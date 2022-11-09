Antonio Conte addressed the media following Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup. The loss can easily be construed as an embarrassing one, considering the difference between the two club’s position in the Premier League table — Tottenham are currently in fourth, while Forest are dead last. Tottenham looked listless and exhausted during the match, and was repeatedly carved open by Forest’s attackers, especially in the second half.

