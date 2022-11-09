GOP Rep. Mayra Flores Of Texas Loses And Gripes That 'Red Wave Did Not Happen'

Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas) lost Tuesday and reacted with a big “RED” rant.

She won a special election to gain the seat in June but surrendered it in a defeat to Democrat Vicente Gonzalez in the midterms.

“The RED WAVE did not happen,” she tweeted after she was projected to lose. “Republicans and Independents stayed home. DO NOT COMPLAIN ABOUT THE RESULTS IF YOU DID NOT DO YOUR PART!”

Flores checked many of the boxes for conservative extremists. She expressed her “love” for Donald Trump. She advanced election fraud claims and a conspiracy theory that “antifa” activists were behind the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. She also repeatedly used a QAnon hashstag in now-deleted posts on social media, CNN previously reported.

But her South Texas district apparently had enough, according to the results.