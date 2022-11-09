ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team

In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Executive Doesn't Hold Back About JaVale McGee

Every year in NBA free agency there are a few deals that are signed that leave analysts scratching their heads at why they were made. Some free agent signings are pegged as poor ones right off the bat and the player proves people wrong. But, for every one of those, there is one that is correctly pegged as a poor deal and it plays out in that fashion.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers covet 1 star guard in potential trade

The Los Angeles Lakers’ slow start to the season has sparked extensive speculation about potential changes both inside and outside the organization. That includes speculation about major trades. The team reportedly has some targets in mind. The Lakers are known to covet Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, according to...
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Magic Trade Features Mo Bamba

Some things defy explanation — even in the NBA. In all likelihood, you know somebody who swears they’ve experienced paranormal activity. Logically, you may have your doubts – but you’ve got to admit, some things cannot be explained. Here’s another inexplicable event: Russell Westbrook is still...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Dressed In Knicks Colors

The Jordan Two Trey continues to get dope new colorways. Hybrid sneakers haven’t always been super popular, however, Jumpman has succeeded with the Jordan Two Trey. This is a shoe that combines elements from numerous grey models, including the Air Jordan 7, Jordan 12, and even the Jordan 12.

