UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling wants wants a ‘money fight’ against top-ranked contender Sean O’Malley for his next title defense. There are a few fighters at the top of the 135-pound division that could get the next title shot against Sterling. Of course, there’s O’Malley, but there’s also Sterling’s teammate Merab Dvalishvili who is ranked No. 2 in the weight class. Marlon Vera, who is ranked No. 4 and holds a win over O’Malley is another possibility.

1 DAY AGO