✅ 4 more years for Whitmer

Some Michigan election results are still rolling in, but coming out of Tuesday's midterm, we know one thing for sure: Gretchen Whitmer won another four years as the state's governor.

Whitmer rose to national prominence for her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, something that helped her raise money from all over the country and build up a veritable war chest going into this election cycle. She focused her race on a promise to "fight like hell" to protect abortion rights, along with touting accomplishments including investments in K-12 education and child care.

She bested Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, who opposed abortion except to save the life of the mother and emphasized Whitmer's handling of the pandemic and hot-button cultural issues in her campaign.

But that was far from the only race on the ballot; the Free Press political team was keeping tabs on everything from close congressional contests to ballot proposals (all of which were approved). You can check out our latest election coverage below, and be sure to check freep.com for much more to come today.

