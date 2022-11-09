ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, AR

southwestarkansasradio.com

Scrappers face familiar foe in the Bauxite Miners in 4A playoffs

After missing the football playoffs last season, the Nashville Scrappers return to post season play tonight, with a road game at Bauxite. Until this season, the two teams had been conference opponents, playing each year in week 10. Nashville Coach Mike Volarvich expects a big crowd from the home team tonight,and looks for a good game from the Miners:
NASHVILLE, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

South Pike County to host an Apple Distinguished School Tour on Tuesday, Nov. 15

The South Pike County School District held their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday. Murfreesboro High School and Murfreesboro Elementary School have been recognized as Apple Distinguished Schools for 2022-2025. Technology Consultant Chad Brinkley mentioned the Apple Distinguished School Tour and Assembly event that will take place next Tuesday, November 15th.
PIKE COUNTY, AR
onlyinark.com

10 of My Favorite Soups in Little Rock

It is officially soup season, and to celebrate this glorious occasion, I thought it would be an ideal time to go over 10 of My Favorite Soups in Little Rock. But first, some ground rules. All soups mentioned below must be from Little Rock restaurants, not Little Rock area restaurants. Apologies in advance to places that call home to the likes of North Little Rock, Benton, and Conway. Second, no national chains. Third, also check the menu for soups. Some are specials, others are seasonal. Fourth, well, there is no fourth. Let’s get to it.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Nosy Neighbor: 12 River View Point

We get a personal tour of 12 River View Point. This truly is an enchanting property. This architecturally stunning home with the BEST panoramic, Arkansas River view in Little Rock was built by Jack Hartsell. This ease-of-living home has a new roof & almost all new appliances, a three-car garage, and special cherry wood floors. All primary living can take place on the main floor with no steps. There is an amazing primary suite with an enormous closet! Downstairs there are three bedrooms with w/walk-in closets (all ensuite). Also downstairs there is a second den and a game room with a wet bar overlooking the pool. Exercise room & storage galore! Especially Splendid!!
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing

LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
territorysupply.com

The 7 Best Cabin Rentals Near Little Rock, Arkansas

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Well, I declare! These cozy cabin rentals near Little Rock will have you feelin’ relaxed as all get out. Little Rock doubles as the Arkanas’...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Two killed in head-on collision

CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
CABOT, AR
magnoliareporter.com

State reopens bidding for 1,000-bed penitentiary -- South Central Arkansas was in contention during last round

The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice Friday, soliciting submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for a new prison. The prospective maximum-security facility would house approximately 1,000 inmates within the Division of Correction. Columbia and Ouachita counties were in...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

This Arkansas restaurant serves New Orleans-styled dishes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — From the Big Easy to the Little Rock!. For over 14 years Maddie’s Place has been serving up Cajun cuisine with an Arkansas-spin. Nestled in Little Rock’s Riverdale community, Maddie’s is unassuming on the outside but packed with a vibrant and funky vibe on the inside.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

