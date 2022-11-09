Read full article on original website
Workers’ Rights Amendment In Illinois Still Being Decided
Springfield, IL) — The fate of the Workers’ Rights Amendment in Illinois remains up in the air following Tuesday’s election. The measure would add constitutional protections for workers who wish to unionize. The amendment needs 60-percent approval by voters in order to pass, or it needs to receive “yes” votes on more than 50-percent of ballots cast throughout the state. As of Wednesday, the amendment hasn’t received 60-percent approval, however, it can still receive “yes” votes on more than 50-percent of total ballots cast.
Democrats differing on whether changes are needed to SAFE-T Act
Two Illinois lawmakers and the Chicago mayor separately discussed the SAFE T Act, which is set to go into effect on Jan 1 with no cash bail. There are different opinions on what needs to change. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T, Act, was approved by the previous General Assembly in 2021. The law makes several changes, including the elimination of cash bail starting Jan. 1. The measure faces a consolidated lawsuit from dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently voiced her concerns with the no cash bail provision happening in Cook County.
Illinois lawmakers could address SAFE-T Act concerns as early as next week
Lawmakers return to Springfield for the fall veto session next week and the controversial SAFE-T Act is expected to garner some attention. The crime reform package has been criticized by both sides of the aisle, especially the dozens of state’s attorneys around the state who have filed a lawsuit to have the legislation scrapped. Kendall County state’s attorney Eric Weis says the case may go to the state’s highest court.
Could see a light dusting of snow tonight
We could see a light dusting of snow tonight. The National Weather Service in St. Louis says light snow will develop out of the southwest after midnight tonight, then exit around sunrise Saturday morning. Best chances will be along and south of I-44 in Missouri and south of I-70 in Illinois. Even though ground temperatures are warm, a light dusting of snow is possible in this area.
1.5 million Illinoisans have received the bivalent COVID-19 booster
1.5 Million Illinoisans have now received the Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot. The booster protects against the latest Omicron strains and while the number of people vaccinated is promising, State Department of Public Health spokesperson Mike Claffey says more can be done. Claffey says they also expect an active flu season...
