGT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
3 Top-Ranked Stocks up More Than 25% The Past Month
JPM - Free Report) , AT&T (. The chart below illustrates the one-month performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. As we can see, all three stocks are up at least 25% over the last month, indicating that buyers have been busy. And...
Give Your Investments a Boost With These 4 Low P/CF Stocks
The U.S. economy made a sharp comeback in the third quarter, with GDP rising 2.6%, according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The positive reading on the economic front has lessened the longstanding fears of a recession, at least for the time being. Wall Street also looks a bit confident now after a dismal show in the first three quarters of 2022.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 11th
MRCC - Free Report) : This non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days. Monroe Capital Corporation Price and Consensus.
Wall Street Cheers Soft Inflation Data: 5 Growth Picks
For the most part of this year, the U.S. stock market has been bleeding owing to stubbornly high inflation, compelling the Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy. Consumer spending slowed down because of a hawkish Fed, and consequently, economic growth was disrupted. However, signs of inflation cooling down in...
Should Value Investors Buy PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Utilities Earnings Mixed in Q3: ETFs in Focus
The utilities sector has come up with mostly decent results this earnings season. 96.4% of S&P utilities companies in the sector have reported. About 63% beat on bottom line and 92.6% surpassed the top-line estimates, per the Earnings Trends issued on Nov 9, 2022. Earnings in Focus. In early November,...
Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)?
PJP - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/23/2005. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors. Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide...
October CPI Data Raises Hope for a Soft Landing: 5 Top Picks
Nov 10 ushered in a silver lining for Wall Street behind the dark clouds seen in 2022. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index (CPI) for October came lighter than market’s expectation, and U.S. stock markets shot up on the belief that the peak of inflation is behind us.
3 Stocks From the Promising SBIC & Commercial Finance Industry
ARCC - Free Report) , Main Street Capital Corporation (. HTGC - Free Report) are likely to gain from these favorable developments. The Zacks SBIC & Commercial Finance industry comprises companies that provide finance to small and mid-sized privately-held developing firms. These firms are typically underserved by traditional banks and other lenders. Additionally, firms suffering from financial distress are the primary target clients of these lenders. The industry players provide customized financing solutions ranging from senior-debt instruments to equity capital. This financing is provided for change of ownership transactions, strategic buyouts, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors, among others. Some of the other products offered by the industry participants are mezzanine loans that typically pay high-interest rates and could be converted into equity in the target firm.
3 Communication Stocks Likely to Ride on Solid Demand Trends
ANET - Free Report) , AudioCodes Ltd. (. AUDC - Free Report) and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (. TESS - Free Report) might benefit in the long run as pent-up demand for scalable infrastructure rises for seamless connectivity with the wide proliferation of IoT. Industry Description. The Zacks Communication - Components...
Breaking Down Target (TGT) Stock Before Q3 Earnings
TGT - Free Report) trading 39% off its high, investors are eagerly looking toward its Q3 earnings report on November 16. The better than expected consumer price Index (CPI) numbers for October should boost optimism surrounding the retail giant’s report. TGT’s third quarter report will also give further insight into consumer spending amid an economic downturn.
Lennar (LEN) Moves 12.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
LEN - Free Report) shares rallied 12.6% in the last trading session to close at $88.40. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.6% gain over the past four weeks. Lennar...
3 Reasons Why CRA (CRAI) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
3 Market-Neutral Funds to Reduce Risk Amid Volatility
When a market is in a state of volatility, investors opt for a long-term strategy to mitigate the risk, rather than looking for quick money. In essence, they look to hedge risks and seek to invest in funds that reduce risk while providing returns spread over a period of time.
Tetra Tech (TTEK) Gains More Than 10% Since Q4 Earnings Release
TTEK - Free Report) shares have gained 10.7% since its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Oct 2, 2022) earnings release on Nov 9. Better-than-expected results and an impressive fiscal 2023 outlook seem to have pleased investors. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.7%, marking the 21st consecutive quarter...
Marathon (MPC) Stock Rises Since Q3 Earnings Beat: Here's Why
MPC - Free Report) , has gained 2% since its third-quarter results were announced on Nov 1. The positive response could be attributed to the company’s comfortable earnings beat and its declaration of a dividend hike. What Did Marathon Petroleum’s Earnings Unveil?. Marathon Petroleum reported adjusted earnings per...
Time for Growth ETFs As Inflation Starts Cooling?
The annual inflation rate in the United States decelerated for fourth month to 7.7% in October, the lowest since January, and below forecasts of 8%. It compares with 8.2% in September. Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.4%, below expectations of 0.6% (read: 4 Sector ETFs to Win from October Inflation Data).
