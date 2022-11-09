Read full article on original website
Harris County Democratic party disputes GOP claim that ballot paper shortage at polls was intentional
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County GOP made several allegations at a press conference on Thursday regarding the Nov. 8 election. The party claimed that thousands of local voters were potentially disenfranchised on Election Day for various reasons. The Republican party attorney said 23 polling sites did not...
Harris Co. GOP to file lawsuit over paper shortage on Election Day
The Republicans are demanding Harris Co. Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum issue a public apology.
Harris County extended voting hours ‘case study’ for how quickly courts can work, expert says
On Tuesday, a judge signed off on allowing an extra hour of voting for Harris County residents after several polling locations ran into issues that morning including opening late, running out of ballots, and losing the key for voting machines. The delays resulted in polls staying open until 8 p.m., not 7 p.m.
Incumbent Steve Toth appears to hold seat in Texas House District 15 election
Voters within Texas House District 15 cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Toth appears to be retaining his seat in Texas House District 15 with 73 of 111 Montgomery County voting precincts reporting at 11:15 p.m. Nov. 8. He had 65.14% of the vote, or 36,577 votes, and Democratic challenger Kristin Johnson had 34.86% of the vote, or 19,576 votes.
Harris County fails to get all ballots counted after 2022 midterm election
For the second time this year, Harris County has failed to get all of the ballots counted in 24 hours after election. FOX 26's political reporter Greg Groogan explains more.
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks Rivals
Houston, TX - Democrats lost big at the state level in the Texas midterms but held on to their blue bastion of Harris County - and County Judge Lina Hidalgo shamed her detractors as she lapped up her "sweet" victory.
Lina Hidalgo wins reelection bid for Harris County judge against Republican Alexandra Mealer
It was a tight race between Lina Hidalgo and Alexandra Mealer, the latter of whose camp posted on Twitter thanking supporters and saying she did not accomplish the goal of changing leadership in Harris Co.
Harris County GOP says Harris County Elections Administrator should issue ‘apology’ after Election Day problems
HOUSTON – Members of the Harris County Republican Party held a news conference on Thursday to discuss the problems that occurred with the Harris County Elections Administrator on Election Day. The Republican party chairman Cindy Siegel, the party’s Legal Counsel Andy Taylor, and Texas State Senator Paul Bettencourt were...
Who is Lesley Briones? Meet the new Democratic Harris County Precinct 4 commissioner
Briones grew up along the U.S.-Mexico border in Laredo. She is a Harvard and Yale Law School graduate.
Local race updates: Hidalgo narrowly beats Mealer in Harris County Judge race
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two very close local races for county judges both went towards the Democrats, including a tight race for Harris County Judge. Incumbent Lina Hidalgo held off a tough challenge from Alexandra del Moral Mealer to win a second term as Harris County Judge. Mealer sent a...
How 2022 midterm election results will affect Harris Co. Commissioner’s Court
HOUSTON - The re-election of Judge Lina Hidalgo and the defeat of Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle have delivered to Democrats unimpeded control of Harris County Government. "Meaning that Harris County Democrats are going to be able to do whatever they want," said Rice political analyst Mark Jones. With Democrats...
Harris County election results 2022: County judge, commissioners, propositions
For statewide results, including Texas governor, click here. The following are results from key races around Harris County. Polls will now close at 8 p.m. after a lawsuit over delayed poll openings.
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
Republican Wesley Hunt claims victory in Texas' newly created 38th Congressional District
HOUSTON — Republican Wesley Hunt claimed victory Tuesday night in the race for Texas' newly created 38th Congressional District. He was one of the first to claim victory in the state after early voting and mail-in ballot numbers gave him 64% of the votes cast. That was enough for him to take the seat.
Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle loses reelection
The Republican incumbent was defeated by a small margin with 100 percent of polling locations reporting Wednesday.
Harris County judge's race still too close to call as vote trickles in
The outcome of the Harris County judge's race won't likely be known until Wednesday, as hundreds of precincts still remain uncounted.
UPDATED: Results continue to show Katy ISD tax rate election opposition; counties still reporting
Katy ISD urged voters to retain the tax rate in the voter approval tax rate election on Nov. 8. Voters have spoken, and early results show more ballots in opposition of sustaining the tax rate. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) As of 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, most ballots were counted in...
Celebration, prayer marks Montgomery County’s annual Veterans Day gathering in Conroe
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Given the chance, 77-year-old Doug Needham would serve his country again today if the opportunity presented itself. Needham, a lifelong resident of the Conroe area, served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1968. He joined right after graduating…
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been Different
A Houston Harris County polling locationScreenshot from Twitter. As Texas Governor Greg Abbott was declared the winner on Tuesday evening, you may wonder if some votes in Houston could have changed the outcome. Throughout the day, several polling locations had issues preventing voters from making their vote on time. Then some polling locations were open past the scheduled closing time and these votes were not counted.
Polling places plagued by issues across Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Voters across Harris County reported polling issues early Tuesday morning. Several spots blamed voting machines for delays. Meanwhile, the election judge at BakerRipley on Navigation Boulevard said they were slow to open because they didn't have the proper election supplies dropped off, including the key to open voting machines.
