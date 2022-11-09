Read full article on original website
Maddison injured 2 days after being selected for World Cup
LONDON (AP) — James Maddison, who was a surprise inclusion in England’s squad for the World Cup, limped off with a suspected hamstring injury while playing for Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday. The playmaker fell to the ground off the ball in the 22nd minute against...
Lyon draws with Nice 1-1 after Benzema shows off Ballon d’Or
LYON, France (AP) — Karim Benzema returned and Alexandre Lacazette’s late penalty rescued a 1-1 draw for Lyon against Nice to keep his team just ahead of the visitors in the French league on Friday. Former Lyon forward Benzema, now playing for Real Madrid, was given a hero’s...
Canada ties Bahrain 2-2 in pre-World Cup exhibition
An own goal off the leg of Ali Abdula Haram in the 81st minute gave Canada a 2-2 draw against Bahrain at Manama on Friday night in its next-to-last exhibition before the World Cup. Ismael Kone put Canada ahead in the sixth minute with his first international goal, beating goalkeeper...
Poland World Cup warm-up moved after crack found at stadium
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s final warmup game ahead of the World Cup will not be held at the National Stadium as planned due to a construction defect. Poland’s Football Association said the game with Chile on Wednesday will be moved to the Legia Warsaw Stadium. Sports...
Furlani to replace Gazidis as CEO of Serie A champion Milan
MILAN, Italy (AP) — Giorgio Furlani will replace the outgoing Ivan Gazidis as AC Milan CEO, the club said on Friday. Gazidis will leave the Serie A champion after four years when his contract expires next month. Furlani, a lifelong Milan fan and from the city, was promoted from...
Enzo Fittipaldi joins Red Bull F1 driver academy
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Enzo Fittipaldi said Saturday he will be a member of Red Bull’s Formula One driver academy. The 21-year-old will help to develop both the Red Bull and AlphaTauri cars next year. Enzo, the grandson of two-time F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi, is sixth...
Brazil tops US 94-79 in World Cup basketball qualifying
WASHINGTON (AP) — USA Basketball still has some work to do before clinching a berth in next year’s World Cup. Bruno Caboclo scored 24 points, Georghino De Paula added 18 and Brazil greatly improved its chances of making the 32-team World Cup field by beating the U.S. 94-79 in a qualifying game on Friday.
Russia-Ukraine war derails World Cup of Hockey plans for ’24
Russia’s war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter. The NHL and NHL Players’ Association on Friday abandoned plans to stage a World Cup in February 2024 as they had hoped, saying in a joint statement “iit is not feasible” in the current environment.
Italy scores historic 1st victory over Australia
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy earned a historic victory as a strong performance saw it beat Australia for the first time on Saturday, much to the delight of a passionate home crowd. Ange Capuozzo scored two tries and Pierre Bruno also dived over as Italy recorded a memorable 28-27...
