Springfield, IL) — The fate of the Workers’ Rights Amendment in Illinois remains up in the air following Tuesday’s election. The measure would add constitutional protections for workers who wish to unionize. The amendment needs 60-percent approval by voters in order to pass, or it needs to receive “yes” votes on more than 50-percent of ballots cast throughout the state. As of Wednesday, the amendment hasn’t received 60-percent approval, however, it can still receive “yes” votes on more than 50-percent of total ballots cast.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO