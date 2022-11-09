Alliance Corporation Merges with GetWireless

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022--

Alliance Corporation (“Alliance”), a leading value-added distributor of wireless telecommunications technology and one of the fastest growing distributors in North America, announced it is merging with GetWireless, LLC (“GetWireless” or the “Company”). GetWireless is the largest independent value-added distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things (IoT). Given its strategic portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless supplies the most advantageous cellular solutions for a broad array of IoT applications. GetWireless enables mobile network operators, value-added resellers, integrators, and OEMs across a wide range of enterprise, industrial, government, and SMB applications. For two decades, industry-leading resellers and vendors have trusted GetWireless with their business because of their technical expertise, customer support & consultation, marketing services, comprehensive inventory, and professional services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005940/en/

“We are excited to partner with GetWireless given its first-rate management team, technical competency, strong supplier relationships, and fantastic partnerships in the value-added reseller and integrator markets. We look forward to continuing to serve the growing and increasingly complex needs of the wireless telecommunications industry and providing our customers with a comprehensive portfolio of the highest quality products,” said Ron Moss, CEO of Alliance.

Compelling Strategic Fit

The merger with GetWireless is a compelling strategic fit and aligns with Alliance’s growth strategy of building a more diversified value-added telecommunications distribution platform across product categories, customer segments, and geographies. The combined organization will represent a broader portfolio of products and technologies along with a larger sales force and distribution footprint to better serve customers and suppliers.

“For over 20 years, GetWireless has been servicing the dynamic and evolving needs of the cellular IoT telecommunications industry. I am thrilled to partner with GetWireless as this combination will enable Alliance to grow even faster and better serve both our resale and carrier customers,” said Ron Moss.

“We are excited to embrace this opportunity to expand our presence across the US and Canada, while providing an unparalleled experience and portfolio to our community of channel partners and network operators. The team at Alliance shares our same core values around customer service, partner engagement, and a value-added approach to the marketplace. Together, we have an opportunity to build a unique, world-class, distribution platform to service this ever-growing space,” said Brian Taney, CEO of GetWireless.

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP served as Alliance’s legal counsel. Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A. served as legal advisors to GetWireless. No financial advisors were involved.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Funds managed by Lee Equity Partners, LLC and Twin Point Capital have invested in Alliance.

About Alliance Corporation

Alliance Corporation distributes wireless network infrastructure, in-building signal enhancement solutions and broadband systems for cellular and next generation 5G networks, fixed wireless networks, as well as private enterprise and industrial users. Alliance also provides pre and post-sale technical support, engineering, radio configuration and training services. Alliance offers wireless infrastructure products, including custom terminated trunk cable and jumpers, antennas, antennas accessories, mobile mounts, cable/connectors/adapters, filter products, RF amplifiers, grounding systems, lightening protection products, amplifiers, filters, test and measurement equipment, towers/site equipment, site monitoring, power and related products. Alliance provides in-building signal enhancement products such amplifiers for public safety, cellular signal repeaters and DAS systems, plenum, coax cable and in-building antennas as well all the other passive components needed for an in-building installation. Alliance also provides wireless broadband products, such as fixed LTE, Wi-Fi, point to point/backhaul, wireless access/point to multipoint, Industrial mesh technology, IOT equipment, SCADA and wireless video backhaul.

Alliance serves telecom carriers, fixed wireless broadband service providers, OEMs, systems integrators, resellers, and contractors in education, enterprise, federal government, military, healthcare, industrial, municipal government, oil and gas, mining, public safety, security, utilities and transportation industries. Visit www.alliancecorporation.ca.

About GetWireless, LLC

Established in 2001 and based in Minneapolis, GetWireless is a leading Value-Added Distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. By supporting a strong portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless is able to supply the most advantageous cellular solution for each new IoT application. For more information, visit www.getwirelessllc.com.

About Lee Equity Partners

Lee Equity Partners, LLC is a New York-based private equity firm that partners with successful management teams to build companies with strong growth potential. Lee Equity targets equity investments of $50 million to $150 million in middle-market control buyouts and growth capital financings in companies with enterprise values of $100 million to $500 million that are located primarily in the North America. The firm invests in a range of industries where the team has deep relationships developed over decades, including business services, financial services, and healthcare services. Visit www.LeeEquity.com.

About Twin Point Capital

Twin Point Capital is a principal investment firm founded by Lawrence H. Guffey and Jonathan E. Friesel in 2015 following their careers at Blackstone and Oak Hill Capital Partners, respectively. Based in Palo Alto, CA and New York, NY, Twin Point seeks to partner with outstanding management teams to build market leading companies.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005940/en/

CONTACT: Lisa Traverse

Alliance Corporation

ltraverse@alliancecorporation.ca

KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES IOT (INTERNET OF THINGS) TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS INTERNET

SOURCE: Alliance Corporation

PUB: 11/09/2022 06:30 AM/DISC: 11/09/2022 06:32 AM