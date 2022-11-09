Times' Game of the Week Preview: No. 4 Mapletown vs. No. 5 South Side

When South Side meets Mapletown, the Rams will have their eyes on No. 1.

That’s the jersey number of Maples standout running back Landan Stevenson. The senior, who owns the WPIAL single-season scoring mark with 318 points, has rushed for more than 5,000 yards in his career. He ran for 290 yards and five scores in last week’s 41-28 win over Leechburg.

South Side (10-1) hopes to keep him contained when the fifth-seeded Rams meet fourth-seeded Mapletown (11-0) in a WPIAL Class 1A quarterfinal Friday at 7 p.m. at Waynesburg Central High School.

“When you look at their body of work, they have had a very successful season. They have a very dynamic runner in Landan,” South Side coach Luke Travelpiece said. “People talk about Landan quite a bit and he’s a very good athlete, but they have a great offense. Their quarterback and other running back are very good runners. That makes things more challenging because it’s not all going through Landan. They make you defend the width of the field with some things they do. It’s a challenge with what they will present to us.”

The Maples average 46.0 points per game – tops in WPIAL Class 1A. Their lowest output was 26 points in a 26-18 win over Monessen on Oct. 28. Otherwise, they’ve scored at least 41 points in their other games.

“We’re not a one-man team. I hope people think we are,” longtime Mapletown coach George Messich said with a laugh. “Landan is a really exceptional football player. I hope people key on him. We have another good back in A.J. Vanata. If something happened to Landan, I’d feel very comfortable with A.J. being the main guy. He’d be No. 1 running back on many teams in our conference. My quarterback runs the ball real nice, too.”

Mapletown isn’t the only team with a dynamic offense. South Side averages 31.6 points per game. The Rams rolled past California, 34-3, last week. It was a welcome outburst after closing the regular season with three tightly contested games against Big Seven Conference heavyweights Laurel, Union and Rochester.

“Our kids were excited to have the playoff game go that way,” Travelpiece said. “We had a gauntlet of a schedule against three teams that are still playing. It was good for the guys to come out and have success on both sides of the ball. Offensively and defensively, we were able to do what we wanted to do, pretty much.”

South Side’s Wing-T offense features many impact players. For example, in last week’s win, Brody Almashy and Alex Arrigo both ran for two touchdowns, while Parker Statler ran for more than 100 yards and had more then 100 receiving as well, including a touchdown.

“I was kind of shocked when I saw the film of them,” Messich said. “I am impressed with them. I think they have a nice football team. I think our defense is going to have to be in position because they throw the ball nice and run a lot of misdirection.

“We’re hoping it’s a good game. This will be 12 weeks in a row I won’t sleep a couple nights during the week,” he said with a laugh. “I get like that every week.”

Last week’s win was the first playoff victory in Mapletown’s program history.

“You just wouldn’t believe the support the community has given this team. I have been here 41 years and have never seen anything like it in my life,” Messich said. “We only graduated 32 kids last year. For as small as we are and to have 32 kids on our football roster and be 11-0, this is something these kids will never forget for the rest of their lives.”