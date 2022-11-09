ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP Rep. Mayra Flores Of Texas Loses And Gripes That 'Red Wave Did Not Happen'

By Ron Dicker
 3 days ago
Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas) lost Tuesday and reacted with a big “RED” rant.

She won a special election to gain the seat in June but surrendered it in a defeat to Democrat Vicente Gonzalez in the midterms.

“The RED WAVE did not happen,” she tweeted after she was projected to lose. “Republicans and Independents stayed home. DO NOT COMPLAIN ABOUT THE RESULTS IF YOU DID NOT DO YOUR PART!”

Flores checked many of the boxes for conservative extremists. She expressed her “love” for Donald Trump. She advanced election fraud claims and a conspiracy theory that “antifa” activists were behind the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. She also repeatedly used a QAnon hashstag in now-deleted posts on social media, CNN previously reported.

But her South Texas district apparently had enough, according to the results.

Comments / 60

Peter van Rossum
3d ago

Hey, give her credit for at least accepting the reality of what happened instead of trying to undermine democracy with fake conspiracy theories.

Reply(17)
44
empath
2d ago

Voters did do their part. They voted hate out. It’s really quite simple. What republicans thought of as a red wave was actually republicans putting up red flags for all voters to see. We the voters saw, understood and voted accordingly. Country over party!!!

Reply(5)
16
Kathryn Crane
3d ago

Why would it even happen in the first place? Just because you believed the lies doesn't really mean it was true! There are still people that use COMMON SENSE, just because you don't believe the new delusion from the republicans doesn't make you a RINO - it's makes you a SANE Republican that's all. Republicans got a purple puddle in the election. That's no Red Wave!

Reply
12
