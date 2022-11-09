Read full article on original website
Listen to Stormzy’s tender new single ‘Firebabe’
Stormzy has shared a new single called ‘Firebabe’ – you can listen to it below. The tender, heartfelt ballad finds the Croydon MC reminiscing about times spent with a romantic partner. “My miracle/ My happy place/ My heart and soul/ Forever yours,” he sings. Produced...
Mahalia debuts tender new track ‘Bag Of You’
Mahalia has returned with a brand new single, titled ‘Bag Of You’. The song, produced by JD Reid and Max Pope, is the Leicester singer-songwriter’s first release since her EP, ‘Letter To Ur Ex’, which was released earlier this year. “This song is one of...
Bon Jovi member teases Glastonbury 2023 appearance
Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora has teased the “possibility” of the band playing Glastonbury 2023. The world famous festival returned this summer for the first time in three years after its 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. The 2023 edition will take place from June 21-25 next year at Worthy Farm.
Patrick Wolf shares his first new song in 10 years, ‘Enter The Day’
Patrick Wolf has shared his first piece of new music in 10 years today (November 11) with ‘Enter The Day’ – scroll down to listen to it now. The track arrives on the 20th anniversary of the release of his debut record, ‘The Patrick Wolf EP’.
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Share Rare Pic of Twins Rumi and Sir and Daughter Blue in 'Proud Family' Halloween Costume
They make you wanna sing! Beyoncé might be fashionably late to her family Halloween post, but the 41-year-old chart topper didn't disappoint. Queen Bey took to Instagram Thursday night to share a sweet shot of her brood dressed as the titular group from the animated series, The Proud Family.
Michael Ealy and Khatira Rafiqzada Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage: 'We Have Truly Grown Up Together'
Michael Ealy and his wife, Khatira Rafiqzada, are celebrating a major milestone! On Thursday, Rafiqzada took to Instagram to commemorate the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, dedicating a post to "the best thing I’ve ever worked my a** off to keep!" "15 years together but today we celebrate 10 years...
Tracee Ellis Ross Releases Rare Family Photos in Bday Tribute to Little Sister
Tracee Ellis Ross may have fashion photoshoots for days, but the 50-year-old Black-ish alum doesn't just use her Instagram to show off her winning style. Whenever someone in her family celebrates a birthday, Ross always ensures they get a proper tribute, and this time around it was her younger sister, Chudney, 47, who was the center of attention.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Pose with All Three Kids for Sweet Family Photo at Pumpkin Patch
Nick Cannon shared a cute photo from his day out with Brittany Bell and their three kids, Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen and Golden Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are making memories with their three kids. On Wednesday, the Masked Singer host, 42, shared a photo on his Instagram Story from a fall outing with the model, 34, and their three children — daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, and sons Rise Messiah, 4 weeks, and Golden, 6. "Family love🎃❤️," he captioned the sweet shot. The family of five posed in front of...
Yung Miami Turns Up At Diddy’s Birthday In A Curve Hugging Dress
Yung Miami's designer look at Diddy's birthday bash was everything!
Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Their 50th Birthdays in Style
Two of Black Hollywood’s most beloved actresses both celebrated milestone birthdays over the weekend. Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union turned 50 on October 29 and avoided combining Halloween into their festivities. Ross kicked off her birthday by posting a video in her birthday suit that showed off her...
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Dress As ‘The Proud Family’ With Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter
It’s still Halloween in the Carter household as Beyoncé got her family finally shared their photos from the spooky holiday. Taking to Instagram. Queen Bey and husband Jay-Z, grabbed all three of their kids, and showed off their family’s Halloween costume, and they look adorable. The family...
Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J. Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
'Good Morning Gorgeous' Tour: Queen Naija, Ella Mai and Mary J. Blige Gives Fans Life!. Concert-goers couldn't get enough of these ladies, who performed their fan-favorites with style!. Drake And 21 Savage Announce Collab Album ‘Her Loss’. In 2016, they released “Sneakin,” in 2020, “Knife Talk,” and in 2021,...
Chris Brown Snuggles Daughter, Lovely, 11 Months, In Rare Photo Together
Chris Brown, 33, shared an adorable photo of him snuggling with his daughter, Lovely, 11 months, to his Instagram Story on Monday. In the rare snapshot, the “No Guidance” singer seemed to be napping on a sofa while his baby girl drank milk from her baby bottle. The image was also taken from an aerial view giving followers a look at Chris’ cozy outfit that featured grey shorts, a brown hoodie, and crew socks with white sneakers. Lovely, on the other hand, was dressed in a white and black striped long-sleeve, black shorts, and striped baby socks. So cute!
Chanel West Coast Shares Name and Sweet Images of Her Baby Girl: 'Hello World!'
The Ridiculousness star and her boyfriend, model Dom Fenison, announced the birth of their daughter last week Chanel West Coast has revealed her baby girl's new name. The Ridiculousness co-host, 34, and her boyfriend Dom Fenison announced last Wednesday the birth of their daughter, and on Tuesday, unveiled her very own dedicated Instagram account. "Hello world! Welcome to my instagram 🎀," Bowie Breeze Fenison wrote, presumably with her parents' help, alongside a picture of her propped up for the camera, wearing a mostly pink outfit, including hat and pants. She also sported baby...
Ashanti Gives Us Style Goals In A Rick Owens Dress
Ashanti took to Instagram to give us style goals in a Rick Owens dress and she looks amazing!
Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview
Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Holds Her Baby Bump as She Poses in Lacy Black Nightgown — See the Photo!
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott are expecting their second baby together, due a year after the pair lost son Zen, 5 months, to brain cancer Alyssa Scott is enjoying every moment of her pregnancy. The model mom, 29, posed in a video on her Instagram Stories Tuesday, wearing a black lacy nightgown as she swayed back and forth while standing in front of a mirror, holding her baby bump. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Scott shared a snap that featured two printout pictures of her holding a sonogram strip...
Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!
Before this New York City native turned into a Hollywood actress, producer and director ... she was just a city gal living in the Bronx and lit up any room she walked into with her beautiful, bright smile!. You probably watched this cute kid play the role of an attorney...
