Nevada Democratic Reps. Horsford, Titus win targeted seats
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Congressman Steven Horsford has won reelection to a fourth term, turning back Republican Samuel Peters in a key swing district the GOP had targeted nationally in its bid to take control of the U.S. House. He joined fellow Democratic Rep. Dina Titus in the winner’s circle on Friday. Titus defeated Republican Mark Robertson. Horsford’s district stretching from Las Vegas through suburbs into rural areas all the way to the Utah state line has changed hands between parties the past decade. Peters, a war veteran, lost the GOP congressional primary in 2020. He had aligned himself closely with former President Donald Trump.
Democrat Marilyn Strickland wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington’s 10th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Marilyn Strickland wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington’s 10th Congressional District.
Rep. Schrier defeats challenger Larkin in hotly contested 8th congressional district race
ISSAQUAH, Wash. – Democratic Representative Kim Schrier defeated Republican challenger Matt Larkin in a close matchup for Washington’s eighth congressional district seat. The national Republican and Democratic parties targeted the seat, which has historically leaned conservative. Schrier first won it in 2018, after longtime Republican Rep. Dave Reichert retired.
Democrat Pat Ryan reelected to Congress in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan has won a full term representing part of New York’s Hudson Valley in Congress. Ryan defeated Republican challenger Colin Schmitt in a very close race. He is one of just a few Democrats in the suburbs around New York City who held off Republican opponents in the midterm election. The Democrat initially won a seat in Congress in August in a special election to finish out the term of former U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, who resigned to become lieutenant governor. Ryan campaigned hard on abortion rights. He is a former Ulster County executive.
Minor poll problems twisted into false US election claims
Former President Donald Trump and some other Republicans are twisting minor voting problems in U.S. midterm elections into conspiracy theories and false claims to sow doubt about Democratic victories. It’s a continuation of efforts since 2020 to undermine Americans’ confidence in voting. Election Day unfolded without major or widespread voting snags, yet some GOP candidates sought to distort the severity of the few hitches that occurred, such as voting machines temporarily malfunctioning in Arizona’s largest county and some Detroit voters wrongly being told they had already cast ballots.
Media narrative of US election: Bad news for Trump, GOP
NEW YORK (AP) — It is still up in the air which political party will control the U.S. Congress, but on Wednesday a media narrative of Election Day appeared to solidify: Good night for Democrats. Bad night for Republicans. Bad night, especially, for Donald Trump. It took shape despite the very real possibility that Republicans would wind up wresting control of one or both houses of Congress from Democrats. But in the expectations game, the Republicans had underperformed. ‘Heads should roll,’ conservative commentator Ben Shapiro tweeted. The New York Post hailed Trump’s Republican rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, with a cover picture from his victory speech and the headline, ‘DeFuture.’
Trump-endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeats Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A career police officer and sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump has been elected governor in Nevada. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s narrow victory over Democrat Steve Sisolak became clear Friday, after several days of ballot counting. That was partly due to a broad vote-by-mail law passed by the state Legislature in 2020. It requires counties to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrive up to four days later. Lombardo sometimes distanced himself from Trump during the campaign, and never offered an endorsement of unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was marred by fraud.
Several lawmakers have asked Nancy Pelosi to continue leading the House Democratic caucus, pointing to her ability to maintain discipline: report
With control of the House still up in the air, some Democrats think the party would benefit from Pelosi's political acumen in a closely-split chamber.
EXPLAINER: Where does the student loan debt plan stand?
President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness has been blocked by a second federal court, leaving millions of borrowers wondering if they’ll get debt relief at all. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that the program usurped Congress’ power to make laws. The administration immediately said it would appeal. It’s not the only challenge the plan faces. Last month, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis had already put loan forgiveness on temporary hold while it considers a challenge from six Republican-led states. The fate of the plan will likely eventually end up in the Supreme Court, meaning a final decision is a ways off.
AP News Summary at 6:18 p.m. EST
Trump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP’s uneven election. WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the GOP nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for Republicans are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival. Indeed, some allies were calling on Trump Wednesday to delay his planned announcement, saying the full focus needs to be a runoff election in Georgia that could again determine control of the Senate.
Federal judge in Texas blocks President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Federal judge in Texas blocks President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program.
