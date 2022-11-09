Read full article on original website
WITN
Highway 12 remains open despite Nicole
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The main highway on the Outer Banks remains open, despite Nicole. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the tropical depression has only produced minor ocean overwash on Highway 12 along with some blown sand in Hatteras and Ocracoke. DOT crews have cleared the road...
wcti12.com
Crash blocks traffic on U.S. 17 in Vanceboro
VANCEBORO, Craven County — A multi-vehicle crash happened Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 on U.S. 17 in Vanceboro. It occurred around 5:22 p.m. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.
WITN
Greenville Fire/Rescue introduces new ambulances
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers in Greenville may notice a little more red out on the roads soon. That’s because Greenville Fire/Rescue is introducing brand new ambulances. Not only was it time to replace some old ones, but there are also new safety features. WITN talked to fire crews...
WITN
Capitol Christmas tree makes a stop a Kinston Veterans home.
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Christmas tree was selected right here in North Carolina for the Capitol in Washington DC made a stop at a Veterans home in Kinston Friday. To truly appreciate the Christmas tree that will light up the grounds in front of the nations Capitol building you have to appreciate the story that came with bringing it down.
Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
WITN
Missing 80-year-old Greenville woman returns home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly woman who was missing in Greenville has returned home. Elizabeth Markowski was reported missing after last seen leaving her home on King George Road around noon on Thursday. Greenville police said Markowski is safe and has returned home. Do you see something needing a...
WITN
Jones County Heritage Festival comes to Trenton
TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Jones County Heritage Festival will kick off Friday. The celebration goes from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Jones County Fair Grounds at 236 S King St., Trenton. The festival will then re-open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be amusement...
WITN
Lenoir County Veteran given a smile with free dental implants
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina Veteran received the gift of a smile, all for free. Affordable Dentures & Implants in Kinston is always looking for ways to give back, and after hearing 80-year-old Air Force Veteran Walter McLaughlin’s story they knew how they could help. In July McLaughlin...
This Massive Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for an amazing deal too!
WITN
Hundreds take advantage of veterans lunch in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans in one Eastern Carolina county got treated to a free lunch today. The Craven County Veterans’ Council once again hosted its annual Veterans Day Lunch at Temple Baptist Church. Veterans, along with the spouse or primary caregiver, were given a Carolina-style barbeque lunch,...
WITN
Lenoir County sheriff-elect sets intentions for term
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff-elect in one Eastern Carolina county is sharing his agenda following his big win on Tuesday. Jackie Rogers defeated the two-term incumbent Ronnie Ingram by nearly 10 points in the race for Lenoir County sheriff. In a press release from Rogers’ campaign, the incoming...
carolinacoastonline.com
Newport subdivision moves into fourth phase of construction
NEWPORT - The construction of the Heritage Pointe subdivision was up for discussion Thursday at the Newport Board of Commissioners' regular meeting. After a recommendation from the town's planning board, the council unanimously approved to move into the fourth phase of the project. "In terms of infrastructure, the project is...
coastalreview.org
High water in Sea Level
The waters of Styron Creek in Sea Level are pushed by high winds Monday onto Cedar Creek Road, blocking access to a fish house in Down East Carteret County. Photo: Dylan Ray. The North Carolina coast is spectacular. When you purchase a North Carolina Coastal Federation license plate, you help keep our coast healthy and beautiful. Learn more!
WITN
Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County will soon have a new sheriff. Two-term Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, a Democrat, has lost to Republican Jackie Rogers. Rogers won by a vote count of 10,189 to 8,370. Ingram was a retired Kinston police officer when he was elected sheriff. Rogers is a...
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina Town Makes The List of Most Underrated To Retire In America
Don’t we all hope to get there one day. I am talking about a healthy happy retirement one fine day. One North Carolina town makes the list of the most underrated places to retire in America. One of my favorite websites called Cheapism, has compiled a list of the...
WITN
Painted Peacock owner receives chamber of commerce leadership award
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of a painting business has been recognized for her leadership. The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce has awarded Susan Bucci their 2021 Small Business Leader of the Year recognition. Bucci owns Painted Peacock Company which houses both Painted Peacock Paint Your Own Pottery Studio...
Charlotte Stories
Best 4 Coziest Small Towns in North Carolina To Visit This Winter
These North Carolina towns are considered the coziest: Highlands (ranked No. 36 coziest in the nation), Cashiers (72nd), Nags Head (102), and Ocracoke Island (130). To determine the coziest small towns in America, 170 well-known small towns across the country were compared on ten key metrics. They looked into winter...
WITN
ECU Health expert to provide RSF, flu safety tips
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health’s medical director of infectious diseases will provide updates and safety tips for respiratory viruses during the holiday season. Dr. Thomas Gallaher will speak at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the ECU Health Marketing and Communications Building. He’ll discuss how to stay safe from viruses like flu and RSV while gathering with others during holiday celebrations.
wcti12.com
Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
WITN
WITN End Zone Playoffs Round Two - Part Two
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS - SECOND ROUND - WITN END ZONE. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
