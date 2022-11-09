Read full article on original website
WTOP
Poland World Cup warm-up moved after crack found at stadium
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s final warmup game ahead of the World Cup will not be held at the National Stadium as planned due to a construction defect. Poland’s Football Association said the game with Chile on Wednesday will be moved to the Legia Warsaw Stadium. Sports...
WTOP
Russia-Ukraine war derails World Cup of Hockey plans for ’24
Russia’s war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter. The NHL and NHL Players’ Association on Friday abandoned plans to stage a World Cup in February 2024 as they had hoped, saying in a joint statement “iit is not feasible” in the current environment.
WTOP
Canada ties Bahrain 2-2 in pre-World Cup exhibition
An own goal off the leg of Ali Abdula Haram in the 81st minute gave Canada a 2-2 draw against Bahrain at Manama on Friday night in its next-to-last exhibition before the World Cup. Ismael Kone put Canada ahead in the sixth minute with his first international goal, beating goalkeeper...
Moscow playing 'hunger games' with world, Ukraine official says
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accuses Moscow of playing 'hunger games' with the world by holding up shipments of Ukrainian agricultural products.
WTOP
Lyon draws with Nice 1-1 after Benzema shows off Ballon d’Or
LYON, France (AP) — Karim Benzema returned and Alexandre Lacazette’s late penalty rescued a 1-1 draw for Lyon against Nice to keep his team just ahead of the visitors in the French league on Friday. Former Lyon forward Benzema, now playing for Real Madrid, was given a hero’s...
WTOP
Italy scores historic 1st victory over Australia
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy earned a historic victory as a strong performance saw it beat Australia for the first time on Saturday, much to the delight of a passionate home crowd. Ange Capuozzo scored two tries and Pierre Bruno also dived over as Italy recorded a memorable 28-27...
WTOP
Enzo Fittipaldi joins Red Bull F1 driver academy
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Enzo Fittipaldi said Saturday he will be a member of Red Bull’s Formula One driver academy. The 21-year-old will help to develop both the Red Bull and AlphaTauri cars next year. Enzo, the grandson of two-time F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi, is sixth...
