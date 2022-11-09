ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Incumbent Steve Toth appears to hold seat in Texas House District 15 election

Voters within Texas House District 15 cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Toth appears to be retaining his seat in Texas House District 15 with 73 of 111 Montgomery County voting precincts reporting at 11:15 p.m. Nov. 8. He had 65.14% of the vote, or 36,577 votes, and Democratic challenger Kristin Johnson had 34.86% of the vote, or 19,576 votes.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been Different

A Houston Harris County polling locationScreenshot from Twitter. As Texas Governor Greg Abbott was declared the winner on Tuesday evening, you may wonder if some votes in Houston could have changed the outcome. Throughout the day, several polling locations had issues preventing voters from making their vote on time. Then some polling locations were open past the scheduled closing time and these votes were not counted.
HOUSTON, TX
Polling places plagued by issues across Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Voters across Harris County reported polling issues early Tuesday morning. Several spots blamed voting machines for delays. Meanwhile, the election judge at BakerRipley on Navigation Boulevard said they were slow to open because they didn't have the proper election supplies dropped off, including the key to open voting machines.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

