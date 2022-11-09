Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
All-black Panthers uniforms a hit — or headbutt for Baker Mayfield
Maybe Baker Mayfield just really loves the Panthers’ new “dark side” helmets? (Everyone else does.) After the team’s 25-15 win over the Falcons on Thursday, Mayfield — who didn’t play — celebrated with his teammates by walking up to several who were wearing the black helmets and headbutted them.
Raleigh News & Observer
How ex-Panthers Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson have performed since NFC West trades
In the NFL, a month can feel like an eternity, especially for a struggling franchise. And while the Carolina Panthers search for answers to turn around their disappointing season, two notable playmakers — who were on the Panthers’ roster just a few weeks ago — are looking to find their respective footings in the NFC West.
Raleigh News & Observer
Chargers’ Staley: ‘It Wasn’t Going to Be a Fit Anymore’ With Tillery
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than 24 hours after the Chargers parted ways with Jerry Tillery, coach Brandon Staley addressed the factors that contributed to the veteran defensive lineman’s sudden release. The Chargers waived Tillery, a 2019 first-round pick, on Thursday night, a move general...
Raleigh News & Observer
Brian Robinson’s Teammates ‘Upset’ Over Commanders Dragging Him Into Controversy
The behind-the-scenes turmoil surrounding the Commanders made its way into the locker room this week thanks to an insensitive reference the team made regarding rookie Brian Robinson Jr. Wednesday night. Responding to an anticipated announcement that D.C. attorney General Karl Racine filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the team, the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Grading Panthers after win vs. Falcons: A night of redemption for PJ Walker, Eddy Piñeiro
It was the fourth quarter and rain was pouring down onto the field at Bank of America Stadium. The Carolina Panthers (3-7), looking to avenge a brutal overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) in Week 8, held a 22-15 lead and needed a stop on defense. With 2:05 left...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Should Dawuane Smoot’s Snaps Increase vs. Pass-First Offense?
Dawuane Smoot has proved one thing over the course of his Jaguars' career: he is Mr. Reliable. No matter what the defensive scheme is or how the season has gone, Smoot has answered the bell time and time again over the last four seasons. And through nine games, Smoot has led the Jaguars in sacks (5.0) despite playing 200-plus snaps fewer than starting linebackers Josh Allen and Travon Walker.
Raleigh News & Observer
Saquon Barkley Not Taking Struggling Texans Run Defense for Granted
Any defensive coordinator worth his salary has had to have known for months that one of the keys to slowing down the Giants offense is to take running back Saquon Barkley's contributions out of the game. Yet despite this common knowledge, only Seattle seems to have figured out how to...
Raleigh News & Observer
Big Ten Roundtable, Episode 10: Does League Deserve 2 Teams in College Football Playoff?
Welcome to another episode of the ''Big Ten Roundtable,'' as we head down the home stretch in the college football season. There's a lot going on, of course, and we've got you covered with a roundup of all the games during a windy Week 10, and a full preview of Saturday's games in Week 11.
Raleigh News & Observer
Wilks: PJ Walker to Remain Starting QB After Falcons Win
Following a win over the Falcons on Thursday night, the Panthers are prepared to keep the quarterback situation as is for yet another week. Speaking to reporters Friday, Carolina interim coach Steve Wilks said that as he “stands here today” PJ Walker will remain the team’s starter for the team’s game against the Ravens in Week 11. He did, however, acknowledge that he’ll evaluate the prospects of backups Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold during the long week of preparation.
Raleigh News & Observer
The state of the NFC South: A deeper look into the future of a division in transition
Just like that, the Panthers are back in the playoff hunt. By defeating Atlanta, 25-15, on Thursday night, Carolina (3-7) pulled within 1.5 games of the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Who knows which team will prevail in this underwhelming division? The Buccaneers remain the Vegas favorite to win it....
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Mid-Season Grades: Defense
Entering the 2022 season, the New Orleans Saints were expected to have an elite defensive until. Now halfway through the 18-week regular season, we've seen the Saints get pushed around in the running game, produce an inconsistent pass rush, be prone to big plays in the passing game, and miss tackles in bunches.
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: WVU’s Neal Brown, Shane Lyons Could Be on Hot Seat
West Virginia’s game against Oklahoma on Saturday may be more important than it initially appeared. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown and athletic director Shane Lyons could both be in trouble if the season continues to spiral. “Neal Brown’s job at West Virginia is...
Raleigh News & Observer
Do Buccaneers Have Loyal Fans, Even After Winning Super Bowl in 2020?
There's an opinion around most major sports that winning will drive growth in the fan base, and if it's true then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should have a pretty good one. After all, the team did just win a Super Bowl in the 2020 NFL season and were prime contenders until injuries and the most unfortunate jumping jacks we've ever seen derailed their efforts one year ago.
Raleigh News & Observer
Q&A: Penei Sewell Says Run Game ‘Not Really to Our Standard’
The Detroit Lions offensive line does not get caught up in hype or any sort of outside noise. For second-year right tackle Penei Sewell, each day is meant to strive towards becoming one of the National Football League's all-time great offensive linemen. “I know he has his own goals and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Carolina Panthers
The Panthers face the Falcons on Thursday Prime Time at Bank of American in Charlotte. Just 11 days ago Carolina lost 37-34 in overtime in Atlanta.
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Injury Roundup: Final Report Rules Out Five Players
OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy (calf), Andrus Peat (tricep), Pete Werner (ankle) QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Davenport (calf), Marcus Maye (abdomen), Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness), P.J. Williams (illness) Maye, Werner, Ingram, Lattimore, Williams, Peat, McCoy, and Kpassagnon were not spotted at the open portion of practice Friday. For an...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers vs Saints: 4 Things to Watch
The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to hit the reset button thanks to their bye week and welcome the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. The Saints are working on a short week, having played the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football while the Steelers are well rested. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has never beaten the Saints thus far in his career. What needs to happen in order for that to change on Sunday?
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in GERMANY Preview: Playoff Contenders or Pretenders?
The Seattle Seahawks travel to Germany to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in the first NFL game ever played in Germany. The Week 10 matchup will kick off at 3:30 p.m. local time, which means 12s in the U.S. Pacific time zone will need a big cup of coffee for a 6:30 a.m. start.
Raleigh News & Observer
Texans vs. Giants Preview: Houston Tailspinning?
The Houston Texans travel to face the well-rested New York Giants in Week 10 from Metlife Stadium. The Texans have a chance to end a three-game losing streak, while the Giants are coming off their bye week. The Texans fell to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, 29-17, in Week 9 on...
