MySanAntonio
Westaim: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Westaim Corp. (WEDXF) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share. The investment company posted revenue of...
MySanAntonio
IntelGenx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SAINT LAURENT, Quebec (AP) _ IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGXT) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its third quarter. The Saint Laurent, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $142,000 in the period. _____. This...
MySanAntonio
Venus Concept: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.6 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents. The maker of hair transplant devices posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period. _____. This...
