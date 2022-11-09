Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Judge update: Giants make move geared to signing Yankees’ free agent
Beware, Yankees! The San Francisco Giants are hot for Aaron Judge and they’ve already made a move that could help lead to a big-money free agent signing. On the first day of the open market, the Giants free up another $8 million on Thursday by opting to pay third baseman Evan Longoria a $5 million buyout rather than vet a $13-million club option for 2023.
Giants’ Daniel Bellinger received Instagram message from Jaguars player that caused serious eye injury
Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was back in the Giants’ locker room Wednesday for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a fractured bone near his left eye and a deviated septum. He does not know exactly when he will return to the football field, but he believes...
Eagles defenders see more ‘juice’ from this Commanders QB replacing Carson Wentz
PHILADELPHIA – When the Eagles dominated the Washington Commanders in a 24-8 victory in Week 3, linebacker Haason Reddick and the defensive line beat up on former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who was battered with nine sacks. Monday night, when the Commanders visit Lincoln Financial Field, the only time...
Say bye to the bye and get back in NJ.com’s Giants Prop Bet Showdown for Week 10! Win cash!
Let’s face it: The Giants are drama queens. Nearly every game they have played this season has come down to the wire, and even when they don’t play, there’s drama — just look in the dictionary under “freak accidents, all-terrain vehicles.”. So, will this be...
Two 49ers' Stars Attend Cavs-Warriors Game
San Francisco 49ers' stars Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk were in attendance at Friday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.
Eagles’ Darius Slay, with ‘the best hands on the team,’ tries to get his mitts on A.J. Brown’s money
PHILADELPHIA — In the corner of a practice field at NovaCare Center, the defensive backs are running through their hands drills with the precision of a marching band. They move individually, but in unison and you wonder: If we handed out a tuba and drums and watched this from above, would all this spell out, “Eagles Eight and Oh”?
Giants’ Saquon Barkley lobbies for Odell Beckham reunion: ‘It would be a great story’
Count Saquon Barkley among the advocates for that. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. “Personally, I think it would be a great story [for Beckham] to come back — and to continue to help build success,” Barkley said Friday, as the 6-2 Giants prepare to host the Texans on Sunday.
Eagles injury report: Key member of secondary missed practice for 2nd straight day
PHILADELPHIA — As the bass from hip-hop artist Future’s “Chickens” was rattling off the walls at the indoor practice facility at the NovaCare Complex Friday afternoon, the Eagles defensive backs were running to orange cones that were placed in front of them. Under the direction of defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, each player. ran up to the cone, before backpedaling and looking for the ball being thrown their way.
Texans-Giants injury report: Evan Neal, Daniel Bellinger out; Kenny Golladay, Oshane Ximines likely back (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official final injury report for Sunday’s home game against Houston ... Out: TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), OT Evan Neal (knee) Questionable: CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), OLB Oshane Ximines (quadriceps) Bellinger and Neal didn’t practice at all this week,...
Kenny Golladay is back — but he’s ‘not trying to prove anything’ to Giants’ coaches
Kenny Golladay has accomplished next to nothing this season. But the Giants’ overpaid wide receiver insisted Wednesday that he’s not trying to prove anything to his coaches, as he prepares to return from a knee injury.
NFL parlays Week 10: Best parlay picks this week
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. There are a number of intriguing matchups on the NFL schedule this week, and we’ve got our best Week 10 parlay picks below....
Aaron Judge had early regrets turning down Yankees’ $213.5M offer
Aaron Judge set Opening Day as his deadline for a contract extension, then said no last April 8 to the Yankees’ best and final. He thought he was worth more than the $213.5 million over seven seasons that the Yankees offered until …. Well, hitting one homer in...
Mets make decision on Carlos Carrasco
The New York Mets have elected to pick up Carlos Carrasco’s $14 million club option, the team announced Thursday afternoon. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Before this decision, Max Scherzer was the only starting pitcher that was a lock for the 2023 season, with David Peterson...
Giants drop BIG hint they want Aaron Judge really bad
There are a bunch of reasons why the San Francisco Giants are expected to be all in on trying to steal Aaron Judge from the Yankees. They love his tremendous power and that he’s a complete hitter. They love his outfield play and his work habits. They love his...
Yankees are screwed without Aaron Judge, insider says, and Giants are ‘all in on this man’
The Yankees better re-sign Aaron Judge, or else …. Sirius XM MLB Network Radio host and former Mets general manager Steve Phillips predicts the Yankees will be hard pressed contending next season if Judge walks. “I don’t know how to construct the Yankees if they lose Aaron Judge to make...
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0