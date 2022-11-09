ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WATCH LIVE: Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg talks what comes next

By Billy Kobin, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

Craig Greenberg defeated Bill Dieruf in Tuesday's election to become Louisville's next mayor.

So what's next for the mayor-elect between now and January, when the Democrat will succeed Mayor Greg Fischer?

Tune in to courier-journal.com or The Courier Journal's Facebook page at 10 a.m. Wednesday for a one-on-one chat between Greenberg, a Democrat, and Metro Government reporter Billy Kobin.

Kentucky elections: What will Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg's administration look like? 5 things to know

Have more questions or thoughts on the mayoral election or anything to do with Metro Government? Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: WATCH LIVE: Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg talks what comes next

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy