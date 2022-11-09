Read full article on original website
Cain Velasquez: Former UFC champion speaks after being released from prison on bail
Cain Velasquez has said he is ‘ready to go home and be with loved ones’ after his release from prison on bail, eight months after being arrested on an attempted murder charge.On 28 February, the former UFC heavyweight champion was arrested in connection with a shooting in San Jose. Velasquez, 40, later pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempted murder.Velasquez claimed that the man he had allegedly shot had molested the former mixed martial artist’s four-year-old son. Velasquez also sued the man and his family, who own a daycare centre where the alleged molestation occurred.After being denied bail...
Megan Anderson accuses former head coach James Krause and UFC reporter Laura Sanko of having an affair: “You should look at Sanko about that”
Former UFC women’s featherweight contender Megan Anderson has discussed her split from Glory MMA. The Australian has been out of the cage since her loss to Amanda Nunes in March 2021. Following that defeat, Anderson parted ways with the UFC. While many expected her to possibly head to PFL or Bellator, she instead stayed on the sidelines.
Nate Diaz pokes fun at Saturday’s UFC 281 matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Nate Diaz poked fun at Saturday’s UFC 281 lightweight matchup between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Poirier and Chandler play a large part in the exceptional UFC 281 line-up at Maddison Square Garden, New York. The pairing have gone back-and-forth exchanging verbal insults for some time now, and found...
Dustin Poirier unsure if he'll get title shot with UFC 281 win, but says Charles Oliveira's loss 'definitely opens up the doors'
NEW YORK – Dustin Poirier has no clue what may come next if victorious on Saturday. The former UFC interim lightweight champion returns to action to take on top contender Michael Chandler on the main card of the UFC 281 pay-per-view at Madison Square Garden. Poirier (28-7 MMA, 20-6...
Daniel Cormier reveals he’s changed his tune regarding Jon Jones fighting at heavyweight: “My opinion of him has changed in this regard”
Daniel Cormier has provided his updated view on Jon Jones competing at heavyweight as he prepares for a return. For so long now, fans have been waiting for Jon Jones to return. His 205-pound days ended at the start of 2020 but at heavyweight, there are limitless possibilities for him.
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier gives update on Cain Velasquez after posting bail: “I’m just happy for him to be back”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given an update on Cain Velasquez. The former UFC heavyweight champion has been embroiled in legal issues since February. Velasquez was arrested and later charged with attempted murder, among other charges. He allegedly chased Harry Goularte Jr. through traffic and fired his handgun at him. Instead of hitting that individual, he hit the man’s stepfather.
Eddie Hearn lists plan B options for Canelo Alvarez’s fight next May
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn has a handful of backup options for Canelo Alvarez to fight on Cinco de Mayo next May if he’s unable to get his #1 target opponent Dmitry Bivol in a rematch. According to Hearn, Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has told him that he wants...
Video | Jake Paul and Andrew Tate have first face-off ahead of discussions of a boxing match
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former kickboxer Andrew Tate might face off next after all. ‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his decision victory over Anderson Silva last month. The win was by far the most back-and-forth fight of his career thus far. However, an eighth-round knockdown sealed the victory for the YouTuber. The win moved him to 6-0 in his short boxing journey to this point.
Dana White on Cain Velasquez release: ‘He should have been home a long time ago’
UFC president Dana White is in New York City for this weekend’s UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden and spoke about former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez being released from jail. Comedian, podcaster, and former cameraman from TMZ Adam Glyn caught up with White in ‘The Big Apple’ and...
UFC 281 Co-Main Event Weigh-in Video: Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili
The UFC 281 co-main event fighters, strawweight champion Carla Esparza and former titleholder Zhang Weili, officially weighed in on Friday in New York City. UFC 281 takes place at Madison Square Garden on Saturday and features two world title bouts. In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his belt on the line against Alex Pereira.
Alexander Volkanovski responds to tweet exchange with Islam Makhachev, promises fight is going to happen
Alexander Volkanovski couldn’t offer any definitive updates about his potential showdown with lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 in Australia. But he promises the fight will happen as expected in February. Following an octagon faceoff after Makhachev captured the title at UFC 280, Volkanovski appeared a lock to...
Joanna Jedrzejczyk comes to Carla Esparza’s defense after fans booed her at UFC 281 presser: “She deserves respect”
Joanna Jedrzejczyk has come to the defense of UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza. ‘Cookie Monster’ is set to return to action this Saturday at UFC 281 against Weili Zhang. ‘Magnum’ is fresh off her knockout win over the former Polish champion in June. Heading into the title fight this Saturday, Zhang is a massive betting favorite.
