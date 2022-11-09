Cain Velasquez has said he is ‘ready to go home and be with loved ones’ after his release from prison on bail, eight months after being arrested on an attempted murder charge.On 28 February, the former UFC heavyweight champion was arrested in connection with a shooting in San Jose. Velasquez, 40, later pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempted murder.Velasquez claimed that the man he had allegedly shot had molested the former mixed martial artist’s four-year-old son. Velasquez also sued the man and his family, who own a daycare centre where the alleged molestation occurred.After being denied bail...

