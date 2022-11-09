Read full article on original website
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Meta stock climbs as the Facebook parent reportedly joins Twitter and other tech firms with massive layoff plans
Shares of Meta rose Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported mass layoffs are hitting the Facebook parent this week. The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of employees and could be announced as soon as Wednesday, per the report. Meta joins Twitter, Lyft, Amazon and other tech companies...
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Mark Zuckerberg apologized for laying off 11,000 Meta staff, but Elon Musk didn't say sorry to Twitter workers who lost their jobs
Meta announced 11,000 job cuts, equating to 13% of its workforce, on Wednesday. The layoffs come just days after Elon Musk sent blunt emails to half of Twitter's workforce. Mark Zuckerberg has apologized for his decision to cut jobs, unlike Twitter's new owner. More than 11,000 Meta employees are losing...
Tech layoffs now hit Amazon: Workers in 'unprofitable' units, like Alexa which has lost $5B, are told to 'look for other jobs in the company' as $1 trillion is wiped off its value
Amazon looks to be the latest tech company to fall victim to a wave of layoffs, with brass at the online seller looking to make major cuts in units that have failed to turn a profit this year. Under strict scrutiny is the firm's Alexa business, which has recorded an...
A couple who both worked for Meta woke up to the same email telling them they'd been laid off
Jess White, a technical sourcer, was laid off weeks after returning to work from six months of parental leave, while Anthony White has also been let go.
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
Video: Mark Zuckerberg thanks laid-off Meta employees in leaked call
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg offered words of appreciation and encouragement to outgoing employees as he eliminated their jobs Wednesday, according to a recording of a video call he held to explain his decision. NBC News obtained a portion of the call in which Zuckerberg praised their work and said it...
Meta share price collapses after Mark Zuckerberg says he will not give up on the metaverse
Meta’s share price has fallen dramatically after the company reported weak results and Mark Zuckerberg said he would not give up on the metaverse. Meta’s share price fell through the symbolic $100 mark in pre-market trading on Thursday morning, meaning its value had dropped by almost 25 per cent.
Facebook employees react to being laid off
After Facebook laid off thousands of workers, some are turning to LinkedIn or Twitter to share their accounts of the layoffs and search for new jobs.
Mass layoffs at Twitter, Meta and other companies spotlight a little-known U.S. law that protects employees
Soon after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter on Oct. 27, mass layoffs began. On the night of Nov. 3, hundreds of the company's employees were notified via email that they no longer worked there, though some have since been asked to come back, Bloomberg reports. In...
Twitter reportedly asking some fired employees to return to work
Elon Musk wasted no time in reshaping Twitter's workforce, cutting about half of the company's 7,500 employees on Friday, but now the social media platform is reportedly trying to bring some of those workers back. Dozens of workers are being asked to return, some of whom were laid off by...
Silicon Valley's greatest minds misread pandemic demand. Now their employees are paying for it.
In the early months of the pandemic, Facebook only grew bigger and more central to our lives. With lockdowns spreading, countless people began shopping, socializing and working on Facebook and other online platforms. As CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in March 2020, usage was so high that the company was "just trying to keep the lights on."
Meta joins big tech layoffs, lets go of 11,000 employees
The Facebook parent company Meta announced that about 13% of its current workforce has been cut in the first mass layoff in the company’s history. In a letter to his employees, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the layoffs and also reiterated that the hiring freeze, which began earlier this year, will be extended into the first fiscal quarter of next year.
Meta expected to announce massive layoffs this week that could impact thousand as tech bloodbath continues: WSJ
Meta is expected to announce layoffs for thousands of employees as soon as Wednesday, WSJ reported. The company already started downsizing and cutting expenses in recent months. Meta joins a growing list of tech companies slashing their workforces as a recession nears. Meta is expected to announce a massive round...
Amazon Reportedly Cans Its Entire Robotics Team As Big Tech Layoffs Continue
Following a five-day period when Twitter laid off around half of its workforce and Meta terminated around 11,000 employees, Amazon is apparently the latest tech company eyeing up a restructure. The online shopping behemoth is apparently trimming less profitable departments after losing billions every year on projects like Alexa. Twitter's...
Twitter is reportedly suspending the ability to purchase $8 verified checkmarks as it grapples with a wave of accounts trolling brands and famous people
Twitter is suspending paid verification sign-ups for Twitter Blue to "address impersonation issues," according to a Friday report.
Report: Meta set to become latest Silicon Valley firm to announce layoffs
PALO ALTO -- Even the metaverse can't escape the growing wave of layoffs sweeping through the Silicon Valley during the current economic slowdown, according to a report Sunday in the Wall Street Journal.Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, could announce large-scale layoffs this week involving thousands of positions, the Journal reported.As of its latest earnings statement, Meta has more than 87,000 employees. The planned layoffs would be the first large scale reduction to occur in the company's 18-year history. A company spokesman refused to comment on the report Sunday, but pointed to the recent earnings...
Meta layoffs are a sign the metaverse might not save the company after all
Meta on Wednesday announced its largest ever workforce reduction with layoffs totaling more than 11,000 employees across numerous divisions. It appears that very few business units were spared, including those responsible for building Meta’s metaverse vision. While CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on an earnings call last month the company...
Two former Meta employees explain how and why they shared their layoff stories on LinkedIn
After sweeping layoffs at tech companies recently, many former employees are turning to social media to process the news and look for new jobs.
