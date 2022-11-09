ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Braden Smith's debut impressive for Purdue basketball, but not a surprise

By Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gpp7E_0j4IOqix00

WEST LAFAYETTE – Here’s the moment Purdue fans fell in love with Braden Smith, if they hadn’t arrived at that feeling already.

Just past the midway point of the first half, the freshman point guard pounces on a bad pass by Milwaukee’s BJ Freeman. Smith, last year’s Indiana Mr. Basketball from Westfield, pushes the ball up to Mason Gillis, who is near the free throw line.

Gillis passes the ball back to a trailing Smith, who hustles down the floor to get back in the play. Big man Zach Edey is standing in the lane and Smith proceeds to lob a pass up the 7-foot-4 junior, who slams it through the net.

Season openerPurdue overcomes slow start to dominate Milwaukee

As Edey begins jogging toward the other end, he points to Smith who had circled underneath the basket and was headed up the sideline when the Panthers called timeout.

Certainly, a defining play in Tuesday’s season opener, which had several, as the Boilermakers started slow, but steamrolled Milwaukee 84-53 before another sellout at Mackey Arena.

“What’s the word - it was kind of like crazy,” Smith said of the play. “Just seeing everybody yell, everybody’s going crazy, and you have to throw it up and he’ll go get it. You saw it – it almost hit the ceiling and he still got it.”

Smith’s debut was impressive, but not a surprise. There’s a reason he’s the starting point guard for a Big Ten program as a rookie. The talent is there. The hustle is there. The determination is there. The special plays just followed.

And this was one of many special plays that Smith will produce this season and throughout his career. Remember this one on Senior Day.

The steals? Smith had seven, one shy of tying the overall program record for a single game but it’s the most by a freshman. Three more of Smith’s steals led directly to layups by Trey Kaufman-Renn, Brandon Newman and Edey.

“It’s good to get in transition and get some steals and layups and see the ball go through the rim,” said Newman, who chipped in 16 points, hitting three 3-pointers. “It’s contagious. When a guy or two gets a steal, everybody raises their level and their intensity.”

You want contagious?

Check out the players diving on the floor for loose balls. Kaufman-Renn. Smith. The hustle was on display, which was appreciated by the loyal fanbase, and needs to become a staple of this year’s team.

Freshman shinesConfident Braden Smith ready to embrace Purdue's point guard role

It’s one thing to give tremendous effort in the season opener but is it still there after 10 or 20 games? That will be the telling sign. The hustle and effort led to 20 offensive rebounds and 19 second-chance points, all good numbers as the Boilermakers look for ways to steal points when shots aren’t falling, which happened early after missing 11 of their first 12 attempts.

“Other guys get on board with it,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “You want to get guys in your program that have a passion for the game and have that competitive spirit and just play hard.”

And this team did play hard Tuesday, just like it does in practice.

“It’s what we do every day in practice,” said Smith, who added seven points, four assists and four rebounds. “You should see our practice. Everybody’s diving on the floor. (Edey) is diving on the floor. He’s 7-4 if that tells you anything. It’s just cool to have everybody on the same page.”

Not only does Smith lead the team in steals, but with blood on his arm. He has no idea how it happened.

“I can’t tell you. I don’t know. They’re fouling me, I guess,” he said.

There was more to this victory than just Smith.

Fletcher Loyer, another freshman in the starting lineup, did what he does best – drain 3-pointers. He made five, including four in the second half. Edey struggled shooting but posted career highs in rebounds (17) and blocked shots (6).

Maybe the most important takeaway was Purdue dealing with Milwaukee’s full-court pressure.

The Boilermakers needed to see it because they’re going to see it throughout the season and the more experience they have the better off they’ll be once Big Ten play starts. They didn't have backup point guard David Jenkins, who collided with Mason Gillis in practice and was holding an ice pack on his eye throughout the game.

Smith’s composure will be key. He was frustrated by three turnovers, trying to keep the number at one or zero. One day he'll get there.

“That’s my job,” he said. “I’ve got to get people in the right places, got to get them the ball and I’ve got to handle the ball.”

Smith is by far a finished product and growing pains will follow as the competition increases but enjoy the process. Just remember you saw the sequence when it all started.

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier and USA Today Sports Network. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc

Austin Peay (0-1) at Purdue (1-0)

Friday

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: BTN

Radio: WAZY (96.5)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvhsathletics.com

Solomey Signs with Purdue!

