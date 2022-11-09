Read full article on original website
NME
Listen to Stormzy’s tender new single ‘Firebabe’
Stormzy has shared a new single called ‘Firebabe’ – you can listen to it below. The tender, heartfelt ballad finds the Croydon MC reminiscing about times spent with a romantic partner. “My miracle/ My happy place/ My heart and soul/ Forever yours,” he sings. Produced...
NME
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ trailer: watch a new teaser for the Netflix spinoff series
Netflix has released a new trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin – check it out above. Set 1,200 years before events in The Witcher, this prequel series depicts the creation of the first prototype Witcher and events leading up to the Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one.
NME
NewJeans to release new single album ‘OMG’ in January 2023
NewJeans will be making their first comeback in January with their debut single album, ‘OMG’. Earlier today (November 10), HYBE’s independent label ADOR announced via the rookie girl group’s social media that NewJeans are slated to return with new music this winter. The four-piece will be dropping their first-ever single album, titled ‘OMG’, on January 2, 2023.
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
AOL Corp
Bruce Willis dances and goes in for a kiss in new footage shared by wife Emma Heming Willis 6 months after announcing his aphasia diagnosis
Bruce Willis's family is sharing an upbeat update about the actor. In March, the Die Hard star's loved ones announced on social media that Willis would be "stepping away" from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, which, they noted, "is impacting his cognitive abilities." Willis's Hollywood exit has given him...
Nick Nolte addresses his decades-old feud with Julia Roberts, who called him 'completely disgusting': 'It was partly my fault and a little bit of hers'
Nick Nolte told Insider he's over his decades-long feud with Julia Roberts. The two reportedly didn't get along with one another while making the 1994 movie "I Love Trouble." "It was absurd what we went through," he said. "It was partly my fault, and a little bit of hers." The...
Ryan Reynolds Reveals If Welcoming Baby No. 4 Will Be "Easier" for Him and Blake Lively
Watch: Why Ryan Reynolds Is "HOPING" That Baby No. 4 Is a Girl. Ryan Reynolds definitely, maybe knows a thing or two about parenthood. ICYMI, the Deadpool actor recently confirmed he and wife Blake Lively are expecting their fourth baby together. As for whether the process will be "easier" this time around since they've already been through it three times before?
TODAY.com
Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview
Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.
NME
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
Delish
Palace Staff Are Refusing To Give Details On Kate Middleton's Outfits
Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Thanks to the fact that she does dozens (hundreds?) of royal engagements per year, has good taste, a huge budget, and a personal stylist, a LOT of attention is paid to Kate Middleton's outfits. Like, there are entire Instagram accounts devoted to cataloguing what she wears. But the Palace just made it much harder for people to ID the Princess of Wales's looks thanks to a new rule: they'll no longer be sharing outfit details at public events.
Jeff Bridges Reveals Moving Detail About Walking His Daughter Down The Aisle
“The Big Lebowski” star spoke openly about how his health almost prevented him from fulfilling the important milestone.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty': 'I Wasn't in Love' (Exclusive)
Kody Brown is trying to pinpoint the source of his anger in ET's exclusive sneak peek clip from this Sunday's Sister Wives. The family is still gathered at Christine's house after she informed her fellow sister wives in last week's episode that she is moving to Utah within the week after her split from Kody.
NME
Listen to Rihanna’s new single ‘Born Again’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Rihanna has shared another new song from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack – listen to ‘Born Again’ below. The ballad follows on from last month’s ‘Lift Me Up’, which marked the singer’s first track as a lead artist since her eighth studio album, ‘Anti’ (2016).
Aaron Carter Filmed Sitcom Before His Death — Cast and Director Moving Forward with Pilot Episode
"Aaron was so excited about the show and helping raise awareness for mental health, a topic he was very passionate about," writer and director Brian Farmer told Deadline Aaron Carter was planning to get back into acting before his unexpected death at age 34 on Saturday. Last month, the pop star and rapper filmed the pilot episode of Group, an independent sitcom about mental health recovery. Since Carter's death, writer and director has received his management's permission to move forward with the pilot episode, which will be shopped...
ABC News
Jennifer Lopez rocks 'Jennifer and Ben' necklace as special nod to husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is showing her love for Ben Affleck in a stylish way. While at a charity event, the singer was photographed wearing a white fur coat on top of a Halston dress that featured a deep-V neckline. She added a special touch to the look by pairing it with a necklace that read "Jennifer and Ben."
Gallagher, comedian known for recognizable watermelon smashing act, dead at 76
Gallagher, the popular comedian known for his watermelon smashing act in the 1980s has died at 76 years old. He reportedly died of organ failure while under hospice care in Palm Springs, according to his longtime manager Craig Marquardo. "After a short health battle, Gallagher, born Leo Gallagher, succumbed to...
NME
Mahalia debuts tender new track ‘Bag Of You’
Mahalia has returned with a brand new single, titled ‘Bag Of You’. The song, produced by JD Reid and Max Pope, is the Leicester singer-songwriter’s first release since her EP, ‘Letter To Ur Ex’, which was released earlier this year. “This song is one of...
Jennifer Garner Is a Breath of Fresh Air in Shorts as She Debuts New Lob on the Red Carpet
Effortlessly stylish! Jennifer Garner showed off her toned legs at the Big Night Out Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10. For the red carpet soiree, the Juno actress, 50, was radiant in an ivory blazer paired with a classic white tank top. Giving the traditional attire a fun twist, Garner teamed the look with off-white shorts.
NME
Lindsay Lohan wants to make Jamie Lee Curtis’ ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel idea a reality
Lindsay Lohan wants to make a Freaky Friday sequel based on an idea from Jamie Lee Curtis. The pair starred in the teen comedy back in 2003, which sees a warring mother and daughter forced to swap bodies by a curse, and a sequel could now be on the cards.
NME
From Sting to Lil Nas X: how musicians have found a home in ‘League of Legends’
“We have about 80-90 people sitting in front of us right now,” boasts a commentator at the first League of Legends World Championship Finals, all the way back in 2011. At the time, an audience nearing 100 viewers was an achievement for the fledgling multiplayer strategy game – but over a decade later, League‘s annual Worlds tournament has become a very different affair.
