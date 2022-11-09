Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's Twitter laid off more than 90% of staff in India — now only about 12 employees remain, report says
Slide 1 of 40: A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Twitter is the latest high-profile company to get hit with layoffs this year after its new owner, Elon Musk, ordered a 50% headcount reduction. Major American businesses have picked up the pace of firing in 2022.Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.The reason, broadly, is twofold: business growth is slowing, while labor costs are increasing. The combination is causing American companies across a variety of industries to slash headcount.Here are some of the most notable examples so far:
Laid-Off Meta Workers On US Visas Say The Company Has Left Them Hanging
Hundreds of laid-off Meta employees on US work visas are in a panic after failing to get responses from a dedicated email hotline set up by the company to guide them. Many are worried by the fact that if they don’t get a new job soon, they will be required to leave the US. Others who happened to be traveling abroad when the layoffs hit are no longer sure whether they can return to their homes here.
Biden says Elon Musk’s relationships with foreign countries 'worthy of being looked at'
WASHINGTON — Asked whether Elon Musk posed a threat to national security, President Joe Biden said Wednesday that the billionaire’s “relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at.”. “I think that Elon Musk’s cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked...
Elon Musk took over a struggling business with Twitter and has quickly made it worse
General Motors and Volkswagen have paused their spending on Twitter since Elon Musk's arrival. Musk has blamed activists for a revenue drop, but his actions haven't helped. "There's concerns with advertisers around brand safety, and that's really what this is all about," said Rachel Tipograph, CEO of advertising technology firm MikMak.
U.S. and U.K. reportedly nearing a deal for America to supply much-needed gas to Britain
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt on Nov. 7, 2022. The U.K. and the U.S. are nearing a deal that will see America inject huge supplies of natural gas into the British market, according to a new report. Skyrocketing natural gas prices...
Elon Musk Concedes Twitter’s Move To Paid Blue-Check Verification May Be A “Dumb Decision”, Intends To Get “80% Of Humanity” On Platform
New Twitter owner Elon Musk presided over a rambling, hourlong appeal to advertisers, defending the newly instituted $8-a-month blue-check verification program and vowing to make the social platform “a force for good.”. The conversation convened on the company’s Spaces audio platform (listen to full audio below) came as a...
The “World’s No. 1 K-Pop Award” Says It Can No Longer Count Twitter Votes Due To Elon Musk Laying Off Staffers In Korea
For years, fans have tweeted #MAMAVOTE along with a hashtag of the name of the idols they are voting for, but this will no longer be the case. The MAMA Awards, a K-pop awards ceremony, announced Wednesday that it will no longer be incorporating votes from Twitter users to determine the Worldwide Icon of the Year and Worldwide Fan Choice winners due to “internal changes within Twitter.”
California Becomes the First U.S. State to Launch Investigation on the Collapse of FTX
California’s DFPI started to investigate the FTX liquidity crisis. The DFPI regulators requested the affected consumers to “File a complaint”. Thus, California becomes the first U.S. state to initiate the probe. The current critical crisis of FTX crypto exchange is creating a significant impact on the whole...
Elon Musk says Twitter bankruptcy is possible, but is that likely?
Twitter regularly loses money. But Elon Musk took on billions in debt to buy the company at a time when online advertising is slumping. Could bankruptcy be next?
This 22-year-old survives Lebanon with a bitcoin mining business that's been earning $20,000 a month
Ahmad Abu Daher, 22, says he and his team of more than 40 Lebanese and Syrian employees are working around the clock to man thousands of machines across the country. He got into the business after graduating from university into an environment of financial chaos, as the country's banking system collapses and hyperinflation takes root.
Elon Musk news - live: Musk dumps $4bn worth of shares in Tesla shares as personal wealth drops below $200bn
Musk has been criticised for urging “independent-minded voters” to back Republican candidates in this week’s midterm elections. The Tesla and SpaceX boss, who bought Twitter for $44 billion last month, told his 115m followers that “shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties”, and that voters should therefore limit a Democratic president by voting for a Republican Congress.
Elon Musk promises end to legacy Twitter verification, seemingly forgetting lawsuit that forced its existence
In an ironic twist in the ongoing Twitter/Elon Musk saga, the new Twitter owner shared that he was getting rid of those legacy blue checkmarks, basically forgetting the reason they were there in the first place and opening the site up to a wave of new lawsuits. Musk has been...
Autos giant Renault is betting the market for gasoline cars will continue to grow
Renault's focus on the internal combustion engine comes at a time when some big economies are looking to move away from vehicles that use fossil fuels. Such targets have become a major talking point within the automotive industry. Speaking to CNBC, Renault CFO Thierry Pieton seeks to explain some of...
No, Elon Musk, Your $8 Twitter Plan Won’t Stop Hate Speech
Yesterday Elon Musk spoke in a Twitter Space aimed at mollifying nervous advertisers about his plans for verification on the platform he recently acquired. The hourlong chat between Musk and Robin Wheeler from Twitter’s ad team was wide-ranging — he floated plans for some sort of payment system and explained why car advertisers shouldn’t be worried.
Drone Footage Suggests That Construction Has Begun At ‘The Line,’ Saudi Arabia’s Futuristic Desert City
Although construction on "The Line" appears to have begun in the desert of Tabuk, some insist that this vertical megacity is too unrealistic to work. In Saudi Arabia, the future has already begun. There, a project called NEOM has allegedly started construction on The Line, a self-contained megacity designed to stretch 1,600 feet tall, 650 feet wide, and 105 miles long.
