Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

WAFB

Louisiana businesses show their support to veterans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Veterans Day is a time for people around the country to honor the brave men and women who have served to protect the freedoms we enjoy. Restaurants and businesses across the country offer discounts and deals as a token of respect. A local Applebee’s was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

EBR Schools, city constables collect canned foods for families in need

BATON ROUGE - Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and four elementary schools are preparing by giving back to the community. The Baton Rouge City Constables along with Glen Oaks Park, Forest Heights, University Terrace, and Buchanan Elementary Schools have teamed up to collect canned food for those in need of a hot meal for Thanksgiving.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish recognizes veterans at Donaldsonville, Gonzales events

Veterans Day programs were held Nov. 11 at Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales and Ascension of Our Lord Church in Donaldsonville to honor service members both past and present. Veterans are recognized every year for their service in the United States armed forces. Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment stated...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

School readiness tax credit benefits children, businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Businesses can receive a dollar-for-dollar 100% refundable tax credit of up to $5,000 for donations to Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies. Volunteers of America’s Partnerships in Child Care program is the resource and referral agency for the Greater Baton Rouge, Acadiana, and southwest...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

APSO accepting Christmas Crusade applications

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - With the holidays right around the corner, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is doing their part to help hundreds of kids in the community with their Christmas Crusade program. Ascension Parish residents needing help purchasing toys for children 12 years old and under can pick...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

People move into Baton Rouge at rapid pace, unemployment drops

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People are moving to Baton Rouge at a rapid pace. “The net migration was positive, 9,000, so 9,000 more people moved in than moved out in 2021,” stated Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) Senior Vice President of Business Intelligence Andrew Fitzgerald. He said...
BATON ROUGE, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Celebrate Happy Hour in Baton Rouge

Monday - Friday, 3pm - 6pm – $5 cocktails, wine, and beer. Monday - Friday, 3pm - 6pm $4 Bon Temps Hour – petite classic vodka freeze, draft beer, house wines by the glass, well cocktails and select appetizers. Monday - Friday, 4pm - 7pm – Various $5...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

17th Annual Zoo Run happening this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Come and run fast like a cheetah at BREC’S Baton Rouge Zoo this weekend!. The Baton Rouge Zoo Foundation is hosting its 17th Annual Zoo Run with Ochsner Health Saturday, Nov. 12. This event includes a 2-mile race and a ½ mile kids’ fun...
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

Southern University Bayou Tri-Parish Alumni Chapter holds their installation

On August 28, 2022, the Southern University Bayou Tri-Parish Alumni Chapter held their installation ceremony for their 2022 -2024 officers. The BTP Alumni Chapter of Southern University serves the parishes of Iberville, West Baton Rouge, and Pointe Coupee. BTP’s Motto “Sustaining Southern University’s Legacy and Tradition with Loyalty and Excellence.” Those installed were President Thelma Jones, 1st Vice President Brenda Jasmine, 2nd Vice President Sheryl Mellieon, 3rd Vice President Cynthia Noel, Recording Secretary Latonia Warren-Critney, Financial Secretary Keith Mitchell, Treasurer Pamela Jones, Chaplain Eva Collins, Parliamentarian Betty Antoine, Historian Lisa Broadnax-Jackson, and Public Relations Coordinator Jada Joseph. The swearing-in ceremony was led by Southern University Alumni Federation President Carlton B. Jones Jr. Special attendance also included Edmond Jordan, Louisiana House of Representatives for District 29.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Blue Star Mother reflects on sacrifices of military families

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For Linda Taylor, seeing her loved ones honored around downtown Baton Rouge this Veterans Day means a lot because she has grown up with the military. Taylor says her dad, Charles Homer Colquitt, of Shreveport, was a World War II veteran who fought on the beaches of Utah during D-Day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
M Henderson

Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's Bluff

Mississippi River traffic at Scott's Bluff sits at a standstill due to record-low water levels. The Mississippi River at Scott's Bluff in Baton Rouge.M Henderson. The Mississippi River is a water super-highway. Focused on petroleum and petroleum products, grain, rubber, paper, coffee, wood, coal, edible oils, chemicals, iron, and steel, shipping at the lower end of the river is significant to national and international trade.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Grandmother exposes check, invoice scams in Capital Area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Consumer experts predict scams to increase ahead of the holiday shopping season. Some examples of these scams would be mystery shopper checks and fake job postings. Alexis Anderson of East Baton Rouge Parish said she’s already receiving dozens of emails that include fake invoices...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

West Feliciana Parish Schools: Rumor about improper student-teacher relationship ‘completely untrue’

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The superintendent of West Feliciana Parish Schools, Hollis Milton, recently became aware of a rumor going around involving a teacher and student. The rumor spread on social media and centered around an alleged improper student-teacher relationship within the school system. Milton says “the rumor...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

Community Policy