Poland World Cup warm-up moved after crack found at stadium
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s final warmup game ahead of the World Cup will not be held at the National Stadium as planned due to a construction defect. Poland’s Football Association said the game with Chile on Wednesday will be moved to the Legia Warsaw Stadium. Sports...
Brazil tops US 94-79 in World Cup basketball qualifying
WASHINGTON (AP) — USA Basketball still has some work to do before clinching a berth in next year’s World Cup. Bruno Caboclo scored 24 points, Georghino De Paula added 18 and Brazil greatly improved its chances of making the 32-team World Cup field by beating the U.S. 94-79 in a qualifying game on Friday.
