Wartburg Crushes Simpson
Wednesday night on KWAY Country the top-ranked Wartburg wrestling team crushed Simpson 46-3. Wednesday the Division-III football regional rankings were released. Wartburg is ranked 2nd in their region behind North Central, who is the number one team in the nation.
Iowa high school state semifinal highlights and scores (11/10/22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- We shift our semifinal focus to Class A, where #3 Woodbury Central makes it return to Cedar Falls for the 3rd time in 4 years. The Wildcats hope to secure their first State title in 42 years. But first, they’ll have to go through the same team who knocked them out […]
Two Cedar Falls Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize
It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
UNI Adds Nursing Program
The University of Northern Iowa has announced that they will add a nursing program starting in the fall of 2024, according to KCRG. The Iowa Board of Regents on Thursday approved the move to add a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. UNI President Mark Nook says campus leadership will be working to develop the program and curriculum ahead of the launch. Nook noted that registered nurses are the top employment need in Iowa and nursing is the most in-demand field of study among Iowa students seeking a four year degree. A Director of Nursing and Chief Academic Nurse Administrator will be named in the near future.
Another College Nursing Program Planned In Iowa
(Undated) -- The University of Northern Iowa is moving ahead with a nursing program. The Iowa Board of Regents has approved U-N-I's proposal for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program by the fall of 2024. The University of Iowa and Iowa State have nursing programs. “Based on figures from...
Marshalltown mourns loss of four teenagers
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Over the weekend, Marshalltown lost four teens in a deadly one-vehicle crash. The deaths included Marshalltown high school students, sisters Yanitza and Linette Lopez and Isacc Lara and his brother Adrian Lara, a student at Miller Middle school. All four died after the vehicle they were...
Did You Catch This Little Bit of Iowa At The CMA Awards?
The Country Music Awards show aired on ABC last night and it's one of the most exciting days in country music. The event is full of the biggest stars in country music and it's where the lights shine the brightest on country music. Between the award winners and performances, it...
Police need help finding missing northeast Iowa man
(ABC 6 News) – The New Hampton, Iowa police department in Chickasaw county is asking for help in finding a missing man. Jonathan Henry Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton on the evening of October 20. He was believed to be going to visit a friend in Elma, Iowa, in rural Howard county.
Iowa Town Mourning The Loss of 4 Teens After Weekend Accident
A small town in Iowa is mourning the unthinkable. The loss of 4 teenagers in one accident this past weekend. The town of Marshalltown, Iowa is searching for answers after a fiery crash left four teenagers dead late Friday night. WQAD reports that at around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive, close to Legion Memorial Park. When crews arrived, they discovered the vehicle on fire. WQAD reports that once the fire was put out, first responders discovered that there were four people inside the vehicle that were deceased. Marshalltown police have identified the victims as,
2nd Warrant for West Union Man
A second warrant has been issued for a West Union man who crashed his vehicle while trying to evade police and in doing so killed his son, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police say 38 year old Curtis Williams failed to appear in court for an unrelated Drunken Driving charge from a traffic stop in Decorah in July. An earlier parole warrant was filed against Williams alleging he violated the terms of his release on September 26th when he led a sheriff’s deputy on chase that reached speeds of 105mph before he rolled into a ditch in Chickasaw County, killing his passenger, his 18 year old son Jaxon. Authorities found a Twisted Tea container in the vehicle. In the July traffic stop in Decorah a state trooper pulled Williams over for a bad headlight. Williams had slurred speech an there was an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. His blood alcohol content was measured at .189. Troopers also found an open can of Twisted Tea in the vehicle. In October Williams escaped custody and apparently remains at large.
Two injured in Black Hawk County crash
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Black Hawk County on Thursday. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Highway 63 between Mount Vernon Road and Bennington Road. One of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled, and the driver...
Victims in fiery car crash in Marshalltown identified
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Police Department has released the names of the four individuals who passed away in a fiery car crash late Friday night. Adrian Lara, 13, Isacc Lara, 16, Linette Lopez, 15, and Yanitza Lopez, 17, all passed away at the scene of the crash. A candlelight vigil was held for the […]
12 Charged with Over 100 Crimes in Eastern Iowa Drug Sting
In a state that has had its issues with criminals making and distributing illegal narcotics, it's always good to see a hefty drug bust take place -- especially in eastern Iowa. Folks like myself who are big fans of law and order got a big win over the weekend in...
1 dead following head-on collision in Hardin County
The Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened just before 2 p.m. yesterday. Troopers said the victim, an 83-year-old, crossed the center line of a county road.
Funerals Being Planned For Teens Killed In Weekend Crash
(Marshalltown, IA) — Funeral services are still pending for four Marshalltown teens who died this weekend after crashing their car into a utility pole. Marshalltown Police say the car was severely damaged and caught fire. Thirteen-year-old Adrian Lara; 16-year-old Isacc Lara; 15-year-old Linette Lopez; and 17-year-old Yanitza Lopez were dead at the scene of the crash late Friday night. Identification of the bodies by the Medical Examiner’s office is expected to take several days before they are released to their families for burial.
Dozen People Arrested in Northeast Iowa Drug Raids
A dozen people, including six women and six men, have been arrested on felony drug charges following a series of northeast Iowa drug raids. The Fayette County Sheriff’s office says drug search warrants were executed at six different houses Friday night, November 4th; four in Oelwein, one near Sumner and one in Maynard. Authorities found and seized 1.25 pounds of marijuana, roughly 70 grams of meth, multiple prescription pills, packaged pills and drug paraphernalia. Also seized were long guns, a pistol and roughly $4,000 in cash.
Four People Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash On S. Sixth Street
Late Friday night, a single-car crash on the 1800 block of South Sixth Street in Marshalltown killed four people. The Marshalltown Police Department said in a press release that first responders were called to the scene at 11:12 p.m. on Friday and found a car that had hit a utility pole. The car had been badly damaged and was on fire.
Cerro Gordo County Election Results
The election results for Cerro Gordo County find the Board of Supervisors District 1 race very tight. Chris Watts wins by 11 votes over Amada Ragan. Watts had 2,914 and Ragan had 2,903. There will be a recount of the votes. In District 2, Casey Callanan won uncontested. The District 3 race was even tighter with Lori Meacham Ginapp winning by five votes. Ginapp had 2,280 while Don O’Connor had 2,275 votes.
Halloween Beating Sentence
A third and final sentence has been handed down for a beating in Charles City last Halloween, according to KIMT. 32 year old Michelle Keagle was given three years of supervised probation, fined $430, and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to felony Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury and serious misdemeanor Assault Causing Bodily Injury. Keagle along with brothers Brandon and Zachary Starkey got into an intoxicated argument with a friend. They left their victim with a severe cut to the left eyebrow, a left orbital fracture, and left orbital muscle damage. Both Starkeys pleaded guilty to Willful Injury and Domestic Abuse Assault Causing Bodily Injury. Zachary was ordered to spend 30 days in jail, three to five years of supervised probation, and pay a $430 fine. Brandon got the same sentence but avoided jail.
Man Lied to Get Guns That Were Distributed
A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison time after making false statements in order to buy 38 guns in a matter of just months, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Joshua Butler bought the guns from Mr. Guns and Scheels as well as other stores, but did not buy them for himself. A portion of the guns Butler bought have been recovered in crimes in Chicago. A search of his home found just one gun, another was found in a storage unit owned by Butler, both had obliterated serial numbers. Authorities also found a pound and a half of marijuana and 62 ecstasy pills. He was charged with Making a False Statement During a Firearm Purchase and Being a Drug User in Possession of a Firearm. He was sentenced to six and a half years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
