ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Video: Mark Zuckerberg thanks laid-off Meta employees in leaked call

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg offered words of appreciation and encouragement to outgoing employees as he eliminated their jobs Wednesday, according to a recording of a video call he held to explain his decision. NBC News obtained a portion of the call in which Zuckerberg praised their work and said it...
Fox Business

Twitter reportedly asking some fired employees to return to work

Elon Musk wasted no time in reshaping Twitter's workforce, cutting about half of the company's 7,500 employees on Friday, but now the social media platform is reportedly trying to bring some of those workers back. Dozens of workers are being asked to return, some of whom were laid off by...
CoinTelegraph

Meta joins big tech layoffs, lets go of 11,000 employees

The Facebook parent company Meta announced that about 13% of its current workforce has been cut in the first mass layoff in the company’s history. In a letter to his employees, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the layoffs and also reiterated that the hiring freeze, which began earlier this year, will be extended into the first fiscal quarter of next year.
msn.com

Amazon Reportedly Cans Its Entire Robotics Team As Big Tech Layoffs Continue

Following a five-day period when Twitter laid off around half of its workforce and Meta terminated around 11,000 employees, Amazon is apparently the latest tech company eyeing up a restructure. The online shopping behemoth is apparently trimming less profitable departments after losing billions every year on projects like Alexa. Twitter's...
CBS San Francisco

Report: Meta set to become latest Silicon Valley firm to announce layoffs

PALO ALTO -- Even the metaverse can't escape the growing wave of layoffs sweeping through the Silicon Valley during the current economic slowdown, according to a report Sunday in the Wall Street Journal.Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, could announce large-scale layoffs this week involving thousands of positions, the Journal reported.As of its latest earnings statement, Meta has more than 87,000 employees. The planned layoffs would be the first large scale reduction to occur in the company's 18-year history.   A company spokesman refused to comment on the report Sunday, but pointed to the recent earnings...
protocol.com

Meta layoffs are a sign the metaverse might not save the company after all

Meta on Wednesday announced its largest ever workforce reduction with layoffs totaling more than 11,000 employees across numerous divisions. It appears that very few business units were spared, including those responsible for building Meta’s metaverse vision. While CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on an earnings call last month the company...

Comments / 0

Community Policy