Michigan State

✅ 4 more years for Whitmer

By Emily Lawler, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Some Michigan election results are still rolling in, but coming out of Tuesday's midterm, we know one thing for sure: Gretchen Whitmer won another four years as the state's governor.

Whitmer rose to national prominence for her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, something that helped her raise money from all over the country and build up a veritable war chest going into this election cycle. She focused her race on a promise to "fight like hell" to protect abortion rights, along with touting accomplishments including investments in K-12 education and child care.

She bested Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, who opposed abortion except to save the life of the mother and emphasized Whitmer's handling of the pandemic and hot-button cultural issues in her campaign.

But that was far from the only race on the ballot; the Free Press political team was keeping tabs on everything from close congressional contests to ballot proposals (all of which were approved). You can check out our latest election coverage below, and be sure to check freep.com for much more to come today.

🗳️ Our election coverage:

Emily Lawler, Detroit Free Press state government and politics editor & Leah Olajide Detroit Free Press newsletter editor

Find all 2022 Michigan election results here

Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. Michiganders had the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Up next: Certifying results

Good morning, all! It's Thursday and we still have more to discuss about the election ... As results came in Wednesday morning, two key races were called: Jocelyn Benson beat Kristina Karamo and will serve a second term as Secretary of State and Dana Nessel was reelected as Michigan's Attorney General, defeating GOP challenger Matthew DePerno.
MICHIGAN STATE
Democrats win election for pair of Michigan Board of Education seats

Two Democrats, one incumbent and one first-time candidate, have won election the Michigan State Board of Education, unofficial results indicate. Voters chose to reelect current board Vice President Pamela Pugh and send fellow Democrat Mitchell Robinson to the board. Pugh and Robinson will begin eight year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The board's current president, Democrat Cassandra Ulbrich, did not seek reelection.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan voters approved abortion rights amendment. Here's what happens next.

Michigan voters adopted a constitutional amendment on the ballot this fall to enshrine abortion rights in the state Constitution. While advocates called it a historic victory for abortion rights and celebrated the passage of Proposal 3, opponents warned an onslaught of legal challenges is imminent. Proposal 3 — which unofficial results show received nearly 57% of the vote in the Nov. 8 election — will be inserted into the state constitution before Christmas Eve. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
'Best friend to the vet'

Good morning! It's Friday, and also Veterans Day. November is recognized as Veterans Caregivers Month to honor those who care for military veterans in Michigan. “These hidden heroes — our neighbors, family and friends — put their lives on hold to care for our veterans. … And while the opportunity to provide...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan reports 9,992 COVID-19 cases, 168 deaths

The Michigan health department reported 9,992 COVID-19 cases over the last week, an average of 1,427 cases per day. There also were 168 new reported deaths over the last week. Michigan now has a total of 2,907,819 cases and 39,574 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, as of Tuesday. This includes both confirmed and probable cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan high school football playoffs: Detroit King runs by Brother Rice late, 22-12

There were more than a few anxious moments for defending Division 3 football champion Detroit King in Friday’s Region 4 championship final. But the host Crusaders rode the legs of running back Sterling Anderson Jr., and quarterback Dante Moore made some clutch plays to subdue Birmingham Brother Rice with a pair of fourth quarter scores, 22-12, to advance to the state semifinals.
DETROIT, MI
