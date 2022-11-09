Read full article on original website
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Nick Jonas to meet fans at Lee’s Discount Liquor in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nick Jonas will be hosting a free meet and greet Friday afternoon in Las Vegas, according to an Instagram post. The event will be held at Lee’s Discount Liquor at 4230 S Rainbow Boulevard from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. The singer will be signing Villa One tequila bottles for fans […]
F1 announces another round of ticket sales for Las Vegas Grand Prix
Formula 1 has announced it will be holding at least two more ticket sale periods in late winter and spring.
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Santa Barbara Villa with World Famous Las Vegas Strip Views Aims for $6.75 Million
The Villa in Las Vegas, a magnificent estate with stunning oversized infinity edge resort pool, huge hot tub, 2 covered resort style patios, a large hardscape for entertaining, the strip views, city views and mountain views is now available for sale. This home located at 10 Wild Ridge Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,200 square feet of living spaces. Call David C Wray (Phone: 702-353-2020) at Las Vegas Luxury Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Las Vegas.
lasvegasmagazine.com
R&B king Keith Sweat performs in Las Vegas
Keith Sweat’s “I Want Her” was inescapable in 1988. New jack swing may have already been in development, but the blend of drum machine rawness and unadulterated funk coalesced on the first single from Sweat’s 1987 debut album Make It Last Forever. That was due in no small part to producer Teddy Riley, whose perfectionist’s touch would grace Sweat’s first three albums and many of the songs Sweat performs Friday evening in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
More tickets for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to go on sale
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After tickets for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix were met with high demand, Formula 1 has announced two additional on-sale periods ahead of the race. The second and third round of tickets will be available for purchase in late winter and spring. The tickets will be at various price points, starting at $500 for a three-day general admission ticket. Seating with vantage points across the race circuit will range from $2,000-$2,500 for grandstands and $8,000-$10,000 for shared hospitality areas.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Move into this massive Las Vegas estate in The Ridges
Las Vegas is home to many luxurious master-planned communities, ones that offer the highest-quality homes, amenities and spectacular views of the valley and its surroundings. (One thing you quickly learn about buying homes here: Views come at a premium.) One of the best examples of these is The Ridges in...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas woman hits $620K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is heading into the weekend with more money in her pocket after hitting a massive slot jackpot on Thursday. According to a news release, the lucky local, who wished to remain anonymous, hit a jackpot worth $620,813.48 while playing on a 25-cent denomination IGT Wheel of Fortune machine.
jammin1057.com
5 Las Vegas Shows You Have To See To Believe
In a city that never sleeps, amusement is sure to abound. When it comes to providing unique, out-of-the-box experiences, the Las Vegas Strip always provides. This city has redefined the word “enchant” with a multitude of shows that will take your breath away. Old and new alike, these...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Find the slice of your dreams at Richie Palmer’s Mulberry Street Pizzeria in Las Vegas
At Richie Palmer’s Mulberry Street Pizzeria, an eatery packed with Hollywood memorabilia, you’ll find delicious, huge New York-style slices (The pies are 20 inches, so do the math). Try the New York cheese, pepperoni, or even rigatoni!. Resorts World Las Vegas, 702.676.8860.
Las Vegas Pizza Festival: Slices, sociability celebrated by local pizzaiolos
Surely someone has thought it, said it, right? “If heaven doesn’t have pizza and beer, I’m not interested.” Good thing there will be plenty of both Saturday when the Las Vegas Pizza Festival returns to The Industrial Event Space after a two-year break because of the pandemic.
jguru.com
Shipping containers for sale in Las Vegas
What is a shipping container? In simple terms, it is just a rectangular box with strong steel walls designed for the transport of various types of non-standard cargo. Due to the lack of a special finish, shipping containers for sale in Las Vegas go for quite affordable prices. Usually, sizes...
travellemming.com
9 Best Places to Go Camping Near Las Vegas (By a Local)
I’m a Las Vegas local and in this guide, I share 9 of the best places to go camping near Las Vegas. Though pitching a tent in the remote desert is daunting for some, several of these campsites are set near Lake Mead, perfect for summer outings. Many of these places to go camping near Vegas are also in populated areas and feature a range of modern amenities, including RV hookups.
norsenotes.com
When We Were Young rock/emo music festival CANCELED!
Day one of the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas was canceled due to extreme weather concerns. Originally, it was stated that festival organizers improved their wind blockers. It was completely safe and ready for action, unfortunately that did not go according to plan. As a group, festival...
Las Vegas Days Rodeo returns to downtown Las Vegas
The cowboys are back in town for the Las Vegas Days Rodeo which is taking place at the CORE Arena at the Plaza Hotel. This event was formally known as Helldorado Days and has a long history in Las Vegas.
jammin1057.com
Lotus Of Siam Comes To Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa
Famed restaurant Lotus of Siam is opening its third location in Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa. Known for its delicious, authentic Northern Thai cuisine, the restaurant has seen incredible growth since it first opened its doors. Now they’re getting a whole new makeover and not one, not two, but THREE locations!
CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog to Open at Centennial Gateway
The Vegas-born chain is planning its hometown’s fifth location
Americajr.com
World’s Largest Collector Car Auction Company Heads to Las Vegas Nov. 10-12
Mecum Auctions to Offer 1,000 Vehicles at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Walworth, Wis. – Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector car auction company, will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center for its sixth annual collector car auction at the venue this Nov. 10-12 with an estimated 1,000 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, exotics, trucks, Hot Rods, customs and more to cross the auction block.
Las Vegas Weekly
Las Vegas Weekly presents its inaugural Cannabis Awards
At Las Vegas Weekly, we’re proud to advocate for the cannabis industry in Nevada. The Las Vegas Weekly Cannabis Awards represent some of the best the industry has to offer—from dispensaries to flower to edibles and more. We saw nearly 20,000 unique voter submissions, totaling hundreds of thousands of individual votes throughout the categories. Our readers love cannabis and have great taste. Use this as a guide for your next trip to the dispensary, and experience some of the best that Southern Nevada has to offer.
nevadabusiness.com
Touchstone Living Debuts FIRST Community in SW Las Vegas Offering Below-Market Mortgage Interest Rate Opportunity
LAS VEGAS – November 10, 2022 – Touchstone Living is proud to announce the opening of FIRST, an intimate enclave of townhomes that offer homebuyers affordability, value, location, and for many, a FIRST opportunity at homeownership. FIRST, located at Grand Canyon Drive and Maule Avenue, is limited to...
nevadabusiness.com
WTD Development & Construction Completes Convenience Store Projects
LAS VEGAS – WTD Development & Construction (WTD), a full-service real estate and general construction company, has completed construction on several local convenience stores. William Plise, WTD’s manager, said these recently completed projects include both a 7-Eleven store and a McDonald’s restaurant at Lake Mead Boulevard and Decatur Boulevard...
