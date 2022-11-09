ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Salisbury Police looking for person firing shots from back of a scooter

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the person they say was spotted on surveillance video firing shots from the back of a scooter. According to the report, on Tuesday at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to 1614 Standish Street, at the Zion Hills Apartments, regarding a shooting.
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Second Suspect Taken Into Custody For Fatal Shooting At Concord Bus Stop

UPDATE — (11/10/22) On November 10, 2022, investigators with the Concord Police Department arrested a second suspect, Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn, for First Degree Murder in the shooting death of Travoris Richardson on October 7, 2022, near the 400 block of International Drive NW in Concord, N.C. Tadarius Redfearn...
CONCORD, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem: 2 people hurt in shooting, crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were injured after a shooting led to a crash Thursday in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem police received multiple calls regarding a shooting and wreck near South Hawthorne Road. Investigators said the victim was driving on Ebert Street just before 9:30 p.m. when a person in a separate car began shooting at them. The victim was shot and then crashed into another car while trying to get away from the gunfire. The suspect fled the area in their vehicle, according to police.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Concord Police arrest second suspect in murder investigation

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - On October, 7., Travoris Richardson was shot and killed on International Drive NW. Authorities arrested the second suspect, Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn, for first-degree murder. Redfearn is currently in the Cabarrus County Jail and is being held without bond. Anyone with information about the murder of...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Statesville cold case suspect extradited to N.C. after N.J. arrest

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Statesville police have announced charges against two men in connection with a 30-year-old homicide. Willie Gene Allison, 38, and Michael Scott III, 37, were shot and killed during a 1992 armed robbery at a home in Statesville. A third man, Kirk Douglas Gray, 39, was also shot but he survived.
STATESVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Plea deal reached in 2020 Winston-Salem homicide case

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jermaine Lamont Webster plead guilty to second degree murder Thursday for the killing of Marcus Jerome Reid on June 27, 2020. Marcus Reid was a son of Cynthia McClendon and would have celebrated his forty-first birthday on October 30, 2022. Mr. Reid was a longtime resident of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Extradited to Iredell County to Face Charges in 1992 Cold Case

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man is in behind bars and facing charges in a connection to a cold case homicide and robbery that happened in 1992, deputies say. Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Sheldon Summers was extradited from New York to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say, Summers is one of the men that allegedly shot and killed Willie Allison and Michael Scott III during a robbery at a home on Washington Street in Statesville. A third man, Kirk Gray was also shot but he survived.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

July assault in Charlotte now classified as homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was assaulted in July in southeast Charlotte has died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. Corey Black was assaulted on Randolph Road, near the Harris Teeter, July 24. He was taken to an area hospital with head injuries, according to police. Officers say Black died...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Hospitalized After Shooting In Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is in the hospital after a shooting near University City Thursday, according to MEDIC. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call for service for a gunshot wound in the 10900 block of University City Boulevard, which is near Harris Houston Road, around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
People

N.C. Boy, 9, Was Allegedly Forced to Live in Outdoor Dog Cage for Months, Family Charged

The boy's parents and great aunt are currently being held in jail on $1 million bond each The parents and great-aunt of a 9-year-old boy who was discovered inside a dog cage was charged with multiple counts of neglect and abuse, according to a press release issued by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, a grand jury issued 19 indictments to Sarah and Jonathan Starr, and Sarah's aunt Shelley Barnes, who owns the Lexington, N.C., home where the boy was discovered. Sarah was charged with 11...
LEXINGTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Arrests Homicide Suspect Wanted For Fatal Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is now in custody charged in connection with a homicide in the 4100 block of Dinglewood Avenue on June 25, 2022. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Rayshawn Strong, 26, on Tuesday on a 1st Degree Murder warrant. CMPD says Strong is accused of killing Donna Howard,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Killed in Iredell County Accident

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has died after a crash in Iredell County. The accident happened on Thursday evening around 7:15 p.m. on US 70 near Triplett Road. Troopers say Shaun Pace, of Salisbury, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of US 70 when he ran off the left side of the road and collided with a tree. The accident caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Statesville crash leaves one person dead, troopers say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car wreck left one person dead Thursday night in Statesville. Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on U.S. 70, near Triplett Road. A 2018 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Shaun Michael Pace, 33, ran off the road to...
STATESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy