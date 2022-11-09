Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
IntelGenx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SAINT LAURENT, Quebec (AP) _ IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its third quarter. The Saint Laurent, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $142,000 in the period. _____. This...
MySanAntonio
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
HOUSTON (AP) _ Bellicum Pharmacueticals Inc. (BLCM) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $7.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. The drug developer posted revenue of $1 million...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
kitco.com
Endeavour Mining reports lower net earnings in Q3, on track to achieve 2022 guidance
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company's Q3 2022 all-in sustaining costs (AISC) amounted to $960 per ounce sold, stable over Q2 2022...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
Beyond Meat revenue drops as it cuts prices to boost demand
Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said its revenue fell 22.5% in the third quarter as it cut prices in the face of weaker demand. The El Segundo, California-based company reported net revenue of $82.5 million for the July-September period. That was far lower than the $93.6 million Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Beyond Meat shares fell to a 52-week low of $11.56 before closing at $11.82 on Wednesday. They continued to fall in after-market trading after Beyond Meat released its third quarter results. U.S. food service sales rose 5.6% as partners like Panda Express expanded the rollout of plant-based chicken. But U.S. retail sales fell nearly 12%. International revenue also fell as Beyond Meat cut prices and the strong dollar weakened foreign profits.
1 Cheap Industrial Stock to Buy Now and Never Sell
This iconic toolmaker is making hard choices that are hurting its results, but it should set the business up for a solid rebound.
Memphis-based Sylvamo reports strong quarter
Sylvamo’s strong quarter is in contrast to other Memphis-based companies, particularly FedEx and International Paper, both of which reported lower-than-expected earnings in their most recent quarters.
freightwaves.com
Radiant pushes back financial filing again, provides preliminary FQ1 numbers
Radiant Logistics announced it has pushed back another financial filing. The company submitted a late-filing notice with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30. The latest delay stems from a planned restatement of financial results for the company’s fiscal year ended June 30, 2021,...
Earnings Previews: Home Depot, Tencent Music, Walmart
Two Dow 30 companies are on deck to report quarterly results before markets open Tuesday. Here's what analysts expect to hear from them and from China's largest streaming music company.
kitco.com
SSR Mining reports net loss in third quarter as gold equivalent production down 43% y-o-y
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that the Çöpler mine operations were suspended in late June until late September in response...
freightwaves.com
Show-me story Daseke expects to perform through downturn
Management from flatbed truckload provider Daseke said “capacity is booked solid” on a call discussing third-quarter results with analysts on Wednesday. More than one-quarter of the freight the carrier hauls in its specialized segment was described as “noncyclical.” CEO Jonathan Shepko said calls are coming in from customers to “confirm capacity availability” for infrastructure-related projects and that the initial 2023 outlook for the manufacturing, construction and agricultural markets remains constructive.
NASDAQ
Matterport Stock Pops 26% on Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise
Shares of Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) are up 26.2% on Friday as of 1:52 p.m. ET, following the spatial-data company's release late yesterday of its third-quarter 2022 report. The stock's rise is largely attributable to the quarter's revenue and earnings exceeding the Wall Street consensus estimate, as well as management increasing its full-year 2022 outlook for earnings. It also slightly raised the midpoint of its outlook range for annual subscription revenue.
tipranks.com
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock: Can it Still Energize Investors’ Portfolios?
Several analysts lowered their price targets following Plug Power’s weak third-quarter results last week. Nonetheless, most analysts remain optimistic about the company’s growth potential in the green hydrogen space. Last week, hydrogen fuel cell technology company Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) reported dismal third-quarter results, inviting a slew of price...
CNBC
Credit Agricole third-quarter profit beats forecasts on corporate loan growth
Net income came in at 1.35 billion euros ($1.35 billion), down 3.6% from a year earlier but above a 1.17 billion euro average forecast in a Refinitiv analyst poll. Net income came in at 1.35 billion euros ($1.35 billion), down 3.6% from a year earlier but above a 1.17 billion euro average forecast in a Refinitiv analyst poll, helped by one-off items such as the sale of the La Medicale insurance business.
kitco.com
Hecla posts loss of $23.7 million in third quarter, notes lower metal prices and inflationary pressures
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company’s Q3 2022 gold production of 44,747 ounces was in line with Q2 2022 and up 6%...
PV Tech
Maxeon’s Q3 results boosted by distributed generation market in Europe
Maxeon Solar Technologies has improved its results from the previous quarter, with Q3 2022 revenue up, driven by the European distributed generation (DG) business. For a sixth consecutive quarter, the company achieved record sales and volumes shipped with its DG business in the EU market, primarily in France and the Netherlands.
Iveco Group raises FY forecasts after operating profits rose in Q3
MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Truck maker Iveco Group (IVG.MI) on Wednesday raised again its forecasts for this year's results, after operating profits rose in the third quarter, as pricing, volumes and a better product mix more than offset higher raw material and energy costs.
Digital Music News
LiveOne Posts $23.5 Million In Q3 2022 Revenue, Forecasts $1 Billion Annual Income ‘Within a Five-Year Period’
In late October, LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) execs indicated that their company would post record revenue and membership growth for Q3 2022. Now, the Los Angeles-headquartered business has officially unveiled the financials, including all-time-high quarterly revenue of about $23.53 million. LiveOne, which was ordered to pay $9.8 million to SoundExchange about...
