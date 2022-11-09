Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
St. Pete to require landlords to give tenants notice in order to raise rent
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - There’s some good news for renters in St. Petersburg. The St. Petersburg City Council approved an ordinance Thursday that requires landlords to tell tenants in advance if they plan to raise the rent. The city council in Tampa approved a similar measure in May. Specifically,...
srqmagazine.com
Republican Rout Meets Democratic Dereliction
As national Republicans embark on introspections, Florida Republicans reveling in a red wave all the more astonishing for the fact it existed in Florida alone. Days after the Nov. 8 midterms, a picture continues to come into focus on Republican overperformance — and critically Democratic underperformance a — that brought consequences even at a local level.
Longboat Observer
Must-try waterfront restaurants in Sarasota, Longboat Key, Osprey
The waterfront restaurants of the keys offer front-row seats to the greatest show on Earth. We’re talking about the life aquatic — the grand spectacle of the Gulf of Mexico, our area’s bays and estuaries, and the wondrous flora and fauna that live there. These restaurants offer...
fox13news.com
Cameron Herrin's bid to reduce 24-year sentence in Bayshore crash case denied by Hillsborough judge
TAMPA, Fla. - In what was described as the "final opportunity" to reduce Cameron Herrin's sentence, a Hillsborough County judge declined to approve the motion. This week, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash formally rejected the request, according to court records. The motion was filed August, in which Herrin's attorney, John Fitzgibbons, used suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren's voicemail as an argument to reduce the sentence.
floridapolitics.com
Hillsborough County Commission flips red, unseating two incumbents
Nearly all seats were up for election due to redistricting. In an unexpected twist, the Hillsborough County Commission has flipped red. Two Democratic incumbents — Mariella Smith and former chair Kim Overman — suffered shocking losses after a historic red wave flooded the blue county. Before Tuesday night,...
HART terminated several high-ranking employees this week
CEO Adelee Le Grand said that more cuts may be coming due a recently failed transportation tax vote.
Nicole damages home in Hudson as storm passes through Tampa Bay area
For Chris Ortiz, Nicole caused a tree to fall in his back yard and through his roof at his home in Hudson.
Pinellas County voters approve two big building projects, reject third
On Tuesday, voters passed the Clearwater Bluff development, and the Dali Museum expansion but rejected the Largo sports complex.
Hillsborough County transportation tax election results
Hillsborough County's transportation surtax continues its legal battles, but still placed on the ballot. Voters will decide part of its future.
Beach Beacon
If you’ve noticed an uptick in pests lately, you may have the storm to thank
For Richard Frank, it’s normally the insects that are buzzing. But in the weeks after Hurricane Ian’s landfall, the incessant buzzing now comes from his phone. “I’ve had five calls today alone about ants,” said Frank, owner of Do It Yourself Pest Control in St. Petersburg. “The ants are going crazy right now.”
Hillsborough County declares local state of emergency for Tropical Storm Nicole
Hillsborough County declared a local state of emergency on Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.
fox13news.com
Republican Jay Collins eager to get to work after defeating longtime state senator Janet Cruz
TAMPA, Fla. - Political newcomer, Republican Jay Collins just pulled off a significant victory, defeating popular incumbent Democratic State Senator Janet Cruz, who's been in state politics for more than a decade. "Where I came from as a Green Beret you don’t do things because they’re easy, you do them...
10NEWS
Election results: See latest vote counts for Tampa Bay-area congressional races
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The race between Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist for governor isn't the only hot race to watch in Florida's midterm elections. Tampa Bay has a handful of significant races of its own. Florida U.S. House District 13 includes the majority of Pinellas...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Blues, brews & rock ‘n’ roll
After making it through Tropical Storm Nicole and its rainy, windy weather, it looks like it's going to be a beautiful, busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area.
usf.edu
Different moods on both sides of Tampa Bay after DeSantis' decisive win over Crist
Election night events in the greater Tampa Bay region for Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist struck much different tones. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a second term in a landslide victory, celebrated in front of a crowd of hundreds of supporters at the Tampa Convention Center, telling them he's "only begun to fight."
Longboat Observer
Tropical Storm Nicole updates in Sarasota and Manatee counties
Sarasota County public schools will be closed on Thursday, a statement from the school district said. Normal class schedules are expected to resume on Friday. The school district cited forecasts of winds 35 mph or greater in the county on Thursday in association with Tropical Storm Nicole, which was expected to intensify into a hurricane by landfall.
Tampa Bay Schools Make Plans for Nicole
Pasco and Polk schools will close Thursday
fox13news.com
Studying climate change, sea level rise in Clearwater could prevent catastrophic damage, officials hope
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The city of Clearwater has set out to understand how it will be impacted by climate change, sea level rise, and the devastation of tropical storms and hurricanes. The so-called vulnerability assessment is timely. Two hurricanes in less than two months devastated communities on both coasts and...
‘It’s a huge thing’: Tampa gas station managers say 1,500 gallons of stolen diesel affects their bottom line
Two men were accused of stealing approximately 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel from a Tampa gas station.
floridapolitics.com
Sarasota County voters renew penny sales tax by highest margin in state
The tax will stay in place until 2039 at least. A sales tax won renewal in Sarasota County with a massive level of support. Ultimately, almost 78% of voters supported renewing a penny sales tax in the county for an additional 15 years. The vote renews the tax until 2039. Had the vote failed, the tax would have expired in 2024.