What a way to start off the wrestling season! Cole Solomey has just signed to wrestle for Purdue. Cole is the first KV wrestler to go to a Big 10 school to wrestle. He is a 3 time state qualifier and was the state Runner-Up last year! Take a look at the announcements that Purdue sent out about their top recruits. Congratulations Cole we are proud of you!
WLFI.com

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on November 11:. Carroll Ft. Wayne def. Lafayette Jeff, 21-20. West Lafayette def. Knox, 55-14. Andrean def. Central Catholic, 30-12. Adams Central def. Carroll, 35-0. Purdue def. Austin Peay, 63-44.
LAFAYETTE, IN
readthereporter.com

Cathedral’s David Ayers signs to play at Butler University

David Ayers, a resident of Fishers and senior at Cathedral, has signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at Butler University. The Ayers family is pictured here. Front row: Anthony, David, Lauren and Mary Ayers. Back row: Patrick, Luke, Colin and Adam Ayers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
KOKOMO, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Equipment dealer to invest $7M+ on Logansport site

Ohio-based Redline Equipment, a Case IH farm equipment dealer with four locations in Indiana, says it will invest more than $7 million to construct a new dealership and service center in Logansport. The company acquired 17 acres in the Cass County Agribusiness Park for the larger facility. Redline entered the Indiana market in 2017, having acquired an existing dealership.
LOGANSPORT, IN
The Exponent

New LGBTQ+ Center scheduled to open next semester

Purdue’s new LGBTQ+ Center will open its doors in Hicks Undergraduate Library next semester. Following its 10th anniversary on campus, the center will move from its old location in Schleman Hall and hold a grand opening in “probably the third week of January,” director Lowell Kane told Purdue Student Government Wednesday night.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
wbiw.com

Newly appointed trooper assigned to the Lafayette District

LAFAYETTE – On November 4, 2022, Probationary Trooper Austin Thomen graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy as a lateral recruit. Thomen completed 16 weeks of academic and hands-on training in criminal and traffic law, crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, firearms, de-escalation, impaired driving detection, scenario-based training, and other classes necessary for modern policing.
LAFAYETTE, IN
casscountyonline.com

2022 General Election Results from Cass County, Indiana

Unofficial 2022 Primary Election vote totals from Cass County, Indiana. Vote totals listed below are for Cass County only. Statewide and district totals for federal and state races are available here. Results will be posted as they come in. Includes: Early Voting (Courthouse)/Absentee Ballots, Twelve Mile Community Center, Walton Community...
CASS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Following the general election in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Howard County will decide who will take four contested county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. The contested county-wide elections are for the county clerk, commissioner, recorder and assessor. You can follow along below...
Inside Indiana Business

Ceremony marks construction of new hospital for West Lafayette

Indianapolis-based Ascension St. Vincent broke ground Tuesday on its West Lafayette neighborhood hospital, in what ultimately could be a larger medical complex near Purdue University. The health facility will be built in the Discovery Park District, which is adjacent to campus. The health system, which announced the project in May,...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Lafayette man charged in OWI crash that sent passenger to hospital

A 29-year-old Lafayette man allegedly crashed into a tree Saturday night and then ran away from the scene, leaving behind a seriously injured man in the front passenger seat. Ivan Evaristo Hernandez Africano, of the 2100 block of Monon Avenue, was charged Thursday with five felonies and a misdemeanor, including four charges related to causing serious bodily injury while operating while intoxicated.
LAFAYETTE, IN
wrtv.com

Employee dies after being injured at Haynes International in Kokomo

KOKOMO — One person has died after they were injured Friday morning at Haynes International headquarters in Kokomo. Coroner Dr. Steven J. Seele says Seth Badger, 32, of Logansport was taken to the hospital from the business where he was pronounced dead. According to its website, Haynes International develops,...
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

What's next after Delphi Schools referendum failed?

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI)— Delphi residents voted to not raise taxes in the city on Tuesday that would've provided funding for their schools. The purpose of the proposed tax hike was to be able to pay Delphi School staff competitively compared to surrounding counties. The referendum failed, with 55% voting...
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Police investigate homicide after man dies following altercation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Oct. 31. According to a release, there was a physical altercation that happened outside of 73-year-old Mark Belange’s home. Police say Belange was injured during the altercation and died Saturday. Police have confirmed his death as a homicide, and say the investigation is ongoing. Police did not say who else may have been involved in the altercation, or what led up to it taking place.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy