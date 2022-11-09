ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belhaven, NC

WITN

Highway 12 remains open despite Nicole

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The main highway on the Outer Banks remains open, despite Nicole. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the tropical depression has only produced minor ocean overwash on Highway 12 along with some blown sand in Hatteras and Ocracoke. DOT crews have cleared the road...
OCRACOKE, NC
WITN

Greenville Fire/Rescue introduces new ambulances

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers in Greenville may notice a little more red out on the roads soon. That’s because Greenville Fire/Rescue is introducing brand new ambulances. Not only was it time to replace some old ones, but there are also new safety features. WITN talked to fire crews...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Capitol Christmas tree makes a stop a Kinston Veterans home.

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Christmas tree was selected right here in North Carolina for the Capitol in Washington DC made a stop at a Veterans home in Kinston Friday. To truly appreciate the Christmas tree that will light up the grounds in front of the nations Capitol building you have to appreciate the story that came with bringing it down.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Missing 80-year-old Greenville woman returns home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly woman who was missing in Greenville has returned home. Elizabeth Markowski was reported missing after last seen leaving her home on King George Road around noon on Thursday. Greenville police said Markowski is safe and has returned home. Do you see something needing a...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Jones County Heritage Festival comes to Trenton

TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Jones County Heritage Festival will kick off Friday. The celebration goes from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Jones County Fair Grounds at 236 S King St., Trenton. The festival will then re-open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be amusement...
TRENTON, NC
WITN

Lenoir County Veteran given a smile with free dental implants

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina Veteran received the gift of a smile, all for free. Affordable Dentures & Implants in Kinston is always looking for ways to give back, and after hearing 80-year-old Air Force Veteran Walter McLaughlin’s story they knew how they could help. In July McLaughlin...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Hundreds take advantage of veterans lunch in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans in one Eastern Carolina county got treated to a free lunch today. The Craven County Veterans’ Council once again hosted its annual Veterans Day Lunch at Temple Baptist Church. Veterans, along with the spouse or primary caregiver, were given a Carolina-style barbeque lunch,...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Lenoir County sheriff-elect sets intentions for term

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff-elect in one Eastern Carolina county is sharing his agenda following his big win on Tuesday. Jackie Rogers defeated the two-term incumbent Ronnie Ingram by nearly 10 points in the race for Lenoir County sheriff. In a press release from Rogers’ campaign, the incoming...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Newport subdivision moves into fourth phase of construction

NEWPORT - The construction of the Heritage Pointe subdivision was up for discussion Thursday at the Newport Board of Commissioners' regular meeting. After a recommendation from the town's planning board, the council unanimously approved to move into the fourth phase of the project. "In terms of infrastructure, the project is...
NEWPORT, NC
coastalreview.org

High water in Sea Level

The waters of Styron Creek in Sea Level are pushed by high winds Monday onto Cedar Creek Road, blocking access to a fish house in Down East Carteret County. Photo: Dylan Ray. The North Carolina coast is spectacular. When you purchase a North Carolina Coastal Federation license plate, you help keep our coast healthy and beautiful. Learn more!
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County will soon have a new sheriff. Two-term Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, a Democrat, has lost to Republican Jackie Rogers. Rogers won by a vote count of 10,189 to 8,370. Ingram was a retired Kinston police officer when he was elected sheriff. Rogers is a...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Painted Peacock owner receives chamber of commerce leadership award

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of a painting business has been recognized for her leadership. The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce has awarded Susan Bucci their 2021 Small Business Leader of the Year recognition. Bucci owns Painted Peacock Company which houses both Painted Peacock Paint Your Own Pottery Studio...
GREENVILLE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Best 4 Coziest Small Towns in North Carolina To Visit This Winter

These North Carolina towns are considered the coziest: Highlands (ranked No. 36 coziest in the nation), Cashiers (72nd), Nags Head (102), and Ocracoke Island (130). To determine the coziest small towns in America, 170 well-known small towns across the country were compared on ten key metrics. They looked into winter...
NAGS HEAD, NC
WITN

ECU Health expert to provide RSF, flu safety tips

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health’s medical director of infectious diseases will provide updates and safety tips for respiratory viruses during the holiday season. Dr. Thomas Gallaher will speak at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the ECU Health Marketing and Communications Building. He’ll discuss how to stay safe from viruses like flu and RSV while gathering with others during holiday celebrations.
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
PITT COUNTY, NC

