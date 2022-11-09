Read full article on original website
Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding
There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Here’s Yankees’ sales pitch that keeps Aaron Judge in Pinstripes | Klapisch
The year was 2010, notable to any Yankees historian who recalls Derek Jeter at the doorstep of free agency for the first time in his career. The captain was 36, his prime years already past, but no matter: It was time to get seriously paid. Jeter was looking for a...
Mets may reunite with ex-outfielder, report says
Will Michael Conforto return to the New York Mets?. The Mets are considering it, according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Conforto never took the field in 2022, spending the season recovering from shoulder surgery. There was talk that he could sign...
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
RUMOR: Mariners interested in longtime Mets outfielder
The Seattle Mariners were finally able to snap their long postseason drought in 2022, after they won an impressive 90 games. Despite losing to the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros in the ALDS, the Mariners are well positioned for future contention, especially with franchise cornerstone Julio Rodriguez locked into a long-term deal.
Yankees shake up 40-man roster by adding 3 pitchers, losing outfielder
Five days before the deadline, the Yankees added three Triple-A pitching prospects to their 40-man roster. With roster spots freed up due to free agency starting this week, the Yankees added right-handers Jhony Brito and Jimmy Cordero, and lefty Matt Krook on Thursday to prevent them from being exposed in next month’s Rule 5 Draft.
Sporting News
Why did the Astros fire James Click? 'Airing of grievances' leads to Houston GM's shock departure one week after World Series win
A week after winning their second World Series title, the Astros are making major changes to their front office. James Click, the architect of Houston's championship-winning roster, is stepping away, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. He reportedly rejected a one-year contract extension. Click's departure is a shock, particularly for an organization...
Yankees extend qualifying offers to Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo
Judge and Rizzo now have 10 days to accept or reject the one-year, $19.65 million offer, and if either or both do so and sign elsewhere, the Yankees would get compensation draft pick (or two) following the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft.
Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number
A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
Kate Upton's vintage Houston Astros jackets sell out
HOUSTON — Kate Upton has done it again after igniting a fan firestorm over her vintage Houston Astros jacket that she wore during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series Sunday night. People are trying to get their hands on the jacket she was spotted in. Upton's custom...
Braves’ interesting Vaughn Grissom stance ahead of Dansby Swanson’s free agency
The Atlanta Braves have locked up just about every key member of their future with one notable exception: shortstop Dansby Swanson. He is a free agent now and will command a big deal after making his first All-Star team. It will understandably take a big contract to re-sign Swanson but...
Dodgers Pitcher Reacts to the Big Clayton Kershaw News
Dodgers fans aren't the only ones happy for a Clayton Kershaw return
Rafael Devers issues warning to Red Sox amidst fraught negotiations
The Boston Red Sox are officially on the clock. For the second year in a row, Rafael Devers has informed the team that he will engage in extension talks until the end of spring training, but not during the regular season, which begins on March 30, 2023. This is it....
Can the Mets pay 2 starters $40-plus million a year? Billy Eppler answers
Jacob deGrom opted out of his contract Monday in order to test the waters of free agency and get a sense of what that right arm is worth. The ace made $27.5 million with the Mets this year. His teammate, Max Scherzer, is the highest paid pitcher in MLB history, making $43.3 million per year.
MLive.com
Tigers waive two players, one is claimed by Orioles
LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Tigers have parted ways with longtime minor-league outfielder and onetime prospect Daz Cameron, more than five years after he was acquired as part of the Justin Verlander trade. Cameron was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, both teams announced. Additionally, infielder Josh...
Yardbarker
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
The free agents who might be fits with the Padres
With free agency getting underway, a look at the possible fits for the Padres as they seek help with their rotation, bullpen and lineup
Mets interested in ex-Yankees pitcher, report says
Andrew Heaney might be heading back to New York. But this time to a new club. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Newsday’s Tim Healy reports that the New York Mets are interested in the left-hander. Mets general manager Billy Eppler and Heaney were with the Los Angeles Angels at the same time from 2015 to 2020.
