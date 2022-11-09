Read full article on original website
Related
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 281 Weigh-in Results and Video: Two fighters miss weight
The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 281 fight card at Madison Square Garden will officially weighed in on Friday morning in New York City. The 14-bout fight card is headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line against familiar kickboxing foe Alex Pereira. In the co-main event, two-time women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza faces former titleholder Zhang Weili.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 281 Live Results: Adesanya vs. Pereira
UFC 281 results begin at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT on Saturday November 12, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Click on the fight below in the UFC 281 results section for live stats or jump down to the UFC 281 written results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 281 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video: Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya headlines Saturday’s UFC 281 Pay-Per-View at Madison Square Garden in New York City against Alex Pereira. The two have history. Pereira holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing including by knockout in their second fight. Adesanya plans to avenge those losses inside the Octagon under MMA rules.
MMAWeekly.com
Daniel Cormier breaks down UFC 281 main event: ‘Adesanya’s opponents need to make it boring’
Former two-division UFC champion turned broadcaster and analyst Daniel Cormier gave an in-depth breakdown of the UFC 281 main event on Thursday. UFC 281 takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday and his headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. Pereira holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, including by knockout in their second fight.
MMAWeekly.com
MMA Twitter roasts Daniel Cormier over his top 5 fighters list
On Wednesday, former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier revealed his top 5 fighters of all-time list and it raised quite a few eyebrows across Twitter. Cormier did explain that he didn’t include Jon Jones or Anderson Silva due to their doping scandals. But MMA Twitter wasn’t happy to see...
MMAWeekly.com
Aljamain Sterling wants ‘money fight’ against Sean O’Malley next
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling wants wants a ‘money fight’ against top-ranked contender Sean O’Malley for his next title defense. There are a few fighters at the top of the 135-pound division that could get the next title shot against Sterling. Of course, there’s O’Malley, but there’s also Sterling’s teammate Merab Dvalishvili who is ranked No. 2 in the weight class. Marlon Vera, who is ranked No. 4 and holds a win over O’Malley is another possibility.
MMAWeekly.com
Dana White on Cain Velasquez release: ‘He should have been home a long time ago’
UFC president Dana White is in New York City for this weekend’s UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden and spoke about former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez being released from jail. Comedian, podcaster, and former cameraman from TMZ Adam Glyn caught up with White in ‘The Big Apple’ and...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 281 Co-Main Event Weigh-in Video: Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili
The UFC 281 co-main event fighters, strawweight champion Carla Esparza and former titleholder Zhang Weili, officially weighed in on Friday in New York City. UFC 281 takes place at Madison Square Garden on Saturday and features two world title bouts. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his belt on the line against Alex Pereira.
MMAWeekly.com
Dana White’s Power Slap Press Conference Video
Dana White‘s Power Slap held its inaugural press conference at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Friday. White will introduce the new league and field questions. On October 18, the new promotion became a licensed athletic competition in Nevada and will be overseen by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 281 Press Conference Face-Offs Video
Watch Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, Carla Esparza, Zhang Weili, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler face-off at the UFC 281 Pre-fight Press Conference. UFC 281 takes place on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It features two world title bouts.
Comments / 0