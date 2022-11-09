Read full article on original website
southwestarkansasradio.com
Scrappers face familiar foe in the Bauxite Miners in 4A playoffs
After missing the football playoffs last season, the Nashville Scrappers return to post season play tonight, with a road game at Bauxite. Until this season, the two teams had been conference opponents, playing each year in week 10. Nashville Coach Mike Volarvich expects a big crowd from the home team tonight,and looks for a good game from the Miners:
Dynasty Deep Dive: Inside the rise of Arkansas football power Bryant
Bryant coach breaks down the chase for a five-peat and the development of one of Arkansas' most dominant football programs in history.
Little Rock Christian Academy celebrates 3 NCAA Division I signees Wednesday
By Jeff Halpern LITTLE ROCK — Wednesday was a big day for three Little Rock Christian Academy athletes. Romani Thurman signed a volleyball scholarship with North Carolina while baseball players Charlie Carter and Reece Tarini signed with Oklahoma State and Louisiana Tech, respectively, ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eric Musselman updates the status of G Nick Smith Jr. before Friday's game against Fordham
Many in the college basketball world have been waiting for Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. to take the floor for the Razorbacks. Smith Jr. was a top five recruit in the nation for the Class of 2022 and the 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard from North Little Rock, is currently ranked No. 4 in ESPN’s 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
southwestarkansasradio.com
South Pike County to host an Apple Distinguished School Tour on Tuesday, Nov. 15
The South Pike County School District held their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday. Murfreesboro High School and Murfreesboro Elementary School have been recognized as Apple Distinguished Schools for 2022-2025. Technology Consultant Chad Brinkley mentioned the Apple Distinguished School Tour and Assembly event that will take place next Tuesday, November 15th.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A chance for snow? Where flurries may fly
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Snow in the forecast is not something unheard of in November; however, it has been a few years since that has been seen in central Arkansas. The last time it snowed in Little Rock in November was 2019. There will be two chances for snow...
onlyinark.com
10 of My Favorite Soups in Little Rock
It is officially soup season, and to celebrate this glorious occasion, I thought it would be an ideal time to go over 10 of My Favorite Soups in Little Rock. But first, some ground rules. All soups mentioned below must be from Little Rock restaurants, not Little Rock area restaurants. Apologies in advance to places that call home to the likes of North Little Rock, Benton, and Conway. Second, no national chains. Third, also check the menu for soups. Some are specials, others are seasonal. Fourth, well, there is no fourth. Let’s get to it.
KARK
Nosy Neighbor: 12 River View Point
We get a personal tour of 12 River View Point. This truly is an enchanting property. This architecturally stunning home with the BEST panoramic, Arkansas River view in Little Rock was built by Jack Hartsell. This ease-of-living home has a new roof & almost all new appliances, a three-car garage, and special cherry wood floors. All primary living can take place on the main floor with no steps. There is an amazing primary suite with an enormous closet! Downstairs there are three bedrooms with w/walk-in closets (all ensuite). Also downstairs there is a second den and a game room with a wet bar overlooking the pool. Exercise room & storage galore! Especially Splendid!!
arkadelphian.com
Hot Springs resident wins $50K in Powerball drawing
LITTLE ROCK — A single ticket sold in California won a Powerball® jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash) after matching all six numbers drawn in Monday’s delayed drawing – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
Two Arkansas players win $100,000 each in Powerball drawing
While a single ticket in California won Tuesday morning’s big $2.04 billion jackpot, two lucky Natural State players were able to claim big money.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Colder weather is here and rain is coming … and a little snow
Temperatures are starting in the 40s and 50s this morning, and they will not get out of the 50s during the day. Little Rock will likely have its high temperature around Noon …59°. Parts of NW & North Arkansas have already seen some rain. Central Arkansas has a small chance of rain today, but tonight the chance of rain will be dramatically higher.
5newsonline.com
Man places shed in an Arkansas cemetery, attempts living there
WRIGHTSVILLE, Arkansas — A Wrightsville neighborhood is upset after a man purchased plots in a local cemetery, but not for the reason you might expect— the man wanted to put his home there. Not only does he want to place his home in the middle of their cemetery,...
territorysupply.com
The 7 Best Cabin Rentals Near Little Rock, Arkansas
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Well, I declare! These cozy cabin rentals near Little Rock will have you feelin’ relaxed as all get out. Little Rock doubles as the Arkanas’...
People in West Little Rock react to city’s latest homicide, marking 75 for the year
Another violent night in the Capital City leaves one person dead, marking Little Rock’s 75th homicide of the year.
salineriverchronicle.com
Arkansas’s historic Toltec Mounds renamed Plum Bayou Mounds Archaeological State Park
(SCOTT, Ark.) – To better reflect the culture of the people who built the mounds, Toltec Mounds Archeological State Park has been renamed Plum Bayou Mounds Archeological State Park. Named for a nearby stream, the Plum Bayou culture has been identified by archeologists as the builders of the mounds.
Kait 8
Two killed in head-on collision
CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
Garland County deputies find body in Lake Hamilton
Garland County deputies are investigating after a body was found in Lake Hamilton on Tuesday morning.
magnoliareporter.com
State reopens bidding for 1,000-bed penitentiary -- South Central Arkansas was in contention during last round
The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice Friday, soliciting submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for a new prison. The prospective maximum-security facility would house approximately 1,000 inmates within the Division of Correction. Columbia and Ouachita counties were in...
This Arkansas restaurant serves New Orleans-styled dishes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — From the Big Easy to the Little Rock!. For over 14 years Maddie’s Place has been serving up Cajun cuisine with an Arkansas-spin. Nestled in Little Rock’s Riverdale community, Maddie’s is unassuming on the outside but packed with a vibrant and funky vibe on the inside.
