NME

Listen to Stormzy’s tender new single ‘Firebabe’

Stormzy has shared a new single called ‘Firebabe’ – you can listen to it below. The tender, heartfelt ballad finds the Croydon MC reminiscing about times spent with a romantic partner. “My miracle/ My happy place/ My heart and soul/ Forever yours,” he sings. Produced...
NME

NewJeans to release new single album ‘OMG’ in January 2023

NewJeans will be making their first comeback in January with their debut single album, ‘OMG’. Earlier today (November 10), HYBE’s independent label ADOR announced via the rookie girl group’s social media that NewJeans are slated to return with new music this winter. The four-piece will be dropping their first-ever single album, titled ‘OMG’, on January 2, 2023.
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
E! News

Ryan Reynolds Reveals If Welcoming Baby No. 4 Will Be "Easier" for Him and Blake Lively

Watch: Why Ryan Reynolds Is "HOPING" That Baby No. 4 Is a Girl. Ryan Reynolds definitely, maybe knows a thing or two about parenthood. ICYMI, the Deadpool actor recently confirmed he and wife Blake Lively are expecting their fourth baby together. As for whether the process will be "easier" this time around since they've already been through it three times before?
TODAY.com

Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview

Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
Delish

Palace Staff Are Refusing To Give Details On Kate Middleton's Outfits

Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Thanks to the fact that she does dozens (hundreds?) of royal engagements per year, has good taste, a huge budget, and a personal stylist, a LOT of attention is paid to Kate Middleton's outfits. Like, there are entire Instagram accounts devoted to cataloguing what she wears. But the Palace just made it much harder for people to ID the Princess of Wales's looks thanks to a new rule: they'll no longer be sharing outfit details at public events.
People

Aaron Carter Filmed Sitcom Before His Death — Cast and Director Moving Forward with Pilot Episode

"Aaron was so excited about the show and helping raise awareness for mental health, a topic he was very passionate about," writer and director Brian Farmer told Deadline Aaron Carter was planning to get back into acting before his unexpected death at age 34 on Saturday. Last month, the pop star and rapper filmed the pilot episode of Group, an independent sitcom about mental health recovery. Since Carter's death, writer and director has received his management's permission to move forward with the pilot episode, which will be shopped...
NME

Mahalia debuts tender new track ‘Bag Of You’

Mahalia has returned with a brand new single, titled ‘Bag Of You’. The song, produced by JD Reid and Max Pope, is the Leicester singer-songwriter’s first release since her EP, ‘Letter To Ur Ex’, which was released earlier this year. “This song is one of...
NME

From Sting to Lil Nas X: how musicians have found a home in ‘League of Legends’

“We have about 80-90 people sitting in front of us right now,” boasts a commentator at the first League of Legends World Championship Finals, all the way back in 2011. At the time, an audience nearing 100 viewers was an achievement for the fledgling multiplayer strategy game – but over a decade later, League‘s annual Worlds tournament has become a very different affair.

