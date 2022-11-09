Read full article on original website
3 Stocks From the Promising SBIC & Commercial Finance Industry
ARCC - Free Report) , Main Street Capital Corporation (. HTGC - Free Report) are likely to gain from these favorable developments. The Zacks SBIC & Commercial Finance industry comprises companies that provide finance to small and mid-sized privately-held developing firms. These firms are typically underserved by traditional banks and other lenders. Additionally, firms suffering from financial distress are the primary target clients of these lenders. The industry players provide customized financing solutions ranging from senior-debt instruments to equity capital. This financing is provided for change of ownership transactions, strategic buyouts, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors, among others. Some of the other products offered by the industry participants are mezzanine loans that typically pay high-interest rates and could be converted into equity in the target firm.
Can Kraft Heinz Stock Rise After Earnings?
KHC - Free Report) . The company is set to report its Q3 earnings on October 26. Kraft Heinz is one of the largest consumer packaged food and beverage companies in North America. The company’s popular brands include Kraft, Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, and Capri Sun. Investors will want to...
3 Market-Neutral Funds to Reduce Risk Amid Volatility
When a market is in a state of volatility, investors opt for a long-term strategy to mitigate the risk, rather than looking for quick money. In essence, they look to hedge risks and seek to invest in funds that reduce risk while providing returns spread over a period of time.
4 Electric Power Stocks to Buy From the Promising Industry
The Zacks Utility – Electric Power industry stocks continue their transition toward clean sources of fuel and focus on lower carbon emissions. Utilities are benefiting from rate hikes and efficient cost management. The utility stocks are also focused on strengthening the grid as well as transmission and distribution infrastructure. The huge infrastructure of the utilities faces the impact of the hurricane season each year. Infrastructure enhancement around the year increases the resilience of the entire system, reduces outages and allows operators to restore power quickly for customers affected by storms.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 11th
MRCC - Free Report) : This non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days. Monroe Capital Corporation Price and Consensus.
Give Your Investments a Boost With These 4 Low P/CF Stocks
The U.S. economy made a sharp comeback in the third quarter, with GDP rising 2.6%, according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The positive reading on the economic front has lessened the longstanding fears of a recession, at least for the time being. Wall Street also looks a bit confident now after a dismal show in the first three quarters of 2022.
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 11th
BGS - Free Report) is a manufacturer, seller and distributor of high quality, shelf stable, frozen food and household products across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.1% downward over the last 60 days. A.O. Smith (
3 Communication Stocks Likely to Ride on Solid Demand Trends
ANET - Free Report) , AudioCodes Ltd. (. AUDC - Free Report) and TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (. TESS - Free Report) might benefit in the long run as pent-up demand for scalable infrastructure rises for seamless connectivity with the wide proliferation of IoT. Industry Description. The Zacks Communication - Components...
Utilities Earnings Mixed in Q3: ETFs in Focus
The utilities sector has come up with mostly decent results this earnings season. 96.4% of S&P utilities companies in the sector have reported. About 63% beat on bottom line and 92.6% surpassed the top-line estimates, per the Earnings Trends issued on Nov 9, 2022. Earnings in Focus. In early November,...
Wall Street Cheers Soft Inflation Data: 5 Growth Picks
For the most part of this year, the U.S. stock market has been bleeding owing to stubbornly high inflation, compelling the Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy. Consumer spending slowed down because of a hawkish Fed, and consequently, economic growth was disrupted. However, signs of inflation cooling down in...
Here's Why Pembina Pipeline (PBA) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Wall Street Analysts See a 75% Upside in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
RCUS - Free Report) have gained 3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $27.93, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $48.88 indicates a potential upside of 75%.
October CPI Data Raises Hope for a Soft Landing: 5 Top Picks
Nov 10 ushered in a silver lining for Wall Street behind the dark clouds seen in 2022. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index (CPI) for October came lighter than market’s expectation, and U.S. stock markets shot up on the belief that the peak of inflation is behind us.
Stock Market News for Nov 11, 2022
U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Thursday to record their biggest single-day percentage gains in more than two years as economic data for October suggested inflation may be peaking. Also, falling treasury yields once again sparked speculation that the Fed might now go slow with its aggressive rate-hike policy. All three major indexes ended in positive territory.
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock?
LPG - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Time for Growth ETFs As Inflation Starts Cooling?
The annual inflation rate in the United States decelerated for fourth month to 7.7% in October, the lowest since January, and below forecasts of 8%. It compares with 8.2% in September. Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.4%, below expectations of 0.6% (read: 4 Sector ETFs to Win from October Inflation Data).
Lennar (LEN) Moves 12.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
LEN - Free Report) shares rallied 12.6% in the last trading session to close at $88.40. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.6% gain over the past four weeks. Lennar...
Cohu (COHU) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?
COHU - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. COHU recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern...
Virtu Financial (VIRT) Rises 4.2% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
VIRT - Free Report) shares rose 4.2% since it reported better-than-expected third-quarter results on Nov 3, 2022. Its results were supported by a huge jump in interest and dividends income. Also, improved performance in the Market Making unit benefited the results. However, the positives were partially offset by increased operating expenses.
RH (RH) Stock Jumps 11.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
RH - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 11.5% higher at $282.56. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.6% gain over the past four weeks. RH as well as other housing...
