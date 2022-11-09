Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for TotsThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Related
WXII 12
'I thought something was exploding': Winston-Salem neighbor describes shooting, car crash in Ardmore
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem neighbor described a shooting that involved a car crash that happened near his home in Ardmore. Winston-Salem police said they began getting calls about the shooting and a car crash Thursday at 9:24 p.m. Based on their initial investigation, police said a suspect inside...
WBTV
Salisbury Police looking for person firing shots from back of a scooter
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the person they say was spotted on surveillance video firing shots from the back of a scooter. According to the report, on Tuesday at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to 1614 Standish Street, at the Zion Hills Apartments, regarding a shooting.
wccbcharlotte.com
Second Suspect Taken Into Custody For Fatal Shooting At Concord Bus Stop
UPDATE — (11/10/22) On November 10, 2022, investigators with the Concord Police Department arrested a second suspect, Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn, for First Degree Murder in the shooting death of Travoris Richardson on October 7, 2022, near the 400 block of International Drive NW in Concord, N.C. Tadarius Redfearn...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: 2 people hurt in shooting, crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were injured after a shooting led to a crash Thursday in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem police received multiple calls regarding a shooting and wreck near South Hawthorne Road. Investigators said the victim was driving on Ebert Street just before 9:30 p.m. when a person in a separate car began shooting at them. The victim was shot and then crashed into another car while trying to get away from the gunfire. The suspect fled the area in their vehicle, according to police.
‘Can’t have closure’: After 12 years, Kannapolis man’s death still unsolved
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz is taking a deeper look at a series of cold cases in Kannapolis dating back decades -- starting with Charles Edwards. On May 27, 2010, Charles Edwards and his wife were inside their home on Barlow Avenue in Kannapolis when three men reportedly broke in just after midnight.
WBTV
Concord Police arrest second suspect in murder investigation
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - On October, 7., Travoris Richardson was shot and killed on International Drive NW. Authorities arrested the second suspect, Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn, for first-degree murder. Redfearn is currently in the Cabarrus County Jail and is being held without bond. Anyone with information about the murder of...
WBTV
Statesville cold case suspect extradited to N.C. after N.J. arrest
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Statesville police have announced charges against two men in connection with a 30-year-old homicide. Willie Gene Allison, 38, and Michael Scott III, 37, were shot and killed during a 1992 armed robbery at a home in Statesville. A third man, Kirk Douglas Gray, 39, was also shot but he survived.
Large police presence in Winston-Salem on South Hawthorne Road, Ebert Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a large police presence in Winston-Salem on Hawthorne Street and Ebert Street. FOX8 crews captured video showing cars crashed near the front yard of a home in the Ardmore area near the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Police were called and told about guns being fired, and […]
Plea deal reached in 2020 Winston-Salem homicide case
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jermaine Lamont Webster plead guilty to second degree murder Thursday for the killing of Marcus Jerome Reid on June 27, 2020. Marcus Reid was a son of Cynthia McClendon and would have celebrated his forty-first birthday on October 30, 2022. Mr. Reid was a longtime resident of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
wccbcharlotte.com
Man Extradited to Iredell County to Face Charges in 1992 Cold Case
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man is in behind bars and facing charges in a connection to a cold case homicide and robbery that happened in 1992, deputies say. Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Sheldon Summers was extradited from New York to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say, Summers is one of the men that allegedly shot and killed Willie Allison and Michael Scott III during a robbery at a home on Washington Street in Statesville. A third man, Kirk Gray was also shot but he survived.
Police asking for help identifying Statesville ATM robbery suspect
The incident happened on Oct. 21 at the 1200 block of Wilson Lee Boulevard near West Raleigh Avenue.
Salisbury man killed in crash into tree near Statesville
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 33-year-old man from Salisbury died in a crash that happened Thursday evening on a road to Statesville, North Carolina Highway Patrol told Channel 9. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Highway 70 near Triplett Road, which is about six miles east of...
WBTV
July assault in Charlotte now classified as homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was assaulted in July in southeast Charlotte has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. Corey Black was assaulted on Randolph Road, near the Harris Teeter, July 24. He was taken to an area hospital with head injuries, according to police. Officers say Black died...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Hospitalized After Shooting In Northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting near University City Thursday, according to MEDIC. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call for service for a gunshot wound in the 10900 block of University City Boulevard, which is near Harris Houston Road, around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.
N.C. Boy, 9, Was Allegedly Forced to Live in Outdoor Dog Cage for Months, Family Charged
The boy's parents and great aunt are currently being held in jail on $1 million bond each The parents and great-aunt of a 9-year-old boy who was discovered inside a dog cage was charged with multiple counts of neglect and abuse, according to a press release issued by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, a grand jury issued 19 indictments to Sarah and Jonathan Starr, and Sarah's aunt Shelley Barnes, who owns the Lexington, N.C., home where the boy was discovered. Sarah was charged with 11...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Arrests Homicide Suspect Wanted For Fatal Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is now in custody charged in connection with a homicide in the 4100 block of Dinglewood Avenue on June 25, 2022. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Rayshawn Strong, 26, on Tuesday on a 1st Degree Murder warrant. CMPD says Strong is accused of killing Donna Howard,...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Killed in Iredell County Accident
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has died after a crash in Iredell County. The accident happened on Thursday evening around 7:15 p.m. on US 70 near Triplett Road. Troopers say Shaun Pace, of Salisbury, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of US 70 when he ran off the left side of the road and collided with a tree. The accident caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
WBTV
Statesville crash leaves one person dead, troopers say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car wreck left one person dead Thursday night in Statesville. Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on U.S. 70, near Triplett Road. A 2018 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Shaun Michael Pace, 33, ran off the road to...
Davidson County inmate taken back into custody, Department of Public Safety says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate who escaped from Davidson County has been found. Johnny Porche allegedly escaped from Davidson Correctional Center in Lexington on Monday after he scaled a fence early in the morning. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Porche was found Thursday night by deputies with the Madison […]
Comments / 7