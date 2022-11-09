Lawmakers return to Springfield for the fall veto session next week and the controversial SAFE-T Act is expected to garner some attention. The crime reform package has been criticized by both sides of the aisle, especially the dozens of state’s attorneys around the state who have filed a lawsuit to have the legislation scrapped. Kendall County state’s attorney Eric Weis says the case may go to the state’s highest court.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO