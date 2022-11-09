Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Thanks to the fact that she does dozens (hundreds?) of royal engagements per year, has good taste, a huge budget, and a personal stylist, a LOT of attention is paid to Kate Middleton's outfits. Like, there are entire Instagram accounts devoted to cataloguing what she wears. But the Palace just made it much harder for people to ID the Princess of Wales's looks thanks to a new rule: they'll no longer be sharing outfit details at public events.

1 DAY AGO