Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Jackpot grows to $189M

 3 days ago
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mega Millions game were:05-13-29-38-59, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 4

No tickets matched the drawing to win the jackpot. There were Match 5 winners in Georgia, Maryland and New York and one Match 5 + Megaplier winner in Illinois.

The jackpot for the next drawing is now $189 million with a cash option of $91 million.

The next drawing is at 11 p.m. Friday.

