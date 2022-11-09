Read full article on original website
Related
Foundation says de Klerk's Nobel medal has been stolen
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — (AP) — Late South African President F.W. de Klerk’s Nobel Peace Prize medal has been stolen from his home in Cape Town, his foundation confirmed Wednesday. De Klerk, South Africa’s last president under apartheid, jointly received the prize with Nelson Mandela in 1993...
americanmilitarynews.com
Americans held hostage by Amazon tribe
A group of American tourists, in addition to tourists from Switzerland, the U.K., France and Spain, are being held hostage by an indigenous tribe in a remote Amazon rainforest in Peru. According to the BBC, around 70 tourists were traveling on river boats on the Cuninico River when the tribe...
The Dish: Chef Akwasi Brenya-Mensa on bringing the flavors of Africa to London
CBS News correspondent Imtiaz Tyab visits the restaurant, Tatale, in London, where Chef Akwasi Brenya-Mensa brings the flavors of Africa to his dishes.
World leaders discuss climate compensation at COP27 summit in Egypt
President Biden says the U.S. has made what he called "unprecedented progress" fighting climate change.The remarks come as hundreds of global leaders gather in Egypt for the COP27 climate summit. Eric Roston, a climate reporter at Bloomberg, joined CBS News to discuss what's on the table during the summit.
CBS News
569K+
Followers
71K+
Post
405M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1