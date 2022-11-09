Read full article on original website
Related
vandaliaradio.com
Illinois Democrats Planning To Make Improvements To SAFE-T Act
(Springfield, IL) — Illinois Democrats are planning to make improvements to the SAFE-T Act. House Deputy Majority Leader Jehan Gordon-Booth tells the Sun Times that they aren’t planning to gut the measure, but rather working to strengthen and clarify the original language. The criminal justice reform package has been blasted by Republicans and law enforcement officials over controversial provisions like eliminating cash bail. Supporters say the SAFE-T Act is intended to address public safety issues and community mistrust of the police.
vandaliaradio.com
Democrats differing on whether changes are needed to SAFE-T Act
Two Illinois lawmakers and the Chicago mayor separately discussed the SAFE T Act, which is set to go into effect on Jan 1 with no cash bail. There are different opinions on what needs to change. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T, Act, was approved by the previous General Assembly in 2021. The law makes several changes, including the elimination of cash bail starting Jan. 1. The measure faces a consolidated lawsuit from dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently voiced her concerns with the no cash bail provision happening in Cook County.
vandaliaradio.com
Workers’ Rights Amendment In Illinois Still Being Decided
Springfield, IL) — The fate of the Workers’ Rights Amendment in Illinois remains up in the air following Tuesday’s election. The measure would add constitutional protections for workers who wish to unionize. The amendment needs 60-percent approval by voters in order to pass, or it needs to receive “yes” votes on more than 50-percent of ballots cast throughout the state. As of Wednesday, the amendment hasn’t received 60-percent approval, however, it can still receive “yes” votes on more than 50-percent of total ballots cast.
vandaliaradio.com
Noose Found At Obama Presidential Center
(Chicago, IL) — Construction at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago is on pause after a disturbing discovery. On Thursday, police reported a noose was found at the construction site and an investigation was being launched. The recently re-elected Governor of Illinois J.B. Pritzker condemned the incident, while the Obama Foundation released a statement saying it was a “shameless act of cowardice and hate.” The Obama Presidential Center is set to open in three years, and will contain a museum, library, activity center, and more.
vandaliaradio.com
Could see a light dusting of snow tonight
We could see a light dusting of snow tonight. The National Weather Service in St. Louis says light snow will develop out of the southwest after midnight tonight, then exit around sunrise Saturday morning. Best chances will be along and south of I-44 in Missouri and south of I-70 in Illinois. Even though ground temperatures are warm, a light dusting of snow is possible in this area.
vandaliaradio.com
1.5 million Illinoisans have received the bivalent COVID-19 booster
1.5 Million Illinoisans have now received the Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot. The booster protects against the latest Omicron strains and while the number of people vaccinated is promising, State Department of Public Health spokesperson Mike Claffey says more can be done. Claffey says they also expect an active flu season...
Comments / 0