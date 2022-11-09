ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HuffPost

Days After Laying Off Half The Company, Twitter Asks Some Employees To Come Back

Just days after laying off about half of Twitter’s workforce following Elon Musk’s acquisition, the company is now asking dozens of those employees to come back. On Friday, Musk began mass layoffs at the San Francisco-based company, letting go of roughly 3,700 workers via email. Many Twitter employees expressed learning of their layoff after they were already cut off from accessing company-wide systems.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs

The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
AOL Corp

Video: Mark Zuckerberg thanks laid-off Meta employees in leaked call

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg offered words of appreciation and encouragement to outgoing employees as he eliminated their jobs Wednesday, according to a recording of a video call he held to explain his decision. NBC News obtained a portion of the call in which Zuckerberg praised their work and said it...
The Verge

Meta announces huge job cuts affecting 11,000 employees

Meta has announced it will lay off 11,000 employees or around 13 percent of the company’s total staff. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the news in a blog post, saying he was at fault for being overoptimistic about the company’s future growth based on a pandemic surge. “At the...
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Confirm Dire Warnings

It's a dark year for technology. The horizon also looks dark. The clouds continue to gather over the sector, which has seen exceptional expansion during the two years of the covid-19 pandemic. The industry is deeply impacted as the world's central banks fight inflation, which is at its highest level in 40 years.
UPI News

Mark Zuckerberg can sack 11,000 workers but shareholders can't dump him

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "I want to take accountability for these decisions and for how we got here," tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg told the 11,000 staff he sacked this week. The retrenchment of about 13% of the workforce at Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, comes as Zuckerberg's ambitions for a "metaverse" tank.

