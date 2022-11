There is a cute new addition to the Dallas Zoo - a hippopotamus named Biopelo gave birth to a calf on Oct. 30.

The little one started swimming and nursing quickly after birth.

The zoo says both baby and mom are doing well.

The baby is unnamed for now, as the zoo’s staff usually waits to get to know an animal’s personality before picking a name. Zoologists estimate the baby was 50 to 60 pounds at birth.