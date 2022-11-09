ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elon Musk's Twitter laid off more than 90% of staff in India — now only about 12 employees remain, report says

Laid-Off Meta Workers On US Visas Say The Company Has Left Them Hanging

Hundreds of laid-off Meta employees on US work visas are in a panic after failing to get responses from a dedicated email hotline set up by the company to guide them. Many are worried by the fact that if they don’t get a new job soon, they will be required to leave the US. Others who happened to be traveling abroad when the layoffs hit are no longer sure whether they can return to their homes here.
Elon Musk took over a struggling business with Twitter and has quickly made it worse

General Motors and Volkswagen have paused their spending on Twitter since Elon Musk's arrival. Musk has blamed activists for a revenue drop, but his actions haven't helped. "There's concerns with advertisers around brand safety, and that's really what this is all about," said Rachel Tipograph, CEO of advertising technology firm MikMak.
Elon Musk Concedes Twitter’s Move To Paid Blue-Check Verification May Be A “Dumb Decision”, Intends To Get “80% Of Humanity” On Platform

New Twitter owner Elon Musk presided over a rambling, hourlong appeal to advertisers, defending the newly instituted $8-a-month blue-check verification program and vowing to make the social platform “a force for good.”. The conversation convened on the company’s Spaces audio platform (listen to full audio below) came as a...
The “World’s No. 1 K-Pop Award” Says It Can No Longer Count Twitter Votes Due To Elon Musk Laying Off Staffers In Korea

For years, fans have tweeted #MAMAVOTE along with a hashtag of the name of the idols they are voting for, but this will no longer be the case. The MAMA Awards, a K-pop awards ceremony, announced Wednesday that it will no longer be incorporating votes from Twitter users to determine the Worldwide Icon of the Year and Worldwide Fan Choice winners due to “internal changes within Twitter.”
Elon Musk news - live: Musk dumps $4bn worth of shares in Tesla shares as personal wealth drops below $200bn

Musk has been criticised for urging “independent-minded voters” to back Republican candidates in this week’s midterm elections. The Tesla and SpaceX boss, who bought Twitter for $44 billion last month, told his 115m followers that “shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties”, and that voters should therefore limit a Democratic president by voting for a Republican Congress.
No, Elon Musk, Your $8 Twitter Plan Won’t Stop Hate Speech

Yesterday Elon Musk spoke in a Twitter Space aimed at mollifying nervous advertisers about his plans for verification on the platform he recently acquired. The hourlong chat between Musk and Robin Wheeler from Twitter’s ad team was wide-ranging — he floated plans for some sort of payment system and explained why car advertisers shouldn’t be worried.
Drone Footage Suggests That Construction Has Begun At ‘The Line,’ Saudi Arabia’s Futuristic Desert City

Although construction on "The Line" appears to have begun in the desert of Tabuk, some insist that this vertical megacity is too unrealistic to work. In Saudi Arabia, the future has already begun. There, a project called NEOM has allegedly started construction on The Line, a self-contained megacity designed to stretch 1,600 feet tall, 650 feet wide, and 105 miles long.

