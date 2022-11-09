Read full article on original website
Related
Netherlands World Cup Preview: Oranje’s Grand Return
The Dutch missed out in 2018 but are back with hopes of making another deep run following a runner-up finish in 2010 and third-place honors in 2014.
BBC
Harry Kane: Tottenham captain subbed off suffering from fatigue, says Antonio Conte
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is "really, really tired" after he was replaced in the second half of a Carabao Cup loss at Nottingham Forest. The England captain Kane started the 2-0 defeat 12 days before his country's opening World Cup game against Iran. England boss Gareth Southgate...
SB Nation
Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal
When Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
BBC
Thursday's gossip: Osimhen, Leao, Moukoko, Pellistri, Kane, Fernandez, Mykhaylo
Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, is on Manchester United's radar as they look for striker options for next season. (Manchester Evening News) However, the Old Trafford outfit face competition from Real Madrid with manager Carlo Ancelotti trying to persuade the Spanish champions' president Florentino Perez to sign Osimhen, as well as AC Milan and Portugal attacker Rafael Leao, 23, in January. (Sport via Mail)
‘Really proud’: Nathan Jones confirmed as Southampton manager
Southampton have confirmed Nathan Jones as their manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract
Breaking: The Full Carabao Cup Round Of 16 Draw
The draw for the Carabao Cup round of 16 has been complete with several big ties coming up in the competition.
Nick Pope is Newcastle’s saviour in shootout win over Crystal Palace
Newcastle beat Crystal Palace 3-2 on penalties in the Carabao Cup third round after a tense goalless draw at St James’ Park
BBC
Leicester City defender James Justin set to miss rest of season with ruptured Achilles tendon
Leicester City defender James Justin is set to miss the rest of the season after rupturing an Achilles tendon. The 24-year-old scored against Newport County in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday but was later taken off on a stretcher during the game with the injury. "He will have his operation...
ESPN
Dortmund's teen sensation Youssoufa Moukoko deserves place in Germany World Cup squad full of surprises and heartwarming stories
ESPN's lead Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae breaks down how the domestic league has built the foundation for Germany's World Cup squad, and he looks ahead to the round of fixtures that will close out the club calendar year. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.) We had known for...
BBC
Fulham v Manchester United
Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic is again out with the ongoing foot injury that could delay his start to the World Cup. Bobby De Cordova returns after suspension but Harrison Reed and Kenny Tete are banned for accumulating five bookings. Manchester United have Bruno Fernandes available after a league suspension but Diogo...
SB Nation
Antonio Conte takes the long view after EFL Cup loss
Antonio Conte addressed the media following Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup. The loss can easily be construed as an embarrassing one, considering the difference between the two club’s position in the Premier League table — Tottenham are currently in fourth, while Forest are dead last. Tottenham looked listless and exhausted during the match, and was repeatedly carved open by Forest’s attackers, especially in the second half.
BBC
FAI Cup final: Winning with Derry 'would be something special' - Duffy
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday, 13 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Foyle. Derry City winger Michael Duffy says winning the FAI Cup with his hometown club would mean more than his two final triumphs with Dundalk. Duffy, 28, returned to Derry...
Eddie Jones rings the changes as England try to cast off fear of failure
Manu Tuilagi and Billy Vunipola will be rested against Japan on Saturday as coach keeps one eye on the future
ESPN
USMNT's World Cup squad in Qatar: What to make of Berhalter's picks, and who should start?
There is a strong temptation on roster release day, an unofficial holiday before the World Cup, to pick apart a coach's decisions. It's an inevitable part of the process in the lead-up to the tournament. More than anything, though, it's a public relations exercise. An opportunity to build excitement --...
Liverpool Hero Caoimhin Kelleher Breaks Another Penalty Shootout Record
The 23-year-old has now made more saves - six - in penalty shootouts than any other keeper in Liverpool history.
FOX Sports
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Tyler Adams?
Birthplace: Wappingers Falls, N.Y. A tireless running, ball-winning defensive midfielder, Adams is perhaps the most irreplaceable player on the U.S. roster. Mature beyond his years, he’s a leader on and off the field. Adams has been in some of the best form of his young career this season with...
Comments / 0