Two Illinois lawmakers and the Chicago mayor separately discussed the SAFE T Act, which is set to go into effect on Jan 1 with no cash bail. There are different opinions on what needs to change. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T, Act, was approved by the previous General Assembly in 2021. The law makes several changes, including the elimination of cash bail starting Jan. 1. The measure faces a consolidated lawsuit from dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently voiced her concerns with the no cash bail provision happening in Cook County.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO