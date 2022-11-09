Read full article on original website
Related
vandaliaradio.com
Morrison to be the new Fayette County Resident Circuit Judge, Kelly to continue as Associate Judge for Judicial Circuit
Fayette County State’s Attorney Joshua Morrison will be the next Resident Circuit Judge for Fayette County. In Tuesday’s election, Morrison was elected to take over the post from the retiring Don Sheafor. Republican Morrison says he takes a lot of pride in the people that have come before him in the position.
vandaliaradio.com
Fayette County Voter Turnout at 64% for Tuesday election
Overall voter turnout in Fayette County was at 64% in Tuesday’s General Election. As for individual voting precincts, Wilberton precinct was the highest at 77% and Lone Grove precinct was next at 74%. Vandalia’s 9 voting precincts ranged from a low of just 51% to a high of 65%. Voters had an opportunity to vote early for 6 weeks before Tuesday’s election.
vandaliaradio.com
Fayette County Board Approves Long List of Financial Items at November Meeting
The Fayette County Board approved a long list of items forwarded from the Finance Committee during the monthly board meeting on Thursday night. The monthly agenda showed 16 items continued from Finance Committee consent agenda with many of those revolving around ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds the county received from the federal level. Prior to voting on the consent agenda, the board pulled out two items for separate votes. The first item pulled out was discussion and approval for courtroom updates and it was explained that the board would be looking to hire an architect. That measure was approved by a unanimous vote. The second item pulled out was concerning updates for the probation department that will include a vehicle and a panic button. The cost of the items will be around $6500 and that item was also approved unanimously. A third item was pulled from the consent agenda, but it was pulled to be sent back to the ARPA committee.
vandaliaradio.com
28 new COVID-19 cases this past week in Fayette County
There were 28 new COVID-19 cases in Fayette County this past week. The Fayette County Health Department reports there were 28 new cases in the work week period from October 31st to November 4th. During that time the positivity rate was 14.7%. In total in Fayette County, there have been...
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia FD & Brownstown FD handling house fire in Bluff City early Thursday morning
The Vandalia and Brownstown Fire Departments dealt with an early morning fire in Bluff City on Thursday morning. Vandalia Fire Chief Mark Meadows says they were called to the house fire in bluff City at 1 am on Thursday morning. Chief Meadows says upon their arrival they saw heavy fire and smoke. And, he says they requested Brownstown Fire Department for assistance. Meadows says they arrived and helped them with manpower, water supply, and other fire ground operations. Chief Meadows says that Vandalia Fire Department had 12 firefighters on the scene while Brownstown Fire Department had 11 firefighters on the scene and they were at the house fire for 4 1/2 hours.
vandaliaradio.com
Jackson Dean Sloan
Jackson Dean Sloan, infant son of Dexter R. and Jennifer K. (Sapp) Sloan, died on November 10, 2022. Private family services will be held at a later date. Gieseking Funeral Home, Altamont is assisting the family with arrangements. In addition to his parents, he is survived by; brothers, Devon, Nickolas...
vandaliaradio.com
Melvin E. Pyle
Melvin E. Pyle, 79, of Vandalia, IL, passed away at 9:48 AM, Wednesday, November 02, 2022 at Terre Haute Regional Hospital. Per the family’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
vandaliaradio.com
Olde Tyme Christmas is set for Friday and Saturday, some new features for this year
Olde Tyme Christmas is set for downtown Vandalia on Friday evening and Saturday. City of Vandalia Clerk Carla Huhn says they have some exciting new features for this year’s event. Friday will kick off with the official lighting of the City’s Christmas Tree at 5:30 followed by the Lighted...
vandaliaradio.com
Shirley Ann Tuttle
Shirley Ann Tuttle, 80, of Ramsey, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her home in Ramsey, IL. Per her wishes cremation rites were accorded, there will be no services at this time. Miller Funeral Home, Ramsey, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
Comments / 0