Queens, NY

NJ.com

Yankees free agent Aaron Judge's first day on market is rewarding

There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
HOUSTON, TX
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper's Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper's life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball's top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Mets may reunite with ex-outfielder, report says

Will Michael Conforto return to the New York Mets?. The Mets are considering it, according to The Athletic's Will Sammon. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Conforto never took the field in 2022, spending the season recovering from shoulder surgery. There was talk that he could sign...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Mariners interested in longtime Mets outfielder

The Seattle Mariners were finally able to snap their long postseason drought in 2022, after they won an impressive 90 games. Despite losing to the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros in the ALDS, the Mariners are well positioned for future contention, especially with franchise cornerstone Julio Rodriguez locked into a long-term deal.
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

Why did the Astros fire James Click? 'Airing of grievances' leads to Houston GM's shock departure one week after World Series win

A week after winning their second World Series title, the Astros are making major changes to their front office. James Click, the architect of Houston's championship-winning roster, is stepping away, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. He reportedly rejected a one-year contract extension. Click's departure is a shock, particularly for an organization...
FanSided

Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number

A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KHOU

Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out

HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
HOUSTON, TX
MLive.com

Tigers waive two players, one is claimed by Orioles

LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Tigers have parted ways with longtime minor-league outfielder and onetime prospect Daz Cameron, more than five years after he was acquired as part of the Justin Verlander trade. Cameron was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, both teams announced. Additionally, infielder Josh...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner

Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Mets interested in ex-Yankees pitcher, report says

Andrew Heaney might be heading back to New York. But this time to a new club. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Newsday's Tim Healy reports that the New York Mets are interested in the left-hander. Mets general manager Billy Eppler and Heaney were with the Los Angeles Angels at the same time from 2015 to 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

