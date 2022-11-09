Individual sought for questioning in connection with alleged shots-fired incident on Staten Island

Read full article on original website
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Nicole's Remnants, Torrential Rain And 50 MPH Winds Hit New YorkAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
2 Nassau County police officers attacked trying to break up house fight: police
Two Nassau County police officers were attacked as they attempted to break up a brawl at an Inwood home Friday morning, police said.
NYPD files charges against Amazon worker, 25, in alleged fire-extinguisher incident at Staten Island warehouse
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD has filed charges against a 25-year-old Amazon employee who allegedly pulled an alarm, sprayed a fire extinguisher and stole from his co-workers at the company’s warehouse complex in Bloomfield. The bizarre incident, which began around 6 a.m., injured and panicked employees and...
Victims come forward in alleged check washing scheme at Merrick Post Office
News 12 first reported about the issue Thursday after a man said his check was stolen after he dropped it into the mailbox on Fisher Avenue.
NYPD: 3 suspects wanted for shooting in Brooklyn, injuring bystander
Police say the three suspects were walking on East 92nd Street when they began firing at an unknown individual multiple times before running down on Avenue L.
NYPD: Woman robbed at gunpoint, two suspects at large
The incident took place in Claremont, and both suspects are between 18 to 20 years old, according to the NYPD.
NYPD: 32-year-old man shot in the shin in Soundview
Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in Soundview early this morning. News 12 was told the victim was shot in the shin on Manor Avenue around 1 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. There is no word yet on any suspects.
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway Platform
According to authorities, a guy was punched and bitten during an early-morning assault and robbery by a stranger as he waited for the subway at a lower Manhattan station. Photo of the suspect released by the NYPD.Image by the New York Crime Stoppers.
Personal Belongings of Bed-Stuy Family Thrown Onto Street Without Warning in Alleged Deed Theft Case
Without warning or a court order, on Monday, Nov. 7, workers changed the locks and started throwing out the belongings of a Bed-Stuy family’s brownstone, located at 470 Willoughby Ave., according to the property’s owner, Moses Foster. Foster said he called the police five times, and no one...
Cops: Car stolen from Oakwood — with 2 dogs still inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police say brazen thieves took off from Oakwood in a stolen BMW — with the owner’s two pet dogs still inside. Police were searching for two suspects in the crime, which a law-enforcement source said occurred in the vicinity of Clarke Avenue and Amboy Road just after 11 a.m. Thursday.
Faith leaders react to latest high-profile gun incidents in nation, Staten Island, as they raise concern for youths
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In recent months, Staten Island has seen its fair share of gun-related crime, from a shooting outside of Tottenville High School, to an increase of armed robberies in Port Richmond, and countless instances of firearms recovered as a result of NYPD police work. High-profile instances...
Teenager fatally shot 4 times in front of Queens high school; 2 in custody, 1 at-large
An 18-year-old man was shot four times in front of a Queens high school on Thursday afternoon soon after class ended, according to police.
Man, 36, accused of fentanyl sales to undercover cop in Staten Island’s Annadale section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 36-year-old man sold fentanyl to an undercover officer prior to a raid where the NYPD found drugs at the suspect’s home in Annadale, authorities allege. Walter Farless allegedly exchanged the powerful opioid for cash with an undercover officer in his home community in...
Teen Hospitalized after Crown Heights Shooting
Cops are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old hospitalized in Crown Heights this morning. Multiple shots were fired by an unknown perpetrator at around 10:52am at the intersection of St. Marks and Nostrand avenues, according to a New York City Police Department spokesperson. Police used cups to mark bullet […] Click here to view original web page at www.brooklynpaper.com.
Suspect shot by police in Brooklyn
It happened in Coney Island near West 36th Street and Neptune Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
2 scammers at Queens cemetery convince woman, 70, to hand over thousands in cash and jewelry
Police are searching for two women who scammed a woman out of over $40,000 worth of cash and jewelry outside a Queens cemetery last month.
2 women accused in lottery scam in Queens
NEW YORK - Police need help finding two women accused in a lottery scam in Queens.It happened on Oct. 17.Investigators say the suspects walked up to a 70-year-old woman who was standing at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and 80th Street.They allegedly told her they had a winning lottery ticket and convinced her to give them money for it.Police say the victim handed over $6,500 in cash and about $3,600 worth of jewelry.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Individual sought for questioning in connection with burglary at nail salon on Bay Street
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD reached out on social media for tips identifying an individual sought for questioning in connection with the burglary of a nail salon in Stapleton on Tuesday. The incident occurred at about 3:17 a.m. when an unidentified individual used force to enter a front...
Teen dies after being shot near high school in Queens, police say
It happened just before 3 p.m. near a high school on 77-53 Main Street in Kew Gardens Hills.
Police: Ex-Con, 73, From Hudson Jailed For Assaulting Bergen Group Home Resident With Cane
A 73-year-old Hudson County woman with a lengthy criminal history whacked a resident at a Bergen County home for people with disabilities with a wooden cane during a fight that got physical, authorities charged. Frieda McPherson of Jersey City has had dozens of charges brought against her over nearly three...
Staten Island mom, 35, faces federal parental kidnapping charge after allegedly trying to enter Canada with child
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island woman has been indicted on a federal charge of international parental kidnapping after she allegedly tried to cross the U.S.-Canadian border in North Dakota with a 7-year-old child. Nicole Ramos, 35, was charged in U.S. District Court in North Dakota and stands...
