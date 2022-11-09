ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Raleigh News & Observer

All-black Panthers uniforms a hit — or headbutt for Baker Mayfield

Maybe Baker Mayfield just really loves the Panthers’ new “dark side” helmets? (Everyone else does.) After the team’s 25-15 win over the Falcons on Thursday, Mayfield — who didn’t play — celebrated with his teammates by walking up to several who were wearing the black helmets and headbutted them.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Chargers’ Staley: ‘It Wasn’t Going to Be a Fit Anymore’ With Tillery

View the original article to see embedded media. Less than 24 hours after the Chargers parted ways with Jerry Tillery, coach Brandon Staley addressed the factors that contributed to the veteran defensive lineman’s sudden release. The Chargers waived Tillery, a 2019 first-round pick, on Thursday night, a move general...
Raleigh News & Observer

Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Raleigh News & Observer

Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Should Dawuane Smoot’s Snaps Increase vs. Pass-First Offense?

Dawuane Smoot has proved one thing over the course of his Jaguars' career: he is Mr. Reliable. No matter what the defensive scheme is or how the season has gone, Smoot has answered the bell time and time again over the last four seasons. And through nine games, Smoot has led the Jaguars in sacks (5.0) despite playing 200-plus snaps fewer than starting linebackers Josh Allen and Travon Walker.
Raleigh News & Observer

Saquon Barkley Not Taking Struggling Texans Run Defense for Granted

Any defensive coordinator worth his salary has had to have known for months that one of the keys to slowing down the Giants offense is to take running back Saquon Barkley's contributions out of the game. Yet despite this common knowledge, only Seattle seems to have figured out how to...
HOUSTON, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Wilks: PJ Walker to Remain Starting QB After Falcons Win

Following a win over the Falcons on Thursday night, the Panthers are prepared to keep the quarterback situation as is for yet another week. Speaking to reporters Friday, Carolina interim coach Steve Wilks said that as he “stands here today” PJ Walker will remain the team’s starter for the team’s game against the Ravens in Week 11. He did, however, acknowledge that he’ll evaluate the prospects of backups Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold during the long week of preparation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Saints Mid-Season Grades: Defense

Entering the 2022 season, the New Orleans Saints were expected to have an elite defensive until. Now halfway through the 18-week regular season, we've seen the Saints get pushed around in the running game, produce an inconsistent pass rush, be prone to big plays in the passing game, and miss tackles in bunches.
ATLANTA, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

Report: WVU’s Neal Brown, Shane Lyons Could Be on Hot Seat

West Virginia’s game against Oklahoma on Saturday may be more important than it initially appeared. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown and athletic director Shane Lyons could both be in trouble if the season continues to spiral. “Neal Brown’s job at West Virginia is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Raleigh News & Observer

Do Buccaneers Have Loyal Fans, Even After Winning Super Bowl in 2020?

There's an opinion around most major sports that winning will drive growth in the fan base, and if it's true then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should have a pretty good one. After all, the team did just win a Super Bowl in the 2020 NFL season and were prime contenders until injuries and the most unfortunate jumping jacks we've ever seen derailed their efforts one year ago.
TAMPA, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Q&A: Penei Sewell Says Run Game ‘Not Really to Our Standard’

The Detroit Lions offensive line does not get caught up in hype or any sort of outside noise. For second-year right tackle Penei Sewell, each day is meant to strive towards becoming one of the National Football League's all-time great offensive linemen. “I know he has his own goals and...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers face the Falcons on Thursday Prime Time at Bank of American in Charlotte. Just 11 days ago Carolina lost 37-34 in overtime in Atlanta.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Saints Injury Roundup: Final Report Rules Out Five Players

OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy (calf), Andrus Peat (tricep), Pete Werner (ankle) QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Davenport (calf), Marcus Maye (abdomen), Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness), P.J. Williams (illness) Maye, Werner, Ingram, Lattimore, Williams, Peat, McCoy, and Kpassagnon were not spotted at the open portion of practice Friday. For an...
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers vs Saints: 4 Things to Watch

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to hit the reset button thanks to their bye week and welcome the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. The Saints are working on a short week, having played the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football while the Steelers are well rested. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has never beaten the Saints thus far in his career. What needs to happen in order for that to change on Sunday?
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Texans vs. Giants Preview: Houston Tailspinning?

The Houston Texans travel to face the well-rested New York Giants in Week 10 from Metlife Stadium. The Texans have a chance to end a three-game losing streak, while the Giants are coming off their bye week. The Texans fell to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, 29-17, in Week 9 on...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy