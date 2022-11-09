ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

srqmagazine.com

Republican Rout Meets Democratic Dereliction

As national Republicans embark on introspections, Florida Republicans reveling in a red wave all the more astonishing for the fact it existed in Florida alone. Days after the Nov. 8 midterms, a picture continues to come into focus on Republican overperformance — and critically Democratic underperformance a — that brought consequences even at a local level.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Must-try waterfront restaurants in Sarasota, Longboat Key, Osprey

The waterfront restaurants of the keys offer front-row seats to the greatest show on Earth. We’re talking about the life aquatic — the grand spectacle of the Gulf of Mexico, our area’s bays and estuaries, and the wondrous flora and fauna that live there. These restaurants offer...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
fox13news.com

Cameron Herrin's bid to reduce 24-year sentence in Bayshore crash case denied by Hillsborough judge

TAMPA, Fla. - In what was described as the "final opportunity" to reduce Cameron Herrin's sentence, a Hillsborough County judge declined to approve the motion. This week, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash formally rejected the request, according to court records. The motion was filed August, in which Herrin's attorney, John Fitzgibbons, used suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren's voicemail as an argument to reduce the sentence.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Tropical Storm Nicole updates in Sarasota and Manatee counties

Sarasota County public schools will be closed on Thursday, a statement from the school district said. Normal class schedules are expected to resume on Friday. The school district cited forecasts of winds 35 mph or greater in the county on Thursday in association with Tropical Storm Nicole, which was expected to intensify into a hurricane by landfall.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Sarasota County voters renew penny sales tax by highest margin in state

The tax will stay in place until 2039 at least. A sales tax won renewal in Sarasota County with a massive level of support. Ultimately, almost 78% of voters supported renewing a penny sales tax in the county for an additional 15 years. The vote renews the tax until 2039. Had the vote failed, the tax would have expired in 2024.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

