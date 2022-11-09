ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

Sauk Rapids winter festival becomes Jingle & Mingle (and a place to get your llama fix)

By Sarah Kocher, St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago

Sauk Rapids' wintertime celebration got a rebrand and some new activities this year in a week championing local businesses and community spirit.

Marla Elness, who has coordinated this year's festivities along with Heidi Sertich, said this year is the first Jingle & Mingle was recognized as part of Sauk Rapids' city-sanctioned holiday activities.

Jingle & Mingle starts Dec. 3 as a promotional week for Sauk Rapids businesses. Those participating will have large red tags with the Jingle & Mingle logo on their doors and different businesses will offer different specials and in-store promotions.

These deals run through Dec. 10, the festival day that will feature events throughout the community, including horse-drawn wagon rides, carolers, an artisan market, a living nativity scene, a meat raffle and the annual winter parade. There will also be llamas people can dress up in costumes and take pictures with.

Some of the events have already been hosted for several years, like the Very Merry Meat Raffle at the Sauk Rapids VFW. However, this year, those events are being pulled under the umbrella of the Jingle & Mingle celebration, and other events have been added, Elness said.

Those interested in participating in the parade can fill out an application on the Sauk Rapids city website through Dec. 3.

Jingle & Mingle happened on a smaller scale in 2021, but Elness said she knew it could be much bigger.

"Our mission is to really focus on downtown and really get people out and about in our community to recognize we're a destination city, too, and it really shows just how much we have to offer," Elness said.

According to Elness, the event is an effort to thank Sauk Rapids business for their support for local sports teams by coming full-circle and bringing business back to the businesses. It's also a chance to showcase the city's many parks, she said.

To learn more about the specific events, times and locations, visit https://ci.sauk-rapids.mn.us/index.asp?SEC=5BD25A51-D51E-450A-A29C-A04FDCA4D271 .

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Sauk Rapids winter festival becomes Jingle & Mingle (and a place to get your llama fix)

