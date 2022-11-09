Kansas becoming bowl eligible vs. OSU meant something, but not everything, to Jason Bean

LAWRENCE — By Tuesday at about noon, Jason Bean had seen the clip.

It’s a portion of the broadcast this past Saturday on FS1, showing Bean’s emotional reaction postgame to Kansas football’s 37-16 win against Oklahoma State. Bean, the Jayhawks’ redshirt senior quarterback, is standing on the field and he’s bent over with his head in his hands. A voice on the broadcast is outlining the significance of the victory.

As the clip ends, Bean embraces redshirt junior wide receiver Trevor Wilson. The two Jayhawks, who both transferred into the program ahead of the 2021 season, are close. It’s a moment that encapsulates just how much it meant to the two of them to reach this point together, after what they’ve each had to overcome.

And while Bean admitted Tuesday the opponent he helped lead Kansas to a win against played into the emotion he felt a little bit, he indicated that emotion would have been there regardless. While Bean couldn’t even find a word to describe the 55-3 defeat the Jayhawks suffered against the Cowboys last season, and settled on feeling embarrassed, that it felt good to be able beat them just one year later wasn’t everything to him.

Ensuring Kansas was bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, he explained, mattered much more.

“I think it’s just me realizing that we got the sixth win, obviously, and then just thinking about all the hard work and the tough summers, workouts and waking up at 5 o’clock every morning,” said Bean, whose team is now 6-3 overall and 3-3 in the Big 12 Conference. “I think it’s just a reflection of, ‘We finally did it,’ and just the excitement and thankfulness that we got the sixth win.”

A year ago Bean was the Jayhawks’ starter until he suffered an injury in early November. Jalon Daniels, then a sophomore, took over as the starting quarterback for the final three games of the 2021 season and remained the starter through the first six games of the 2022 season. Daniels, now a junior, suffered his own injury in that sixth game this year on Oct. 8 that led to Kansas turning back to Bean.

That Bean remained ready, despite the challenges a situation like that presents for a college football player, helped the Jayhawks remain competitive in that game Daniels got hurt in against TCU. Bean enjoyed success at times the following weeks against Oklahoma and Baylor, the latter of which the Jayhawks had a shot at winning. And after a bye week, Bean played his part in that pivotal win against Oklahoma State.

No, Bean didn’t carry Kansas to its win against the Cowboys. Sophomore running back Devin Neal was the Big 12’s offensive player of the week for a reason and the Jayhawks’ defense shut Oklahoma State down for the most part. But Bean guided a Kansas offense that didn’t turn the ball over and he made his fair share of highlight-worthy plays.

Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki acknowledged Bean might have played his best game for the Jayhawks against the Cowboys. Head coach Lance Leipold praised Bean’s perseverance. It’s clear just how fortunate Kansas was to be able to turn to Bean as Daniels continues to recover.

“I think everyone can relate with that,” said Kotelnicki, referring to what Bean persevered through. “I think that’s what’s important. That’s what college athletics is. That’s football. I think it’s great to see somebody who struggled, didn’t go their way, who wasn’t named the starting quarterback, to preserve and stick with it and get an opportunity and capitalize on it. I think everyone, maybe not in the college football environment, but everyone’s dealt with that kind of stuff in their life before.”

Bean’s name will continue to be linked with Daniels’ as this season progresses. Daniels went through pre-game warmups for the second-straight game this past weekend, and there’s public interest in when Daniels may take the field again for the Jayhawks in a game. Although Bean helped Kansas to its most recent monumental achievement, there’s no denying what Daniels helped the team accomplish in his own right prior to his injury.

Whatever happens next, though, and that includes Kansas’ game this upcoming Saturday on the road at Texas Tech, as Bean said there’s a collective weight that’s been lifted with the Jayhawks’ bowl eligibility. He helped make that happen. It’s why the flood of congratulatory messages that’s come his way hadn’t stopped flowing.

